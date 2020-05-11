 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Billings Gazette)   Deep fried butter consumption-related coronary deaths predicted to decrease this summer in North Dakota   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Fair officials, North Dakota, North Dakota health officials, July gathering, Bismarck, North Dakota, Occupational safety and health, Minot, North Dakota, Health officials  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you think, subby. The festival didn't create the butter consumption, it only celebrated it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about people's freedom to have deep fried butter, huh?!
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you're thinking of Iowa.   ND folks are a hardier and more common-sensical bunch (the natives, anyway).
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suid: Subby, you're thinking of Iowa.   ND folks are a hardier and more common-sensical bunch (the natives, anyway).


I resent such an allegation! I may be hardy, but I have proven my common-sensical deficiencies on innumerable occasions.

Haven't been to the fair in 35 yrs.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The July gathering is the largest annual event in the state, typically attracting around 300,000 people each year to the fairgrounds in Minot.

So, the whole state, plus some homeless bused in?


For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

And "death". Don't skip over the "death" part...
(to be fair, there's the strokes, kidney failure and aneurysms too)
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Percise1: So, the whole state, plus some homeless bused in?


In a state with a population of about 750,000, a state fair that pulls in 300,000 is impressive.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like there won't be a new season of Carnival Eats.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
coronavirus inconsolable
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, somebody better get me a list of things to deep fry at home. These pants won't get too small on their own!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
because they are running out of people that will eat it....?
 
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everything prior to "deaths" should be hyphenated into a single lovely adjective.
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The hospitals soon to be overwhelmed by burn victims who tried to fry their own butter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just dip a cup of boiling grease out of the deep fat fryer and sip on it like a cup of Sanka.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.