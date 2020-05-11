 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Wife of US diplomat who killed a motorcyclist while driving on the wrong side fo the road: "I have diplomatic immunity. " Interpol: "it's been revoked"   (thehill.com) divider line
59
    More: Followup, United Kingdom, 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael, Anne Sacoolas, United States, British Foreign Office, diplomatic immunity, Diplomacy  
•       •       •

1778 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 10:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hechz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is farking fantastic!
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How much is she worth he asks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The stupid thing is that it was just a stupid accident, the sort of thing that could happen to anybody driving in a foreign country. Had she stayed and cooperated with the police it is almost certain she'd have been fined a couple of hundred pounds and that's about it. It would have barely made the local papers. No way would she have spent a single night in a cell.
But she left the country, apparently with the okay of the foreign office. And turned it into a huge international deal.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The stupid thing is that it was just a stupid accident, the sort of thing that could happen to anybody driving in a foreign country. Had she stayed and cooperated with the police it is almost certain she'd have been fined a couple of hundred pounds and that's about it. It would have barely made the local papers. No way would she have spent a single night in a cell.
But she left the country, apparently with the okay of the foreign office. And turned it into a huge international deal.


Because Americns attached to that turd in any way are to be considered "special" and accorded royal treatment.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/too old for this shiat
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The stupid thing is that it was just a stupid accident, the sort of thing that could happen to anybody driving in a foreign country.


Nods in agreement

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a bike rider myself, lock her away and throw away the key.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Had she stayed and cooperated with the police it is almost certain she'd have been fined a couple of hundred pounds and that's about it.


I sincerely doubt that. If this is just a minor issue where she could pay a few hundred dollars and be done with it, why can't that same thing be done right now without the Interpol red notice? If it's just stroke a check for a few Benjamins, why is it escalating to a diplomatic row between our countries?
 
Maxor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the correct thing to have happen is for the State Department to basically negotiate for her to have a semi appropriate hand-slapping and for the family for the deceased to get justified were-geld for the loss and then hand her over to British authorities in a formal ceremony where they say publicly that being a diplomat also means behaving diplomatically and not like an entitled biatch.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's excellent news.

I have never quite understood the whole "diplomatic immunity" thing.  But for whatever it is, there is no way it should be used to get away with killing a person.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good.

maybe her american-raised "driver instinct" made her pull-out and then turn into the right-hand lane (correct in the states), but doing that at such speed -and not paying enough attention to the road in front of her to see a frickin' motorbike- and not being able to even try to stop?

Fark user imageView Full Size


no.

she was negligent plain and simple.

"immunity" was never deserved or legal.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before Donnie tries to pardon her?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: That's excellent news.

I have never quite understood the whole "diplomatic immunity" thing.  But for whatever it is, there is no way it should be used to get away with killing a person.


The point is to protect diplomats from being harassed by the local police, especially if they are representing a country that is not friendly with the country they are serving in.

It only gets you so far, though, and usually in a situation like this, where it's clearly a serious violation, it's waived.  There was a case where someone who worked at the Georgian embassy got shiatfaced and plowed into someone else's car, killing them.  Diplomatic immunity got revoked pretty quickly there.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: maybe her american-raised "driver instinct" made her pull-out and then turn into the right-hand lane (correct in the states)


I want to know what kind of car she was driving. Was it RHD? Because the basic instruction is the driver is to be at the center of the road (barring unusual circumstances). If she was driving a local RHD vehicle, how the fark do you pull out and drive on the "wrong" side of the road without noticing it?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: How long before Donnie tries to pardon her?


1...2....3 America first and the trumpers love it. Let them trump into the heavens, their nasty farts.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: As a bike rider myself, lock her away and throw away the key.


Do you still play with your LEGO's too?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: I have never quite understood the whole "diplomatic immunity" thing.


It's to avoid countries from using local law enforcement and courts to harass diplomats. The idea is that diplomats behave relatively respectively, and the immunity keeps local countries from farking with them for childish purposes.

The exchange is that the immunity can be waived by the country posting people to those positions, so if you fark up or intentionally commit a crime they can leave you hanging.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: How long before Donnie tries to pardon her?


Remember when he tried Jerry Springer style diplomacy when the parents visited the WH to discuss extradition, and Donnie had the woman in the next room ready to surprise them?

