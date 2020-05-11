 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The Virginia/Tennessee State Line cuts this town in half. As if things aren't confusing enough there on a normal day now one state is reopening but the other one staying on lockdown   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Virginia, Tennessee, Maryland, U.S. state, State Street, Northern Virginia, Fairfax County, Virginia, Southern United States  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 6:17 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I didn't even have to click, and I knew what town, now I have a CCR song as an earworm, so, no, I'm not getting a kick.....
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not like these towns just surprised us by being divided by states, but the elected officials have never made it a priority to fix what was obviously a major possible cluster fark, and now the chickens are coming home to roost.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 517x601]


So, are "the experts" to be believed or not? Should we follow their advice or not?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: mjjt: [Fark user image image 517x601]

So, are "the experts" to be believed or not? Should we follow their advice or not?


The experts say that this is a mistake. The Facebook doctors and Republicans disagree. Who would you listen to, someone who has devoted his entire life and study to the health and well-being of people, or someone who wants to stick it to Democrats?

Seems pretty obvious to me.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
South western and Southern Virginians need to remember at the ballot box that their Governor decided to consult more with DC and MD then with you citizens.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's a library that is half in the United States, half in Canada.  The whole town is like that.  Nobody really gave a shiat until 9/11.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Code switching the accents all day must be exhausting
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's watch the virus spread in real time
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.