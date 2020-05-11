 Skip to content
 
(1011 Now Lincoln)   Not news: Police initiate traffic stop knowing driver doesn't have license, pursuit ensues. News: Car wrecks, police pull driver from car, it's the wrong driver. Fark: Police cruiser and pulled over vehicle both catch fire   (1011now.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Doesn't matter, had wrecks.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the wrong driver, but the driver still had a suspended license so it was the right driver anyway?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's some firey police work there, Lou.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While contacting the suspect, the officer noticed grass underneath the patrol car was on fire.
"They tried to get it put out with a fire extinguisher, which they couldn't. They got everyone away and waited for the fire department, and by that time, it pretty much burned up the patrol vehicle".
Murphy said because there was ammunition inside the patrol car, everyone stayed clear of the vehicle until firefighters arrived. The loss from the police car and equipment inside was estimated at around $50,000 to $60,000.
The other vehicle, an older silver car owned by someone other than the suspect, also caught fire when grass under that vehicle ignited.

Witches!
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amoment
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2020. I'm amazed they weren't radioactive. Please let this year end well.....
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police cruiser up in flames: estimated damage $50K

POS car they couldn't catch: estimated damage $750

/ somebody is seriously overpaying for their cars
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The article was written as poorly as the Fark headline.

I'd wager that they had the same author.
 
