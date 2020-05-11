 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Since this year hasn't been weird enough, there is an out of control Chinese rocket, and it's about to crash somewhere off the east coast. Any minute now   (forbes.com) divider line
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keep your pee-pee out of my Coke, guys.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rocket was launched to kill the Murder Hornets.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Sino Vortex, just a shrapnel storm.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's been nice knowing you all
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm half inclined to go have a look outside, just to see what there is to see.

//fastest green ever for me.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got your outta control Chinese rocket right here pal
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else fed up with websites on mobile that keep jumping about as they load adverts and videos and pictures at random moments. Usually just as you're about to tap on something.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for alternate side street of the parking in New York.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked at the headline and started snickering at the thought of a big rocket coming right for us like in a cartoon.
Oh look here it comes now.......

/I"m so glad I"m stoned
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid bomb...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devo Space Junk
Youtube nFCU_Ld9snU
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean the Chinese are siding with Best Korea in the war against the sea?

This is the weirdest game of Diplomacy I've ever seen.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Forbes, not turning off my adblocker
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Anyone else fed up with websites on mobile that keep jumping about as they load adverts and videos and pictures at random moments. Usually just as you're about to tap on something.


Not just mobile.

Like they can't bother to use CSS to declare the size of the empty elements before the AJAX goes and fetches the content.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: [Fark user image 423x281]


Chicken Little was crushed to death by a piece of Skylab in the Outback.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.


Clearly this is Obama's fault.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.


Does the little Trumper need a safe space?
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should the west coast have all the fun?
 
Warmachine999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relevant?  You tell me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
AnyMinuteNow.gif
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.

Does the little Trumper need a safe space?


I don't even like Trump and I certainly didn't vote for him.  But you guys have gone of the deep end with your irrational behavior.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
everyone can relax - it came down a little while ago off the coast of Africa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.


Are you really going to say that he hasn't provoked them
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.


DRINK!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Relevant?  You tell me.

[Fark user image image 240x180]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Muth! Muth! Muth! Muth! Muth! Muth!
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i'm old. i was 10 years old when i did my first out of control chinese rocket.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.

Are you really going to say that he hasn't provoked them


You never disappoint.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I'm half inclined to go have a look outside, just to see what there is to see.

//fastest green ever for me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't this how Cloverfield started?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: OldRod: [Fark user image 423x281]

Chicken Little was crushed to death by a piece of Skylab in the Outback.


I remember that summer when Skylab was going to crash.  They weren't really sure exactly where it would come down, but they knew roughly when.  I was working outside patching potholes in county roads and we all kept looking up most of the day.  Good times, good times.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Faint - "Skylab1979" (Official Music Video)
Youtube aLgs8SGft7k
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.

Does the little Trumper need a safe space?

I don't even like Trump and I certainly didn't vote for him.  But you guys have gone of the deep end with your irrational behavior.


You were the first one to bring him up, and his only other mention is this thread is everyone wondering why YOU had to bring him up for zero reason.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.


It's his travel ban.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WHERE IS IT NOW?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OldRod: thespindrifter: OldRod: [Fark user image 423x281]

Chicken Little was crushed to death by a piece of Skylab in the Outback.

I remember that summer when Skylab was going to crash.  They weren't really sure exactly where it would come down, but they knew roughly when.  I was working outside patching potholes in county roads and we all kept looking up most of the day.  Good times, good times.


Hell, I still remember Walter Cronkite making it "breaking news!" on CBS in the middle of the day. It was VERY hot in Floriduh the summer of '79.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least this is some warning.  A few years ago I got to see some Chinese space junk burn up on re-entry and we had no idea what it was for a day of two after.  We were on the northern edge of the Las Vegas valley where there wasn't too much light pollution so we got to see it streak across the sky for like 20 minutes.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.


Increasingly bitter that your golden prince is revealed each day to be nothing but fools' gold?
 
Artist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.

Does the little Trumper need a safe space?

I don't even like Trump and I certainly didn't vote for him.  But you guys have gone of the deep end with your irrational behavior.


Okey-Dokey!!!!!

I think he found the space junk!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size



DRINK!!!!!
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: OgreMagi: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.

Does the little Trumper need a safe space?

I don't even like Trump and I certainly didn't vote for him.  But you guys have gone of the deep end with your irrational behavior.

You were the first one to bring him up, and his only other mention is this thread is everyone wondering why YOU had to bring him up for zero reason.


True, but there needs to be a name for the Godwin's law-like phenomenon where Trump's name comes up in every internet thread about anything, because it does.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheraTx: WHERE IS IT NOW?


specials-images.forbesimg.comView Full Size

Right there.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Sorry Forbes, not turning off my adblocker


Wasn't blocked.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Please tell me there are no toilet seats involved.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are there any toilets on that thing?

/obscure?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm sure you guys will find some reason to blame Trump.


The important thing is Trump wasn't involved so your fragile ego can stay intact.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: TheraTx: WHERE IS IT NOW?

[specials-images.forbesimg.com image 850x425]
Right there.


They launched it from Madagascar and now it's gone down in Congo?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...Needed more struts...
 
