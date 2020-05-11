 Skip to content
"Coronavirus: We got this." Seattle admits defeat with catchy new slogan

I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they hire the same agency as South Dakota, by any chance?
View Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Did they hire the same agency as South Dakota, by any chance?
[Fark user image 731x487]


Done in one.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh god. The Stranger.

They're like a local version of The Intercept.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Did they hire the same agency as South Dakota, by any chance?
[Fark user image 731x487]


came here to mention this
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now, more than ever, we need a slogan that let's each of us know we're here for you. In these uncertain times, a slogan that expresses how much we are in this together.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Coronavirus waiting for me to leave the house
Youtube qXEoeDzqOzI
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Corona: It's everywhere you want to be.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stay alert for what, exactly? Viruses disguising themselves as door-to-door salesmen? Accidentally getting Mogwai wet? Neighbors pitifully coughing like Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge? Who knows.

I've been listening to weekly interviews with Prof. Jason Leitch on the radio regarding the pandemic. The other day he warned about panicking if you're near someone who is coughing. He said you should not assume that it is due to the coronavirus. That cough is likely to be from COPD or a similar non-contagious cause. Instead you should focus on maintaining masked social distancing at all times when in public and if you must pass within 2 metres of another person, not to linger.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My favorite was from at least a decade ago:
U.S. Post Office: We Deliver
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I 😷 NY
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"You/I/We got this" is my most loathed newish bullshiat platitude.
 
feralbaby
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
UK's version remind me of:

George Bush Debate - SNL
Youtube N_01LySbRnY
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Poke fun if you like, but Seattle and San Francisco really did a hell of a job on this.

New York, on the other hand, was a cluster fark.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait until Trump's "My Bad" slogan
 
feralbaby
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our new viral overlords.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everyone gets to catch it eventually. Doing so slowly keeps the hospitals from overflowing.

/too many trashy antivaxxers means we will have flare ups for years
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Will the last person alive in Seattle - Turn out the lights"
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

b0rscht: "You/I/We got this" is my most loathed newish bullshiat platitude.


Yes.  Also "let's do this" and "(city) strong".

/irrational rage
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here, let me try:
- Covid-19: Nothing to sneeze at!
- Coronavirus: Catch them all!
- Pandemic, it's catchy!
- Fetch
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kazan: oh god. The Stranger.

They're like a local version of The Intercept.


The Stranger is a rag.  And I even consider myself a liberal.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

El Brujo: Kazan: oh god. The Stranger.

They're like a local version of The Intercept.

The Stranger is a rag.  And I even consider myself a liberal.


Dude my political compass is on my profile.

The Stranger is a sack of trolling shiat.
 
feralbaby
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Here, let me try:
- Covid-19: Nothing to sneeze at!
- Coronavirus: Catch them all!
- Pandemic, it's catchy!
- Fetch


View Full Size
 
