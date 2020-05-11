 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   I am the NRA, and I stomp all over the Do Not Call Registry to flog memberships   (apnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Murica, National Rifle Association, Telephone, Consumer protection, unwanted phone calls, Travis McBride, Bangor, Maine, Telephone exchange, consuming desire  
•       •       •

927 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 9:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A nice, and deserved, lawsuit would help deplete their coffers.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The probalem with the DNC registery.

Organizations you have a previous relationship with are exempt. So if you bought a NRA cap or donated in the past. You can't cry Do Not Call, you invited that into your home.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Call me, fuds.
Ill make you cry.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, not sure if I hate the NRA or spammers and telemarketers more.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The probalem with the DNC registery.

Organizations you have a previous relationship with are exempt. So if you bought a NRA cap or donated in the past. You can't cry Do Not Call, you invited that into your home.


Also does not apply to political calls. Or non-profits.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminder:
The NRA takes money from Russia and uses it in American politics.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get robo calls all the time. Usually for car or home warranties. My phone will be quite for a week and then I guess my number goes back into rotation because I'll get multiple calls a day for a week.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: optikeye: The probalem with the DNC registery.

Organizations you have a previous relationship with are exempt. So if you bought a NRA cap or donated in the past. You can't cry Do Not Call, you invited that into your home.

Also does not apply to political calls. Or non-profits.


The sticking point may be that NRA memberships are not considered charitable donations.  I assume he'll argue that they are, in effect, selling a product or service rather than lobbying on behalf of their organization's mission.  If a nonprofit uses an outside for-profit to make calls in their name, they're not allowed to mention products or services for sale, and he might argue that this should apply to the organizations themselves (if it's not already written that way in the actual law -- I'm just going off the gov't website explaining the dnc list).
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Begoggle: optikeye: The probalem with the DNC registery.

Organizations you have a previous relationship with are exempt. So if you bought a NRA cap or donated in the past. You can't cry Do Not Call, you invited that into your home.

Also does not apply to political calls. Or non-profits.

The sticking point may be that NRA memberships are not considered charitable donations.  I assume he'll argue that they are, in effect, selling a product or service rather than lobbying on behalf of their organization's mission.  If a nonprofit uses an outside for-profit to make calls in their name, they're not allowed to mention products or services for sale, and he might argue that this should apply to the organizations themselves (if it's not already written that way in the actual law -- I'm just going off the gov't website explaining the dnc list).


There should be no exceptions.
And people should have to opt in.
Opted out should be the default status.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are they good guys with guns now, or bad guys with guns?
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Good, not sure if I hate the NRA or spammers and telemarketers more.


Bonus round: you can hate on both in this one. As I'm about to:

I'm a big fan of almost almost all of the amendments (15* and 18** can f*ck right off), but sweet mother of pearl the NRA makes me wanna puke. I know they have to pander to their base, preferably through "The libs are coming for yer guns", but it's just sad and pathetic. LaPierre and  Carolyn Meadows (everyone knew the elected a Mega-Karen president of the NRA, right?) have done more to make me question the validity of the 2nd than all of the school shooters.

As for telemarketers/robocallers, I'll defer to Bill Hicks' doctoral dissertation on marketing.

* the fifteenth should really a safety valve to exclude people wearing MAGA hats or folks wearing a third party candidate button during a really closely contested election where their vote might actually matter
** 18th being rendered moot
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

optikeye: The probalem with the DNC registery.

Organizations you have a previous relationship with are exempt. So if you bought a NRA cap or donated in the past. You can't cry Do Not Call, you invited that into your home.


There's been a revision to it so there's a time limit now. You can't go bug someone from years back. And you still have to stop calling them after the first "opt-out" they give you. Article says they ignored that.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.