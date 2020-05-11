 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   The Colorado diner that defied the state's public health order on Mother's Day has been ordered to close until further notice   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Colorado, C&C Breakfast, public health order, Tri-County Health Department, restaurant's Sunday actions, owner of C&C Coffee, Jared Polis, First Amendment to the United States Constitution  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They were ordered to close before and they didn't really care.

At least the moms had a nice meal.
 
Dack48 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From another source:  "The restaurant buzzed and that's what I missed," owner April Arellano told FOX31. "I got thanked from so many moms. I'm a mom too and just to be able to go out and sit down and not have to do the dishes."

Yup, doctors and nurses are working themselves silly and risking their health, but you're worried about doing dishes.  Cram it with walnuts, lady.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An awful lot of Americans have a primitive, childish, and selfish concept of freedom, whereby they believe they have a god given right to do whatever they want regardless of its impact on other people. They are utterly lacking any sense of responsibility. Once you recognize that, much about America instantly makes sense.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You may never get to open again even after things are all better. Not much of a business plan.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't understand why so many of these idiots happily open and populate what's essentially an Infectorium.

Contaminasium?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I can't imagine their insurance company looked at this in a positive light.

I'm sure those costs are about to go up.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would be empathetic if not for the dude in the stupid flag shirt.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here's hoping the cafe fights this and ends up being completely shut down.

No one has a "right" to run a business. Those are privileges and you can lose them if you refuse to follow the law.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I WANT MAH FREEDUMS TO STUFF MY FAT FACE FULL OF FUD!!!!!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Idiots. One and all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good, jail some people too.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I would be more empathetic if they didn't openly violate every social distancing possible.

I know it's not a "Colorado value" (Gov. Polis is a better man than me), but I won't be sad if this restaurant goes out of business.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Do it at home while sobbing uncontrollably into a pint of cheap merlot like the rest of us do.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

There is unending support of our troops for risking their lives and the complete disregard for doctors and nurses during an outbreak deadlier than every war America has fought in 75 years.  It really is perplexing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think a reasonable punishment would be that they remain closed for an additional three months after the lockdown is lifted.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Look how lawless you people are.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Oh, they support the doctors and nurses, in the exact same way they support the troops.

That is, they'll SAY they support them, but will fight tooth and nail to keep from helping them in any way that matters.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Probably because the average American doesn't need to sacrifice a single thing for the modern military effort. If they had to skip haircuts, red meat or a trip to the mall to support the troops I'm pretty confident it would be a different story. It really has been eye opening how many entitled jackasses live among us.
 
coaster_bud
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When does their Go Fund Me page go live?
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Who has the time to do dishes when I have to post in a bunch of groups on Facebook and attend reopen meet ups?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm not sure what unending support you're talking about.
Republicans have never supported our troops. Unless you count waving flags and little car stickers.
When it comes to actual support like taking care of them (if they survive after being sent to die for meaningless reasons), there's none of that.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I used to eat breakfast here, so I'm getting a kick.

/used to
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I think you're right about that.  This is some ultra-bourgeoisie complaining going on.  I keep seeing people claim this is about not living in fear, but the gushing gratitude they exult over getting to pickup their pizza without wearing a mask is more that they are grateful they weren't minorly inconvenienced.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

She should have just gone and bought a vibrator.
 