Good times.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish these Interpol red notices could be issued clandestinely, without widespread press notification. It should be like a sealed grand jury indictment. The next time she flies to Cancún for vacation should be when customs surprises her with handcuffs and an extradition notice.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time Trump or Bush go in another country, arrest their asses and shove their diplomatic immunity down their throat.
 
Snarfle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tpmchris: Frank N Stein: As a bike rider myself, lock her away and throw away the key.

Do you still play with your LEGO's too?


I'm confused. Are you insinuating that riding a bike, or motorcycle, is inherently an activity that only children should do?
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fusillade762: How long before Donnie tries to pardon her?


Not until State Dept. is through denying, obfuscating and basically telling the UK that Interpol, much like the ICC, doesn't apply to us.

/ they can drag this out until it's not Trump
// whether that's 8 months or 4yrs 8mo
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She thought that the motorcyclist was Obstacle 1 in The Rover she was driving, but she was Evil enough to Barricade herself from arrest with a Mammoth effort away from the Lights of law enforcement. But this Marauder's Antics will make the punishment Twice As Hard. Luckily, her arrest will be All The Rage Back Home, and I have to admit, My Desire. Once she is convicted and in prison, I will Rest My Chemistry. I hope that the law does not have Slow Hands and will Precipitate their actions.

Go Interpol!

(Will anybody get this?)
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She just has to stay in the US forever and she will be OK.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The stupid thing is that it was just a stupid accident, the sort of thing that could happen to anybody driving in a foreign country. Had she stayed and cooperated with the police it is almost certain she'd have been fined a couple of hundred pounds and that's about it. It would have barely made the local papers. No way would she have spent a single night in a cell.
But she left the country, apparently with the okay of the foreign office. And turned it into a huge international deal.


Depends. If she's just a bad driver or confused about local roads, perhaps not a serious case.

If she was drunk, that would explain fleeing the country. They take drink driving quite seriously over there.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snarfle: tpmchris: Frank N Stein: As a bike rider myself, lock her away and throw away the key.

Do you still play with your LEGO's too?

I'm confused. Are you insinuating that riding a bike, or motorcycle, is inherently an activity that only children should do?


No, he's just a right winger, so he's kind of slow.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: durbnpoisn: I have never quite understood the whole "diplomatic immunity" thing.

It's to avoid countries from using local law enforcement and courts to harass diplomats. The idea is that diplomats behave relatively respectively, and the immunity keeps local countries from farking with them for childish purposes.

The exchange is that the immunity can be waived by the country posting people to those positions, so if you fark up or intentionally commit a crime they can leave you hanging.


Remember when Erdogan told his security to beat up americans and Trump did nothing? Pepperidge Farm Remembers. Erdogan should have had his ass arrested and sent to Guantanamo.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good.  We don't need diplomats with family.  We need diplomats without personal ties that might make they choose family over country.  No conflicts of interest.  If they want to be a diplomat, they have to be all in.  100%.  Willing to dispose of their family, including being willing to eat them to prove that there is no conflict of interest.  Also, with the corona, we now know that most things can be done remotely.  We don't need diplomats to slap skin, and spread disease.  They can talk to people through zoom, or other remote means.  Like the new invention called the telephone.  Or email.  Or sending VHS tapes to each other.  Or laser discs.  Whatever it takes, except international travel.  We need countries to lock down their borders and keep diseases contained.  Not just the corona.  All diseases.  New diseases, like corona wave 2, or super aids, or whatever the new disease we get from "people" poaching pangolins so they can pretend to get raging hard ons.  We need all international travel to be reduced to about 1 or 2 percent of what it was before the corona.  With long quarantine times at every border.  Maybe 6 months or so in concrete isolation blocks with nothing but nutriloaf and water rations just to cross into another country.  So we know for certain the "traveller" is clean.  And they have enough resources and fortitude to survive 6 months in the hole.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: She thought that the motorcyclist was Obstacle 1 in The Rover she was driving, but she was Evil enough to Barricade herself from arrest with a Mammoth effort away from the Lights of law enforcement. But this Marauder's Antics will make the punishment Twice As Hard. Luckily, her arrest will be All The Rage Back Home, and I have to admit, My Desire. Once she is convicted and in prison, I will Rest My Chemistry. I hope that the law does not have Slow Hands and will Precipitate their actions.

Go Interpol!

(Will anybody get this?)


