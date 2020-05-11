 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   There's having a "flair for the dramatic" and then there's being dramatic with flares   (nbc-2.com) divider line
    Florida man  
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So some stupid with a flare gun tried to burn the place to the ground huh?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What dramatic flares might look like.
 
bongon247
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image image 301x473]

What dramatic flares might look like.


Damn it boy...

/do want...
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like that's one process server that got glowing reviews!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: So some stupid with a flare gun tried to burn the place to the ground huh?


So you are saying there's some smoke on the water?

/to go with the fire in the sky
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man, a process server, got his legally concealed firearm and pointed it at Nash while telling him to stop shooting. Monroe County deputies said more flares were fired, which narrowly missed the man with one bouncing off the hood of the car.
The man did not fire his weapon during the incident, according to Monroe County deputies. He held Nash at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

That's... actually a restrained response.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: OK So Amuse Me: So some stupid with a flare gun tried to burn the place to the ground huh?

So you are saying there's some smoke on the water?

/to go with the fire in the sky


Slow walking Walter

Fire engine guy
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The man, a process server, got his legally concealed firearm and pointed it at Nash while telling him to stop shooting. Monroe County deputies said more flares were fired, which narrowly missed the man with one bouncing off the hood of the car.
The man did not fire his weapon during the incident, according to Monroe County deputies. He held Nash at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

That's... actually a restrained response.


Wouldn't surprise me if they were trained for this kind of thing.

/People don't always react the best when learning they need to appear in court.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't that right, JJ Abrams?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

akya: Unobtanium: The man, a process server, got his legally concealed firearm and pointed it at Nash while telling him to stop shooting. Monroe County deputies said more flares were fired, which narrowly missed the man with one bouncing off the hood of the car.
The man did not fire his weapon during the incident, according to Monroe County deputies. He held Nash at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

That's... actually a restrained response.

Wouldn't surprise me if they were trained for this kind of thing.

/People don't always react the best when learning they need to appear in court.


My brother worked as a "runner" for a law firm while he was in college. They occasionally had to also serve process. Mostly on people who knew it was coming, but it could occasionally still be tense. His training consisted of "get a signature if you can."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why would you point a weapon anyone and not fire it?
It isn't a bluffing tool.
It is a killing tool.
 
