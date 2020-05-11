 Skip to content
(MSN)   Tennessee appeals judges say it's OK to make creepy videos of women without their consent. So Cooter can film y'alls cooter ladies   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Public space, 2016, Crime, Felony, Human sexual behavior, Woman, Sexual intercourse, Judge  
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Its a bullshiat ruling

Intent was not taken into account in their decision

Hope it gets over-turned
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judges D. Kelly Thomas Jr., James Curwood Witt Jr. and Thomas T. Woodall... "Exposure to the capture of our images by cameras has become, perhaps unfortunately, a reality of daily life in our digital age," Thomas wrote.

And if the defendant had followed these guys wives and daughters see how fast they'd change their tune
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judges D. Kelly Thomas Jr., James Curwood Witt Jr. and Thomas T. Woodall... "Exposure to the capture of our images by cameras has become, perhaps unfortunately, a reality of daily life in our digital age," Thomas wrote.

And if the defendant had followed these guys wives and daughters see how fast they'd change their tune


I'd say the time for asking that question is past. Just go out and take some videos of the judge's daughter at Target. No big deal.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When Taylor questioned Lambert, he readily confessed to not only stalking women in stores such as Walmart, Hobby Lobby and the Dollar Tree in Kingsport,

I was wondering why he'd choose those stores.  I'm gonna take a wild guess and say that they don't have the best security or attentive salespeople.

I know that the thrill for people like this is probably in being creepy, but if you're partial to butts, legs, hair, breasts, probably literally *any* body part, there's no shortage of people online who will willingly supply pictures and video of themselves.  Not only is it consensual, but odds are they're going to take better quality and better framed pictures of themselves, compared to sneaking pictures in a store where people are avoiding you like you're Aqualung.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judges D. Kelly Thomas Jr., James Curwood Witt Jr. and Thomas T. Woodall... "Exposure to the capture of our images by cameras has become, perhaps unfortunately, a reality of daily life in our digital age," Thomas wrote.

And if the defendant had followed these guys wives and daughters see how fast they'd change their tune


It's Tennessee. They'd only be pissed if you didn't send a copy of the videos.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: When Taylor questioned Lambert, he readily confessed to not only stalking women in stores such as Walmart, Hobby Lobby and the Dollar Tree in Kingsport,

I was wondering why he'd choose those stores.  I'm gonna take a wild guess and say that they don't have the best security or attentive salespeople.

I know that the thrill for people like this is probably in being creepy, but if you're partial to butts, legs, hair, breasts, probably literally *any* body part, there's no shortage of people online who will willingly supply pictures and video of themselves.  Not only is it consensual, but odds are they're going to take better quality and better framed pictures of themselves, compared to sneaking pictures in a store where people are avoiding you like you're Aqualung.


He goes to the Dollar Tree to take creepy photos when he doesn't feel like dressing up.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you dare video a cop committing a crime.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Its a bullshiat ruling

Intent was not taken into account in their decision

Hope it gets over-turned


It's a very good ruling. The law on unlawful photography in Tennessee is quite clear:

(a)It is an offense for a person to knowingly photograph, or cause to be photographed an individual, when the individual is in a place where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, without the prior effective consent of the individual, or in the case of a minor, without the prior effective consent of the minor's parent or guardian, if the photograph:

You don't have reasonable expectation of privacy when you are simply walking around a store. You're already on the security cameras of the store. If he had peeped on them in the bathroom or a dressing room, it would be different.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: cman: Its a bullshiat ruling

Intent was not taken into account in their decision

Hope it gets over-turned

It's a very good ruling. The law on unlawful photography in Tennessee is quite clear:

(a)It is an offense for a person to knowingly photograph, or cause to be photographed an individual, when the individual is in a place where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, without the prior effective consent of the individual, or in the case of a minor, without the prior effective consent of the minor's parent or guardian, if the photograph:

You don't have reasonable expectation of privacy when you are simply walking around a store. You're already on the security cameras of the store. If he had peeped on them in the bathroom or a dressing room, it would be different.


You posted only part of the law

Bolded and underlined for emphasis

Text of the Statute(s)
Tenn. Code Ann. § 39-13-605 - Unlawful photographing in violation of privacy
(a) It is an offense for a person to knowingly photograph or cause to be photographed an individual, when the individual is in a place where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy, without the prior effective consent of the individual, or in the case of a minor, without the prior effective consent of the minor's parent or guardian, if the photograph:
(1) Would offend or embarrass an ordinary person if such person appeared in the photograph; and
(2) Was taken for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification of the defendant.
(b) As used in this section, unless the context otherwise requires, "photograph" means any photograph or photographic reproduction, still or moving, or any videotape or live television transmission of any individual so that the individual is readily identifiable.
(c) All photographs taken in violation of this section shall be confiscated and, after their use as evidence, destroyed.
(d) (1) A violation of this section is a Class A misdemeanor.
(2) If the defendant disseminates or permits the dissemination of the photograph to any other person, a violation of this section is a Class E felony.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: But don't you dare video a cop committing a crime.


What if the cop is a female with a big ol' butt?


/ seriously, this is beyond creepy
// If this species, as a whole, had anything resembling decency there would be no need for a law like this
 
