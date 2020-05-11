 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bring Me the News)   Kayaker attempting to paddle entire length of Mississippi River doesn't quite reach Gulf of Mexico; didn't bring life jacket and gets as far as "still in northern Minnesota" before needing rescue   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
32
    More: Fail, Mississippi River, Lake Winnibigoshish, large waves, northern Minnesota, Native Americans in the United States, Louisiana, mixture of wind, Minnesota's 4th-largest lake  
•       •       •

781 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 10:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if kayaker had brought a life jacket, I have a feeling we would have read about him here on Fark anyway.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a maroon
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Next time try a dinghy.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is that the town where the women are fat, the men are thin, and the children are average?
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Winnibigoshish. That's fun! Winnibigoshish.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The kayaker was issued a citation after they were rescued.

Hopefully they also issued him/her a bill for any expenses related to the rescue. I know, that comes later.

/ if we can't make stupidity painful, make it expensive
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fun fact: I got stopped on my kayak a few years ago by the coasties, and had to explain to them that I didn't have to wear a life jacket, and my type 4 was sufficient.

Then, for fun, "I thought this was America". They didn't seem to appreciate that much.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How does this work with all the locks?  Was he planning on drafting behind barges?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lawn Chair Larry is not impressed
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Theoretically, how long would it take for one to kayak the Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana?  I would think it would take months......
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: How does this work with all the locks?  Was he planning on drafting behind barges?


One assumes there is a land route around it. Kayakers hoof it all the time to get around parts of their journey.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He ain't no Huckleberry Finn.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More like Winnibigohshiat amirite?

/Try the veal
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Fun fact: I got stopped on my kayak a few years ago by the coasties,


I thought this was going somewhere else entirely.

I made a bad decision in '08 and got a DUI (my only arrest ever, I know that still surprises me too). Sitting outside my PO's office next to a young gentleman. The following occurred, to the best of my recollection:

Me: So, what are you in for
Kid: DUI
M: Same. Where'd they get you?
K: Beltzville
M: Beltzville Bar & Grille?
K: Nope, on Beltzville Lake. DUI in a kayak.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: Theoretically, how long would it take for one to kayak the Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana?  I would think it would take months......


It's the return paddle that's a biatch.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: Theoretically, how long would it take for one to kayak the Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana?  I would think it would take months......


https://www.nps.gov/miss/riverfacts.h​t​m

It would take about 3 months to just simply drift.  So I figure at even a lazy pace, you could kayak that in about half the time.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He might want to start each day with a weather forecast. Especially the first day.
 
realmolo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: Theoretically, how long would it take for one to kayak the Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana?  I would think it would take months......


A kayak goes about 3 mph. The Mississippi is 2300 miles long. Assuming he was kayaking 10 hours per day, 7 days per week, it would take him about 10 weeks or so.

I don't understand these kinds of people. It's such a huge effort and risk for no real benefit other than to say "I did it!". That's satisfying, I guess, but damn.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: How does this work with all the locks?  Was he planning on drafting behind barges?


How to go through a lock on the Mississippi River small boat
Youtube idWbxjIqix8
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

uncleacid: He might want to start each day with a weather forecast. Especially the first day.


and maybe a life jacket.

/ and a clue
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Smackledorfer: Fun fact: I got stopped on my kayak a few years ago by the coasties,

I thought this was going somewhere else entirely.

I made a bad decision in '08 and got a DUI (my only arrest ever, I know that still surprises me too). Sitting outside my PO's office next to a young gentleman. The following occurred, to the best of my recollection:

Me: So, what are you in for
Kid: DUI
M: Same. Where'd they get you?
K: Beltzville
M: Beltzville Bar & Grille?
K: Nope, on Beltzville Lake. DUI in a kayak.


And creating a nuisance.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have been planning  a through hike...non stop end to end of the Appalachian Trail. Maybe I should do the kayak the Mississippi thing as it's much easier...has to be. Get tired just let the current take you til rested. I've been preparing almost 3 years. Not physically so much as all the logistics. What to take on the trail. Where to have replenishment supplies waiting. Gauging the timing to beat winter. I'll be going south to north. Why? Because it's there...
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

realmolo: Azz Pumper: Theoretically, how long would it take for one to kayak the Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana?  I would think it would take months......

A kayak goes about 3 mph. The Mississippi is 2300 miles long. Assuming he was kayaking 10 hours per day, 7 days per week, it would take him about 10 weeks or so.

I don't understand these kinds of people. It's such a huge effort and risk for no real benefit other than to say "I did it!". That's satisfying, I guess, but damn.


Kayaks can handle some pretty nasty conditions, believe it or not. If this person had simply checked the weather the trip is probably fairly safe.

I've kayaked in 3 footers np on the Detroit river.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: Theoretically, how long would it take for one to kayak the Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana?  I would think it would take months......


Fred Newton swam it in five months in 1930 (met him once!) and Martin Strel swam it in 68 days in 2002.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: Azz Pumper: Theoretically, how long would it take for one to kayak the Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana?  I would think it would take months......

https://www.nps.gov/miss/riverfacts.ht​m

It would take about 3 months to just simply drift.  So I figure at even a lazy pace, you could kayak that in about half the time.


What a lot of people do not understand is they see pics of the river in Missouri or where it starts and they do not realize that in Louisiana the river is a huge farking beast that no one in their right mind would kayak in.  Not even Huck Finn.

In St. Louis it is quaint. I remember going to visit there as a child from New Orleans and a guy was like "there goes mighty old man river" and I asked my dad where the river was.

c8.alamy.comView Full Size

Compared to the below, what I was used to.

c8.alamy.comView Full Size

There are 7.489 gallons of water in a cubic foot. One cubic foot of water weighs 62.4 pounds. A 48 foot semi-truck trailer is a 3,600 cubic foot container.
At Lake Itasca, it would take 10 minutes for one semi-trailer of water to flow out of the lake into the Mississippi.
At St. Anthony Falls, the equivalent of 3 semi-trailers full of water go over the falls every second.
At New Orleans, the equivalent of 166 semi-trailers of water flow past Algiers Point each second.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: How does this work with all the locks?  Was he planning on drafting behind barges?


If you want to die, float your kayak into a lock with a barge.
 
Watubi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: I have been planning  a through hike...non stop end to end of the Appalachian Trail. Maybe I should do the kayak the Mississippi thing as it's much easier...has to be. Get tired just let the current take you til rested. I've been preparing almost 3 years. Not physically so much as all the logistics. What to take on the trail. Where to have replenishment supplies waiting. Gauging the timing to beat winter. I'll be going south to north. Why? Because it's there...


How do you know someone is preparing to hike the Appalachian Trail?  Don't worry, they'll tell you
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And I just got a new kayak this week.  Don't plan on any big river journeys though.  Mostly flatwater for me.
 
Elkad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Paddle_to_the_Sea.gif
 
msinquefield
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: Theoretically, how long would it take for one to kayak the Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana?  I would think it would take months......


At least a couple of months...yes. So resupply stops would be necessary.
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The kayaker, who was making their way from the Mississippi Headwaters to Louisiana, had many necessary supplies for their trip but failed to bring a life jacket for the journey." Mathy wrote.

Shouldn't they have had more than one life jacket?
How far do you think the average person that has an idea like this will get?
I'm guessing three weeks of frustration before giving up.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: Theoretically, how long would it take for one to kayak the Mississippi from Minnesota to Louisiana?  I would think it would take months......


Most do it in about 2 months. Record is 35 days
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.