As a very long time fan, I did.
Thanks for the laugh.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you kill someone in my area with a car, you are looking at jail time.  The legal assumption is that it isn't an accident and someone was being stupid.  The idea is to let society know that being stupid in a car isn't acceptable and if you can't drive, call a taxi.  There are now minimum jail times for assaulting 1st responders or medical professionals.  Bosses and managers can go to jail for workplace deaths too.  Don't like the odds? then go be stupid someplace else.
 
otherideas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

luna1580: good.

maybe her american-raised "driver instinct" made her pull-out and then turn into the right-hand lane (correct in the states), but doing that at such speed -and not paying enough attention to the road in front of her to see a frickin' motorbike- and not being able to even try to stop?

[Fark user image image 632x396]

no.

she was negligent plain and simple.

"immunity" was never deserved or legal.


Immunity is deserved and legal. She's the wife of an American diplomat.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [pbs.twimg.com image 736x920]
/too old for this shiat


Came here to post the exact same image. Thank you.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: That's excellent news.

I have never quite understood the whole "diplomatic immunity" thing.  But for whatever it is, there is no way it should be used to get away with killing a person.


Kim Jong uses diplomats to deal hard drugs to fund his nuke and missile program. Is that okay?
 
Snarfle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: She thought that the motorcyclist was Obstacle 1 in The Rover she was driving, but she was Evil enough to Barricade herself from arrest with a Mammoth effort away from the Lights of law enforcement. But this Marauder's Antics will make the punishment Twice As Hard. Luckily, her arrest will be All The Rage Back Home, and I have to admit, My Desire. Once she is convicted and in prison, I will Rest My Chemistry. I hope that the law does not have Slow Hands and will Precipitate their actions.

Go Interpol!

(Will anybody get this?)


Probably not. The band Interpol isn't moderately famous or anything.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: luna1580: maybe her american-raised "driver instinct" made her pull-out and then turn into the right-hand lane (correct in the states)

I want to know what kind of car she was driving. Was it RHD? Because the basic instruction is the driver is to be at the center of the road (barring unusual circumstances). If she was driving a local RHD vehicle, how the fark do you pull out and drive on the "wrong" side of the road without noticing it?


i'd like to know that too.

even -AND ESPECIALLY- if she (and her husband) shipped a US model "driver steering-wheel on the left" car over, she should have been hyper aware of "oh, i'm in a new country now. my car is the only "weird one".

MY steering wheel is the one "in the wrong place"."


but why would they even do that? couldn't they rent or get a US-government-provided british standard car? it's expensive as hell to ship any car anywhere overseas!

did she even have a legal license to drive in the UK? (i'm american, i don't know all of the details here.)

but no matter what, she negligently hit and killed that young man.
 
otherideas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fusillade762: How long before Donnie tries to pardon her?


"Orange man bad"... even though he is in no way associated with this article.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think it's time Europe decided to not buy F-35's and buy local. And that base in Diego Garcia?  I think the Brits need more room. Time for the Americans to leave.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: She thought that the motorcyclist was Obstacle 1 in The Rover she was driving, but she was Evil enough to Barricade herself from arrest with a Mammoth effort away from the Lights of law enforcement. But this Marauder's Antics will make the punishment Twice As Hard. Luckily, her arrest will be All The Rage Back Home, and I have to admit, My Desire. Once she is convicted and in prison, I will Rest My Chemistry. I hope that the law does not have Slow Hands and will Precipitate their actions.

Go Interpol!

(Will anybody get this?)


Be sure to drink your Ovaltine?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Carter Pewterschmidt: The stupid thing is that it was just a stupid accident, the sort of thing that could happen to anybody driving in a foreign country.

Nods in agreement

[media-amazon.com image 630x1200]


According to Wikipedia he was fined £100. Pretty much proves my point.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I think it's time Europe decided to not buy F-35's and buy local. And that base in Diego Garcia?  I think the Brits need more room. Time for the Americans to leave.


If the current trend continues, it's a matter of time before the US launches another Mid-East sh*tshow and Europe diplomatically insists that it not be done from bases in their countries.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

otherideas: luna1580: good.

maybe her american-raised "driver instinct" made her pull-out and then turn into the right-hand lane (correct in the states), but doing that at such speed -and not paying enough attention to the road in front of her to see a frickin' motorbike- and not being able to even try to stop?

[Fark user image image 632x396]

no.

she was negligent plain and simple.

"immunity" was never deserved or legal.

Immunity is deserved and legal. She's the wife of an American diplomat.


ah. it seems you DO have "other ideas"

i.e. "americans are NEVER wrong!

diplomats -and their spouses- CAN and SHOULD kill anybody they happen to kill with perfect universal immunity! the laws of their host countries NEVER apply!

