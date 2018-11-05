 Skip to content
(NYPost)   French people encouraged to eat more cheese as an act of patriotism, proving once again that nationalistic plans are always full of holes   (nypost.com) divider line
42
221 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 4:18 PM (1 hour ago)



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The industry said it's calling on citizens "to eat cheese in solidarity with our producers of Saint-Nectaire, Reblochon, Cantal, Camembert." The campaign is dubbed "Fromagissons" - or, "Let's act for cheese."

It's just a request by the cheese industry.  It's hardly a binding resolution.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: It's hardly a binding resolution.


Ewwww... you're nasty.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Diogenes: It's hardly a binding resolution.

Ewwww... you're nasty.


I apologize if I was too crudité.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe they are calling it Fromage du Freedome.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swing and a miss!

You're thinking of the Swiss.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: Swing and a miss!

You're thinking of the Swiss.


Subby doesn't give edam about getting his cheeses right.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mon lever et aller doit s'être levé et est allé.  Je cherche un morceau de fromage!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Real patriots eat AMERICAN cheese.
The best cheese!!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not like you can age it
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Real patriots eat AMERICAN cheese.
The best cheese!!


It isn't cheese.

It's literally a polymer.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Begoggle: Real patriots eat AMERICAN cheese.
The best cheese!!

It isn't cheese.

It's literally a polymer.


It's also not American.  It actually came from Switzerland.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Grabs another slice of Velveeta.
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Grabs another slice of Velveeta.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Victoly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That should be a brieze
 
Uzzah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No gouda will come of this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eat enough and I guess the whole toilet paper shortage won't be a problem.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image 299x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
chumley.barstoolsports.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sure constipated Parisians are less prone to revolt.
Fark user imageView Full Size

'The revolution will start in ten minutes! Does anyone need to go to the bathroom?'
'Moi!'
'Moi!!'
'Um - moi, too!
 
Uzzah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: [chumley.barstoolsports.com image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
William MacDougal sends his greetings to the French.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Victoly
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image image 299x168]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


FTFY
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uzzah: [Fark user image image 259x194]


Don't be a boob, man.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diogenes: The industry said it's calling on citizens "to eat cheese in solidarity with our producers of Saint-Nectaire, Reblochon, Cantal, Camembert." The campaign is dubbed "Fromagissons" - or, "Let's act for cheese."


Approve.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/except for the Camembert - it's a bit runny
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Swiss, blue, American... cheeses... I like to Edam.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Swing and a miss!

You're thinking of the Swiss.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Allons enfants de la fromagerie,
Le jour de gloire est arrivé
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Like the French will be able to give a shiat.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pron!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can relate to the French. People around me are always asking "who cut the cheese?"
 
Yaw String
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"How can anyone govern a nation that has two hundred and forty-six different kinds of cheese?"
Charles de Gaulle

I love French cheese.  (And cheese from a lot of other places too)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

genner: uncleacid: Grabs another slice of Velveeta.


[Fark user image 304x166]


with Rotelle, you are ok
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's French cheese, subby, so it's soft and runny.
 
whitroth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby, can you actually find France on a map? How about Switzerland, where they invented Swiss Cheese?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

germ78: It's French cheese, subby, so it's soft and runny.


Mimolette and Comté point, take a drag on their cigarettes, and shrug enigmatically.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

germ78: It's French cheese, subby, so it's soft and runny.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
