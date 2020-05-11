 Skip to content
(The Union Leader)   Just another example of the Patriarchy punishing a woman for daring to be a successful entrepreneur   (unionleader.com) divider line
southernmanblog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So it's "sad" that a drug dealer got busted?
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Recalibrate man. Yeesh.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ball was initially arrested on May 9, 2019, by the New Hampshire State Police, after an investigation into a serious motor vehicle accident. She was reportedly found to be the operator of a single vehicle that left the roadway and came to a rest against a tree, according to court records.

"Came to a rest against a tree." Sounds so serene and tranquil.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She is 25? She looks 14 at the oldest.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That headline has a level of troll that can be chewed upon quite nicely, Subby. Not bad at all. :P


"You've come a long way, Baby!" indeed!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LITTLE FEAT /// 5. Willin' - (Sailin' Shoes) - (1971)
Youtube iguLpoV0SXc
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Picturing the kids in "To Die For", only grown up
 
i ignore u
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
According to the article she crashed her car previously, and was under the influence of meth or opiates or both.  Did she crash into the tree because she was fleeing Satan who was chasing her down the street on a winged fiery steed?  Or did she just kinda fall asleep?  Or did she just kinda fall asleep while fleeing Satan?  You'd think they'd be able to narrow down the possibilities a bit.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not to call bullshiat but her co conspirators were all in their 40s and late 30s.  I somehow find it doubtful that the 25 year old was really the mastermind and more likely is the fall gal for the others who are all negotiating for lesser sentences
 
HandInGlove_
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: [Fark user image 301x200]

She is 25? She looks 14 at the oldest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pushing bath salts?

Calgon, take me away!
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Ball was initially arrested on May 9, 2019, by the New Hampshire State Police, after an investigation into a serious motor vehicle accident. She was reportedly found to be the operator of a single vehicle that left the roadway and came to a rest against a tree, according to court records.

"Came to a rest against a tree." Sounds so serene and tranquil.


When my baby sister called me frantic screaming that she had crashed my car into a tree (it was still under my name, it was my first car I bought with cash and let her have when I left for the big city in a nicer car) I took off from work and rushed back to the hometown only to find that even though the bumper was gone, the airbags didn't even deploy and she was not injured. She was trying to text and just veered off the road at slow speed. "Came to a rest against a tree" basically described the whole incident.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After she was arrested in October, Ball contacted Horsfield from the Sullivan County House of Corrections to discuss how to dispose of the money and drugs left after the raids, according to the court records.


Your criminal mastermind, ladies and gentlemen
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ng2810: Super Chronic: Ball was initially arrested on May 9, 2019, by the New Hampshire State Police, after an investigation into a serious motor vehicle accident. She was reportedly found to be the operator of a single vehicle that left the roadway and came to a rest against a tree, according to court records.

"Came to a rest against a tree." Sounds so serene and tranquil.

When my baby sister called me frantic screaming that she had crashed my car into a tree (it was still under my name, it was my first car I bought with cash and let her have when I left for the big city in a nicer car) I took off from work and rushed back to the hometown only to find that even though the bumper was gone, the airbags didn't even deploy and she was not injured. She was trying to text and just veered off the road at slow speed. "Came to a rest against a tree" basically described the whole incident.


Sure (and glad to know your sister is okay, really), but the paragraph I quoted said there was "a serious motor vehicle accident." It can be serious or it can be like what happened to your sister, but I can't see how it could be both.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: ng2810: Super Chronic: Ball was initially arrested on May 9, 2019, by the New Hampshire State Police, after an investigation into a serious motor vehicle accident. She was reportedly found to be the operator of a single vehicle that left the roadway and came to a rest against a tree, according to court records.

"Came to a rest against a tree." Sounds so serene and tranquil.

When my baby sister called me frantic screaming that she had crashed my car into a tree (it was still under my name, it was my first car I bought with cash and let her have when I left for the big city in a nicer car) I took off from work and rushed back to the hometown only to find that even though the bumper was gone, the airbags didn't even deploy and she was not injured. She was trying to text and just veered off the road at slow speed. "Came to a rest against a tree" basically described the whole incident.

Sure (and glad to know your sister is okay, really), but the paragraph I quoted said there was "a serious motor vehicle accident." It can be serious or it can be like what happened to your sister, but I can't see how it could be both.


Well, "serious" doesn't necessarily mean someone has to get hurt or killed. It could mean extreme damage to the car and other property, but the passangers are unhurt.

The way my sister was screaming over the phone sure made it sound more serious than it really was.
 
