 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Being a low-level Target employee and following company policy by refusing admission to customers without masks? That's a face-punchin' and arm-breakin'   (sfgate.com) divider line
50
    More: Sick, Battery, LOS ANGELES, Los Angeles store, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles Police Department, Criminal law, face coverings, Target employee  
•       •       •

1172 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 11:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Went to a store run by Pennsyltucky hillfolk today.
Sign says "No masks allowed inside unless you got a medical condition"(sic)

Went in. No one has masks on.
I was there to pick up a phone order.
The obvious surgeon behind the counter said, "You got a medical condition?"
"Why, yes I do." I replied.
"What is it?" The crone asked me as if passage across the bridge to fortune weighed upon my answer.
"Number one. I discuss that only with my physician, who had instructed me not to tell anyone, for fear a local panic would set in, and number two... If I told you the truth, you would probably vomit, right here. Right now. Now. I'm here to pick up an order. I phoned it in. It is under my name. And if I don't pay for it now. With this mask on, you tell Dave, the store owner, your employer, you wouldn't sell it to me. And he can ship it back. Which means he loses a thousand dollars a month that I typically spend here on machine parts".
"Uh... "
"Here's my master card. Name's on it"
"Uh..."
"You might want to wash *your* hands after you hand it back to me"
* adjusts nutsack*

farking hillbillies.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lock 'em up.
 
Befuddled [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe I'm the only one who thinks this, but there should be an extra charge or criminal penalty for assholes who insist on being assholes while this pandemic continues. Kind of like traffic fines are doubled in construction zones because things are bad enough without the sh*theads making things worse for people who are putting their lives at risk to keep things working.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police were planning to release the name of the suspects, as well as surveillance video of the incident, later Monday.

Who says LA has stopped producing entertainment?  Can't wait til this video drops
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The two suspects were later arrested on suspicion of felony battery and are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, Madison said.

enjoy your prison-rona
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido: Police were planning to release the name of the suspects, as well as surveillance video of the incident, later Monday.

Who says LA has stopped producing entertainment?  Can't wait til this video drops


Oh dear. Homeless folks.

https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/lo​c​al/men-who-escorted-out-of-target-for-​not-wearing-face-masks-idd-in-attack-o​n-store-employee/2360527/

Shocking Video Shows Brawl in Target Over Face Masks | NBCLA
Youtube 1JjhgsynGow
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BigNumber12: Naido: Police were planning to release the name of the suspects, as well as surveillance video of the incident, later Monday.

Who says LA has stopped producing entertainment?  Can't wait til this video drops

Oh dear. Homeless folks.

https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/loc​al/men-who-escorted-out-of-target-for-​not-wearing-face-masks-idd-in-attack-o​n-store-employee/2360527/

[YouTube video: Shocking Video Shows Brawl in Target Over Face Masks | NBCLA]


Ugh.  Yeah, I don't really want to see Bumfights videos making a comeback
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Befuddled: Maybe I'm the only one who thinks this, but there should be an extra charge or criminal penalty for assholes who insist on being assholes while this pandemic continues. Kind of like traffic fines are doubled in construction zones because things are bad enough without the sh*theads making things worse for people who are putting their lives at risk to keep things working.


A douchebag tax, if you will
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Befuddled: Maybe I'm the only one who thinks this, but there should be an extra charge or criminal penalty for assholes who insist on being assholes while this pandemic continues. Kind of like traffic fines are doubled in construction zones because things are bad enough without the sh*theads making things worse for people who are putting their lives at risk to keep things working.


You're far from the only one.

My only question: the pic leading the article shows people (sorta) distancing, all masked up. Who the f*ck let them in without masks?

/ also vudukungfu

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like its gonna need armed national guard soldiers at every big department store door for all the assholes.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Went to a store run by Pennsyltucky hillfolk today.
Sign says "No masks allowed inside unless you got a medical condition"(sic)

Went in. No one has masks on.
I was there to pick up a phone order.
The obvious surgeon behind the counter said, "You got a medical condition?"
"Why, yes I do." I replied.
"What is it?" The crone asked me as if passage across the bridge to fortune weighed upon my answer.
"Number one. I discuss that only with my physician, who had instructed me not to tell anyone, for fear a local panic would set in, and number two... If I told you the truth, you would probably vomit, right here. Right now. Now. I'm here to pick up an order. I phoned it in. It is under my name. And if I don't pay for it now. With this mask on, you tell Dave, the store owner, your employer, you wouldn't sell it to me. And he can ship it back. Which means he loses a thousand dollars a month that I typically spend here on machine parts".
"Uh... "
"Here's my master card. Name's on it"
"Uh..."
"You might want to wash *your* hands after you hand it back to me"
* adjusts nutsack*

farking hillbillies.


