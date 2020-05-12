 Skip to content
(Kentucky Sports Radio)   Just because senior graduation ceremonies are canceled doesn't mean senior pranks are off the board   (kentuckysportsradio.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh gee, more Tiger King crap.

Haven't seen it.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My senior prank was my friend and I drawing a cartoon of the creepy handsy gym teacher being a creepy handsy gym teacher. Instant two week suspension after listening to some bellowing red-faced fat men in suits with guilty consciences.

Wait so.. we get to stay home, our homework is relayed to us, and all we have to do is write a bullshiat apology note to the people doing the sexual harassment? Why couldn't all of high school been so easy?
 