AMERICA, F*CK YEAH!!!"


that is what you meant, right?

DO clarify.....
 
Snarfle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Snarfle: tpmchris: Frank N Stein: As a bike rider myself, lock her away and throw away the key.

Do you still play with your LEGO's too?

I'm confused. Are you insinuating that riding a bike, or motorcycle, is inherently an activity that only children should do?

No, he's just a right winger, so he's kind of slow.


Bummer. Guess he doesn't get invited to play with my recent completed LEGO Porsche 911 GT3RS.   Definitely not a build I'd recommend for kids.
/really want that Unimog
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Carter Pewterschmidt: Had she stayed and cooperated with the police it is almost certain she'd have been fined a couple of hundred pounds and that's about it.

I sincerely doubt that. If this is just a minor issue where she could pay a few hundred dollars and be done with it, why can't that same thing be done right now without the Interpol red notice? If it's just stroke a check for a few Benjamins, why is it escalating to a diplomatic row between our countries?


See the Matthew Broderic comment above. He was fined £100, and he killed two people.

Interpol being involved doesn't mean it is a huge crime. I gave an old car of mine to my brother who was living in Belgium, and when it broke down he just left it parked in the street. I had local police knocking on my door because Interpol had got them to track the car down to me. That was for a parking ticket.

It's a big deal because she ran and isn't talking to the police. Broderick stayed (he had a broken leg so didn't have a choice) and he was fined £100.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Carter Pewterschmidt: Had she stayed and cooperated with the police it is almost certain she'd have been fined a couple of hundred pounds and that's about it.

I sincerely doubt that. If this is just a minor issue where she could pay a few hundred dollars and be done with it, why can't that same thing be done right now without the Interpol red notice? If it's just stroke a check for a few Benjamins, why is it escalating to a diplomatic row between our countries?


As far as I can tell (Google search for details, scanning several articles) the only mistake she made was driving on the wrong side of the road - she wasn't drunk, and I can't find anything about speeding, etc.

Per Wikipedia (link) the "dangerous driving" laws in the UK don't require an intent to drive dangerously, but rather use a "reasonable person" test (should a reasonable person have known better) as determined by a jury.  It would be up to the jury to determine whether a foreigner forgetting which side of the road to drive on is unreasonable.

I'm guessing that at this point, given the negative publicity attached to the case, the odds of getting an untainted jury pool would be slim - they most likely would decide she it was unreasonable for her to forget, and find her guilty.  Assuming there are no aggravating circumstances (doesn't sound like it) the penalty is one to two years in prison.
If she had stayed, before the negative publicity, she probably could have plead it down to a lesser charge - most likely, no jail time, a big fine, and expulsion from the UK.  Given the publicity now, there's probably no chance of her pleading down, so she's almost definitely looking at at least a year in prison, if she goes back.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The stupid thing is that it was just a stupid accident, the sort of thing that could happen to anybody driving in a foreign country. Had she stayed and cooperated with the police it is almost certain she'd have been fined a couple of hundred pounds and that's about it. It would have barely made the local papers. No way would she have spent a single night in a cell.
But she left the country, apparently with the okay of the foreign office. And turned it into a huge international deal.


She might have (probably would have) been expelled as well, but it's not like she would've faced any hard time. Now if her husband gets a post in nearly any country, she's not going to be able to do with him. Also, if she does get arrested, she's going to face some time in jail, just on principle.

Stupid person is stupid.
 
RoFaWh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: She thought that the motorcyclist was Obstacle 1 in The Rover she was driving, but she was Evil enough to Barricade herself from arrest with a Mammoth effort away from the Lights of law enforcement. But this Marauder's Antics will make the punishment Twice As Hard. Luckily, her arrest will be All The Rage Back Home, and I have to admit, My Desire. Once she is convicted and in prison, I will Rest My Chemistry. I hope that the law does not have Slow Hands and will Precipitate their actions.

Go Interpol!

(Will anybody get this?)


Eddie, you need to study "the use of capitalization in written English."
 
FightDirector
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eh, send the SAS to forcibly extradite her.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

otherideas: fusillade762: How long before Donnie tries to pardon her?

"Orange man bad"... even though he is in no way associated with this article.


Whoever came up with "orange man bad" is a genius. They somehow made Trump followers look even smarter.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: That's excellent news.