If people ask me what my medical condition is I just say that I have Nun-Yuh disease. As in nun-yuh damn business.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Befuddled: Maybe I'm the only one who thinks this, but there should be an extra charge or criminal penalty for assholes who insist on being assholes while this pandemic continues. Kind of like traffic fines are doubled in construction zones because things are bad enough without the sh*theads making things worse for people who are putting their lives at risk to keep things working.


How about a severe beating like the ones that all the cops give to you if you look like that guy from that show where he said something bad about cops that one time?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least Walmart gave the employee full time hours, solid pay and great health benefits. Certainly worth broken up for.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am of the opinion that if all the assholes going out without masks and proclaiming, "I ain't 'fraid of no hoax disease" and "muh rites" on facebook were to all suddenly drop dead, nothing of value would be lost.

Prove me wrong.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess... the same "respect my rights!" people insisting on violating the property rights of others.

/Target is not a government institution... if they want you to wear a tutu and sing O Sole Mio before entering, that's their right... just as you have the right to simply take your business elsewhere.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: Let me guess... the same "respect my rights!" people insisting on violating the property rights of others.


Well, they're notorious for wrecking both public and private property when they camp, so sure.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But mah cival rites and freedums!!!!!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Click Click D'oh: I am of the opinion that if all the assholes going out without masks and proclaiming, "I ain't 'fraid of no hoax disease" and "muh rites" on facebook were to all suddenly drop dead, nothing of value would be lost.

Prove me wrong.


I can't. It'd be a marked improvement.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Click Click D'oh: I am of the opinion that if all the assholes going out without masks and proclaiming, "I ain't 'fraid of no hoax disease" and "muh rites" on facebook were to all suddenly drop dead, nothing of value would be lost.

Prove me wrong.



No proof needed!  Anyone with more than two working brain cells already knows that common sense isn't so common!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they got us riled up and hurting each other instead of those in charge. As well as casting doubt on social distancing in general. Win-win
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm signing up for the Black Panthers. I'm 52 and a 5 ft 5 in white boy that weighs 160 lb.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Let me guess... the same "respect my rights!" people insisting on violating the property rights of others.

/Target is not a government institution... if they want you to wear a tutu and sing O Sole Mio before entering, that's their right... just as you have the right to simply take your business elsewhere.


Costco is a membership club. You know, like Mar-A-Lago. You get to play by their rules. If they don't like Costco's policies, they will fit right at home at Sam's Club.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The USA is a shiathole now and the virus just revealed it.
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Love seeing stories about Target while working at Target.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SR117Nighthawk: No proof needed! Anyone with more than two working brain cells already knows that common sense isn't so common!


And anyone yelling about something being "common sense" in an internet post doesn't really have reasoning behind the statement.  They simply want it that way.  IOW the people screaming about common sense don't have it.

Someone taking about "common sense" is now a red flag for me.  I stop reading.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Let me guess... the same "respect my rights!" people insisting on violating the property rights of others.

/Target is not a government institution... if they want you to wear a tutu and sing O Sole Mio before entering, that's their right... just as you have the right to simply take your business elsewhere.


If you mean homeless people, then you are correct.

Because it was a couple of homeless people.

They're known for making good life choices.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stupid right wingers mistaking minor inconveniences with oppression.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Well, they got us riled up and hurting each other instead of those in charge. As well as casting doubt on social distancing in general. Win-win


They?

Also how did "they" get to the homeless?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gar1013: BretMavrik: Let me guess... the same "respect my rights!" people insisting on violating the property rights of others.

/Target is not a government institution... if they want you to wear a tutu and sing O Sole Mio before entering, that's their right... just as you have the right to simply take your business elsewhere.

If you mean homeless people, then you are correct.

Because it was a couple of homeless people.

They're known for making good life choices.


Like you Trump supporters?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Stupid right wingers mistaking minor inconveniences with oppression.


Yeah, lot of right wing homeless.


But go on proving that you've been brainwashed.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: gar1013: BretMavrik: Let me guess... the same "respect my rights!" people insisting on violating the property rights of others.

/Target is not a government institution... if they want you to wear a tutu and sing O Sole Mio before entering, that's their right... just as you have the right to simply take your business elsewhere.

If you mean homeless people, then you are correct.

Because it was a couple of homeless people.

They're known for making good life choices.

Like you Trump supporters?


You gonna be mad in November.

So mad. Lol.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Targeted at Target, a Glenn Beck Romance Novella.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: eddie_irvine: Stupid right wingers mistaking minor inconveniences with oppression.

Yeah, lot of right wing homeless.


But go on proving that you've been brainwashed.


