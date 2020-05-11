 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Speeding trifecta in play as 19-year-old clocked at 308kph (191mph)   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Miles per hour, fastest speed, young driver, 19-year-old driver, father's car, Speed, Kerry Schmidt, Unbelievable speeds  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2020 at 2:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My Maserati only does 185.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How can you write this story and not tell us what kind of car he was driving?
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Naido: How can you write this story and not tell us what kind of car he was driving?


Mercedes C 63 AMG.

From a better link: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilt​o​n/burlington-qew-stunt-driving-308-1.5​564486
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Deathbymeteor: Naido: How can you write this story and not tell us what kind of car he was driving?

Mercedes C 63 AMG.

From a better link: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilto​n/burlington-qew-stunt-driving-308-1.5​564486


Nice, thanks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford described driving at that speed as 'reckless and careless'

It's hilarious that he had a response.  Seems very Canadian.

And OPP should reply to every question, regardless of topic, with "how can I explain it?  I'll take it frame-by-frame it."
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He was overheard saying, "I think I ran over a Wookiee back there."
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How could the cop cars catch him?
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: How could the cop cars catch him?


From the better article above:

An officer with the Burlington detachment who was stopped on the side of the highway trained his laser on the car speeding in the dark from about 500 metres away, said Schmidt.
When he saw the speed he flicked on his lights and pulled out, keeping an eye on the Mercedes as it closed the gap.
"This was not a pursuit in any way. We were not travelling at those kinds of speeds to catch up to the vehicle," said Schmidt. "Fortunately the driver of that vehicle came to a controlled stop without incident."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin facepalms in disgust.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phrawgh: He was overheard saying, "I think I ran over a Wookiee back there."


What's wrong?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This is the fastest speed that I've ever heard of,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have been one straight stretch of road.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mercedes going that fast always makes me think of David Overstreet.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the driver was stopped near Burlington and was subsequently charged with stunt driving

You can't call it something that cool. Charge them with, third degree creating a public hazard or something.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A good attorney can get that tossed, even if that's the S model the C63 has an electronically limited too speed on 180mph. I think I believe in the work of the Mercedes engineers more than the poorly calibrated police equipment. If the equipment is off by nearly 10% who's to say it's even in the right ballpark.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.