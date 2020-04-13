 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Let's reopen state parks but leave restrooms closed. What could possibly go wrong?   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All that will happen is that people will poop in the open where animals and other humans come across it. It isn't as though COVID spreads through feces or anything.

And, besides, even if that is a method of transmission, it's no worse than the flu.

And, even if it is worse than the flu, only fatties and oldies get it, so no loss.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are portapotties at several places along the nearest commercial street. Two of them are next to my bank. Guess what I found next to the door when I was leaving my bank.

I'll give you a him.Cockney Rhyming slang for for it is Richard and Donald and it is something you should find only in a Dunnycan.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since they found the Rona in faeces, I have upped my game on flushing in my my tiny bathroom. I flush and spray with scented spray or with Lysol. The greatest contamination falls and ends up on hard surfaces nearby, so I spray the commode and give more attention to cleaning. Lid must always be down when flushing or running.

The water droplets in the sprays no doubt keep down the germs and viruses and make it easier to not breathe them before they are destroyed or removed.

I even cleaned my electric fans. Not perfect, not absolutely certain, but every tiny probability edge counts in large amounts. Like a professional gambler, I want to know I played my hand right, even if I lose.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: All that will happen is that people will poop in the open where animals and other humans come across it. It isn't as though COVID spreads through feces or anything.

And, besides, even if that is a method of transmission, it's no worse than the flu.

And, even if it is worse than the flu, only fatties and oldies get it, so no loss.


Don't even joke about it, kid. Metabolic syndrome is showing up in 15 years old. The Rona is not giving us any new information about what we are doing wrong, just insisting on punishing us for not doing what we already know needs to be done. I would, if a Believer, believe God is doing this as tough love. Or that evolution is simply being evolution. Natura naturans. Nature is just being the same old lovely biatch she has always been, but we have been playing the fool and cheating to no avail.
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The pope will shiat in the woods?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Indian worshippers of the Goddess of Death, Kali, call her the Compassionate because death is a friend to the miserable and poor. Rona is our friend if we treat her right. She reminds us to be unfragile and authentic in all things because everything in the world is connected to Dharma is still a biatch even when Mother Nature seems to be patient and trusting.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The state park police reported an inordinate amount of urine and feces being left behind in the parks in water bottles," Callahan said

"Inordinate amounts" indicate there are "Ordinate amounts", right? What are the "Ordinate amounts" of urine and feces to be left behind in a state park?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farker Soze: The pope will shiat in the woods?


No but I imagine somebody will build a portapotty into the Pope Mobile so he can sit down and rest while waving to the adoring masses.  Maybe he already depends on more than the Goodness of God for long trips.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: "The state park police reported an inordinate amount of urine and feces being left behind in the parks in water bottles," Callahan said

"Inordinate amounts" indicate there are "Ordinate amounts", right? What are the "Ordinate amounts" of urine and feces to be left behind in a state park?


Ordinate amounts is what they can keep up with and remove before somebody suffers the consequences.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: "Inordinate amounts" indicate there are "Ordinate amounts", right?


Trucker bombs. It is a kind of ordinance I suppose. Oh, "ordinate". Never mind...
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are scum.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This has happened elsewhere but c'mon people-in-charge, if you're going to open a park then open the damn bathrooms, too.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oa330_man: People are scum.


Exactly. What kind of moron opens the place but leaves the bathrooms closed? The poop should be left on their doorstep, after being doused in lighter fluid and ignited.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Since they found the Rona in faeces, I have upped my game on flushing in my my tiny bathroom. I flush and spray with scented spray or with Lysol. The greatest contamination falls and ends up on hard surfaces nearby, so I spray the commode and give more attention to cleaning. Lid must always be down when flushing or running.

The water droplets in the sprays no doubt keep down the germs and viruses and make it easier to not breathe them before they are destroyed or removed.

I even cleaned my electric fans. Not perfect, not absolutely certain, but every tiny probability edge counts in large amounts. Like a professional gambler, I want to know I played my hand right, even if I lose.


Jeezus christo man.
What kind of explosive shiats are you taking?
Mine drop in like an Olympic diver.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "The state park police reported an inordinate amount of urine and feces being left behind in the parks in water bottles," Callahan said

"Inordinate amounts" indicate there are "Ordinate amounts", right? What are the "Ordinate amounts" of urine and feces to be left behind in a state park?


Why the hell is anyone pissing in a bottle when there are trees to piss behind?

And who the hell shiats in a water bottle?

I'd call them dirty animals, but no animal is that depraved, save humans.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But it's OK for bears to shiat in the woods tho?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eKonk: Bootleg: "The state park police reported an inordinate amount of urine and feces being left behind in the parks in water bottles," Callahan said

"Inordinate amounts" indicate there are "Ordinate amounts", right? What are the "Ordinate amounts" of urine and feces to be left behind in a state park?

Why the hell is anyone pissing in a bottle when there are trees to piss behind?

And who the hell shiats in a water bottle?

I'd call them dirty animals, but no animal is that depraved, save humans.


Depraved, but skilled.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Send the governor some technical manuals
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One Christmas the state of Georgia didn't have the budget to keep the visitor/rest centers open. People just pissed and shiat on the sidewalks...
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Since they found the Rona in faeces, I have upped my game on flushing in my my tiny bathroom. I flush and spray with scented spray or with Lysol. The greatest contamination falls and ends up on hard surfaces nearby, so I spray the commode and give more attention to cleaning. Lid must always be down when flushing or running.

The water droplets in the sprays no doubt keep down the germs and viruses and make it easier to not breathe them before they are destroyed or removed.

I even cleaned my electric fans. Not perfect, not absolutely certain, but every tiny probability edge counts in large amounts. Like a professional gambler, I want to know I played my hand right, even if I lose.


Then you crushed out my last cigarette, and bed off for sleep
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brantgoose: There are portapotties at several places along the nearest commercial street. Two of them are next to my bank. Guess what I found next to the door when I was leaving my bank.

I'll give you a him.Cockney Rhyming slang for for it is Richard and Donald and it is something you should find only in a Dunnycan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Poop thread!
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "The state park police reported an inordinate amount of urine and feces being left behind in the parks in water bottles," Callahan said

"Inordinate amounts" indicate there are "Ordinate amounts", right? What are the "Ordinate amounts" of urine and feces to be left behind in a state park?


How did they get the feces in the water bottle?
 