A lot of right wing homeless? Like the veterans that your ilk abandons repeatedly? GFY.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Went to a store run by Pennsyltucky hillfolk today.
Sign says "No masks allowed inside unless you got a medical condition"(sic)

Went in. No one has masks on.
I was there to pick up a phone order.
The obvious surgeon behind the counter said, "You got a medical condition?"
"Why, yes I do." I replied.
"What is it?" The crone asked me as if passage across the bridge to fortune weighed upon my answer.
"Number one. I discuss that only with my physician, who had instructed me not to tell anyone, for fear a local panic would set in, and number two... If I told you the truth, you would probably vomit, right here. Right now. Now. I'm here to pick up an order. I phoned it in. It is under my name. And if I don't pay for it now. With this mask on, you tell Dave, the store owner, your employer, you wouldn't sell it to me. And he can ship it back. Which means he loses a thousand dollars a month that I typically spend here on machine parts".
"Uh... "
"Here's my master card. Name's on it"
"Uh..."
"You might want to wash *your* hands after you hand it back to me"
* adjusts nutsack*

farking hillbillies.


In Pennsylvania stores must::
" require all customers to wear masks while on premises,and deny entry to individuals not wearing masks, unless the business is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, in which case the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of such goods;however, individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition(including children under the age of 2 years per CDC guidance)may enter the premises and are not required to provide documentation of such medical condition "

If they were obeying the order, it would have been the opposite in every way.  Like smoking weed or getting your bottle of water past the TSA, the magic words to utter are always "it's medicinal".
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Every day at my current job is a day I'm thankful that I escaped from retail hell in Burnout County, WI. I'm sure I would have stomped the stupid out of somebody by now.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meanwhile at the Target I unfortunately have to shop at occasionally in my poor neighborhood they have a sign saying if you feel "sick" don't come in. That's it. Masks aren't required even though they technically are by the county -- however our Sheriff is a Magat Oathkeeper Nazi-humper and no way he's going to enforce any of those laws unless the suspect is brown or black. This is a California county with over a million people living in it. We. Are. Screwed.

/ Smart And Final is getting my business lately even at a higher price -- they have a no mask no entry policy and a big dude at the front to enforce it.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

d23: And anyone yelling about something being "common sense" in an internet post doesn't really have reasoning behind the statement.  They simply want it that way.  IOW the people screaming about common sense don't have it.

Someone taking about "common sense" is now a red flag for me.  I stop reading.



That went right over your head, didn't it??
r/whoosh
 
moike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time Life put out an instructional video on how to handle these problems in the 70's.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Enough of this shiat.  It's time to call up the National Guard.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Well, they got us riled up and hurting each other instead of those in charge. As well as casting doubt on social distancing in general. Win-win


Joey Ramone was like 6'6". Stay one Joey away you're fine.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: Enough of this shiat.  It's time to call up the National Guard.


They wanted to pay for college, not with their lives.

/ If people can't play nice, take their toys away.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Honey what happened?  I got my ass whipped over a face mask.  I did get 10 bucks an hour for it.
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is why my store isn't refusing entry but only politely requesting people wear masks. I like having my limbs intact.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll wear a mask, but I'm still not showing my receipt.
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Went to a store run by Pennsyltucky hillfolk today.
Sign says "No masks allowed inside unless you got a medical condition"(sic)

Went in. No one has masks on.
I was there to pick up a phone order.
The obvious surgeon behind the counter said, "You got a medical condition?"
"Why, yes I do." I replied.
"What is it?" The crone asked me as if passage across the bridge to fortune weighed upon my answer.
"Number one. I discuss that only with my physician, who had instructed me not to tell anyone, for fear a local panic would set in, and number two... If I told you the truth, you would probably vomit, right here. Right now. Now. I'm here to pick up an order. I phoned it in. It is under my name. And if I don't pay for it now. With this mask on, you tell Dave, the store owner, your employer, you wouldn't sell it to me. And he can ship it back. Which means he loses a thousand dollars a month that I typically spend here on machine parts".
"Uh... "
"Here's my master card. Name's on it"
"Uh..."
"You might want to wash *your* hands after you hand it back to me"
* adjusts nutsack*

farking hillbillies.


Thank you.
You are an island in a sea of stupidity. Your story has inspired me to do many things. Great things. Greater than even the "Prince Albert in a can" routine.
There will be hillbilly egos upon spikes as far as the mind can see.
The republicans will be reduced to supplying cracked corn to their base to garner votes.
Thank you for the inspiration.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: zerkalo: Well, they got us riled up and hurting each other instead of those in charge. As well as casting doubt on social distancing in general. Win-win

Joey Ramone was like 6'6". Stay one Joey away you're fine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
iT's tHE HomELEss! chECKMatE LibS!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hope they get sued for a lot of money and have to sell off many of their prized possessions to cover the debt.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.