I have never quite understood the whole "diplomatic immunity" thing.  But for whatever it is, there is no way it should be used to get away with killing a person.


Back in ye olden days, being a diplomat could get you straight up killed by the inhabitants of whichever country you were in.  As an example, Francis Walsingham was an ambassador to France in the Tudor period.  He witnessed the St Bartholomew's Day Massacre of Huguenots in France.  He was actually dragged to the French court and the Queen Mother straight up threatened to kill him; the only reason she didn't is that she wanted him to go back to England and tell Elizabeth that the Catholics planned to do the same to her.  She was spoiling for a war with England, so she would have gladly cut Walsingham's head off if she didn't want to be a big ol biatch about the entire thing and rub Elizabeth's face in it.

This isn't to say that some sort of vague diplomatic immunity didn't exist, but it was seen more as "I prefer not to piss off your master this afternoon" rather than "You are sacrosanct"

When diplomacy became much more permanent coontil really historically recently, diplomatic missions were inherently temporary), the idea of diplomatic immunity became formalized.  If the Spanish are going to be camping out in Paris full-time, there needs to be rules in place.

First, the embassy is considered extralegal to the host country.  This doesn't mean the embassy is sovereign to the embassy's parent country, as people commonly assert, but that the host nation has no legal power over the embassy while the diplomatic mission is there.  So, while it is still the host nation's land, its laws don't apply.

Next, diplomatic communications between the embassy and its parent nation are completely safe from interference - the inside of the envelope/bag/box/crate/shipping container are the land of the embassy's parent nation, and even peeking inside is tantamount to a declaration of war.

Finally, the person of the ambassador, his or her family, and certain members of the embassy are free from any laws of the host nation even when they are not in the embassy.  In other words, you can't ask the ambassador to come to the Foreign Minister's house and accost him on the way.

These are meant to be absolute to prevent ticky-tack bullshiat.  A host nation can't lightly rough up a diplomat by playing rules-lawyers, like if there were limits spelled out.  There are no limits, so you can't touch the guy, no, not even if you use a mackerel by the light of the gibbous moon in March.  And, yes, historically, assholes have been ticky-tack as fark, so a blanket immunity was deemed the easiest way to prevent that sort of thing.

Now, that being said, diplomats are there to play nice, so mostly they are not roaring assholes.  Contrary to every depiction of diplomats in media, they are not completely psychotic mass-murdering loons out to rack up a GTA-style body count.  Most follow general ideas of proper behavior, and keep the abuse down to parking tickets and cutting in line for extra cake.  Diplomats want to work with the host country to solve mutual problems, not gleefully antagonize it for the raw funsies.

And while the immunity can't be revoked by the host nation, the diplomatic mission can be.  A host nation is within its rights to kick out certain members of the embassy, or even the entire diplomatic mission at a go.  The diplomats can't be arrested, but have to depart ASAP.  To avoid pointless escalation, it is not uncommon for diplomatic personnel to have to obey the law as a practical matter, if not a technical one.  The parent nation might make them make restitution for dumb-dumb shiat to keep their job.  Or recall them.  Or recall them and then punish them in the parent nation for breaking the law in the host nation.  Or revoke the diplomat's immunity themselves and turn the scofflaw over to the host nation for punishment.  A diplomat walking down the street of the capital with a bazooka while snorting Scarface levels of cocaine is not going to just be allowed to blow things to fark and back without repercussions.

This situation was farky from the go.  She claimed immunity.  It wasn't clear if she had it (not everyone does), but the British police had to check before touching her.  She used that grace period while the British inquired to high-tail it out of the UK back to the US.  Considering it was pretty much textbook manslaughter, and she ran like she was guilty of much more, the UK made a request to have her remanded back to them.  Usually, this sort of thing would be honored - or the woman would have been arrested in the US and tried here for manslaughter - and her conviction would be pretty much guaranteed by the US government to appease the British (her sentence might be on the low end to appease American fee-fees, but that would be the most egregiously stacked jury outside of a Harper Lee novel).  Instead, the US government did everything except fete her as a war hero while having US diplomatic personnel fark a pig with a QE2 mask on in front of Buckingham Palace every hour on the hour.  If it had been any country except the US, our embassy in the UK would have been told to clear out immediately for this shiat.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I used to go the UK at least once year for my job. Never quite got the driving on the "wrong" side of the road down to natural. Every intersection, I would have to look and say to myself, OK, you want to turn into that lane.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.