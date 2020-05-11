 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Fifteen years ago today, people living in their mom's basement gave us a future reason to watch Jeopardy   (twitter.com) divider line
40
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Aunt Selma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LEEEEEROY JENKINS!
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey...at least he had chicken.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?


Yes.  The questions was World of Warcraft, but the answer referenced Leeroy Jenkins.  It was the one and only time Jeopardy managed to have a question/answer in the same decade it was relevant.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All these years I never knew why people would yell Leroy Jenkins around here.  Now I know.  And wish I looked it up sooner.  That dude was balls out awesome!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?


It was an answer.

i3.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was kind of disappointed to learn it was faked.
I definitely experienced my share of Leeroy Jenkinsesque shenanigans in my MMORPG days
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

phalamir: durbnpoisn: What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?

Yes.  The questions was World of Warcraft, but the answer referenced Leeroy Jenkins.  It was the one and only time Jeopardy managed to have a question/answer in the same decade it was relevant.


It sounds like you don't understand what Jeopardy is.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I was kind of disappointed to learn it was faked.
I definitely experienced my share of Leeroy Jenkinsesque shenanigans in my MMORPG days


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phalamir: durbnpoisn: What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?

Yes.  The questions was World of Warcraft, but the answer referenced Leeroy Jenkins.  It was the one and only time Jeopardy managed to have a question/answer in the same decade it was relevant.


So this thread is about a Jeopardy episode from no later than 2009?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skozlaw: durbnpoisn: What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?

It was an answer.

[i3.kym-cdn.com image 640x480]


Here...  I love that show and have watched it nearly every day since Trebek was the host.  And I didn't remember that.  Until now.

Also...  It was here on Fark where I saw the Leroy Jenkins thing for the first time, and I had to go and look it up.
I think someone posted a picture of Darth Vader on a cat.

Once I saw the original clip, I understood all the references ever made to it.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I was kind of disappointed to learn it was faked.
I definitely experienced my share of Leeroy Jenkinsesque shenanigans in my MMORPG days


I just learned it was faked a couple of weeks ago.  They said something like "It didn't occur to us that people wouldn't think it was staged".

Huh?  I used to see dumb stuff like that all. the. time.  on Counterstrike servers in the early days.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hendawg: All these years I never knew why people would yell Leroy Jenkins around here.  Now I know.  And wish I looked it up sooner.  That dude was balls out awesome!


The video was staged, but based upon a real event the guild had.  Blizzard made a contest for guilds to show their favorite moments playing WoW.  Unsurprisingly, this was the hands-down favorite.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What I have always dearly loved about the Leroy Jenkins video ( even if it was staged )
is that it highlights just how annoying it is to play with "serious" gamers.  When WoW and other MMOs came out, there was this new level of douchery of over planing and having these stupid clan hierarchies  that was ( and is )  present that made me think every once in awhile "Doesn't anyone just play for fun anymore?"
I loved it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I shall mention this during raids tonight.....

/EQ
// Not WoW
/// WoW.. just...WoW!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: phalamir: durbnpoisn: What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?

Yes.  The questions was World of Warcraft, but the answer referenced Leeroy Jenkins.  It was the one and only time Jeopardy managed to have a question/answer in the same decade it was relevant.

It sounds like you don't understand what Jeopardy is.


Yes.  I do understand it is a gameshow aimed at people on Death's rope-line.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: skozlaw: durbnpoisn: What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?

It was an answer.

[i3.kym-cdn.com image 640x480]

Here...  I love that show and have watched it nearly every day since Trebek was the host.  And I didn't remember that.  Until now.

Also...  It was here on Fark where I saw the Leroy Jenkins thing for the first time, and I had to go and look it up.
I think someone posted a picture of Darth Vader on a cat.

Once I saw the original clip, I understood all the references ever made to it.


Leeroy.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Leeroy Jenkins."

Because the General Lee playing "Dixieland" on its horn is a little too dated for kids today.
 
realmolo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Snapper Carr: I was kind of disappointed to learn it was faked.
I definitely experienced my share of Leeroy Jenkinsesque shenanigans in my MMORPG days

I just learned it was faked a couple of weeks ago.  They said something like "It didn't occur to us that people wouldn't think it was staged".

Huh?  I used to see dumb stuff like that all. the. time.  on Counterstrike servers in the early days.


Man, Counterstrike in the early days ('98 - 2000) was FUN. Every server had tons of maps in the rotation, and you had the VIP missions, and TONS of players at all hours...good times.

It was never the same after that. It turned into what I think of as the "Street Fighter"-style of competition - everybody playing knows all the right moves, all the time. It's a contest to see who can come closest to perfection in executing the "correct" moves. Bleh.

It's the curse of all multiplayer games, really. At some point, the optimal strategy is discovered, and any other strategy is going to lose. Takes the fun out of it.
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was in the front first class seat on a small Embrare 75 flying out of some bad weather once.  I remember getting a laugh when I commented to the flight crew/stewardess near me that I'm glad to hear that the pilots were planning for safety contingencies prior to taxi and take off, but they might want to shut the door in case some one misunderstands and thinks the pilot it Leroy Jenkins. (They were discussing things like when the would use differential thrust to help with steering, etc.)

She leaned over into the cockpit area and next thing I hear is pilots laughing, see a thumbs up stick out and they closed the door.  During the captain's announcement they gave his name as " AKA, Leroy Jenkins."  and the stewardess was confused as hell and wanted to know who that was.

I got all the Dr. Pepper I wanted on that flight... it was nice. What followed at O'hare with my layover was hell, but that wasn't this crews fault.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

huntercr: What I have always dearly loved about the Leroy Jenkins video ( even if it was staged )
is that it highlights just how annoying it is to play with "serious" gamers.  When WoW and other MMOs came out, there was this new level of douchery of over planing and having these stupid clan hierarchies  that was ( and is )  present that made me think every once in awhile "Doesn't anyone just play for fun anymore?"
I loved it.


And nothing has changed. "Serious" gamer spend a ton of time on game-specific sub-reddits decrying people having fun and not playing the "right" way. Any Battlefield series sub-reddit, for example.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

realmolo: xrayspx: Snapper Carr: I was kind of disappointed to learn it was faked.
I definitely experienced my share of Leeroy Jenkinsesque shenanigans in my MMORPG days

I just learned it was faked a couple of weeks ago.  They said something like "It didn't occur to us that people wouldn't think it was staged".

Huh?  I used to see dumb stuff like that all. the. time.  on Counterstrike servers in the early days.

Man, Counterstrike in the early days ('98 - 2000) was FUN. Every server had tons of maps in the rotation, and you had the VIP missions, and TONS of players at all hours...good times.

It was never the same after that. It turned into what I think of as the "Street Fighter"-style of competition - everybody playing knows all the right moves, all the time. It's a contest to see who can come closest to perfection in executing the "correct" moves. Bleh.

It's the curse of all multiplayer games, really. At some point, the optimal strategy is discovered, and any other strategy is going to lose. Takes the fun out of it.


It's why I stick with all my single player games
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was one year before I joined Fark.  Jesus Christ.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: phalamir: durbnpoisn: What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?

Yes.  The questions was World of Warcraft, but the answer referenced Leeroy Jenkins.  It was the one and only time Jeopardy managed to have a question/answer in the same decade it was relevant.

It sounds like you don't understand what Jeopardy is.


Hey, give him some credit, he managed to be informative, condescending and a jerk all at the same time!
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would love to see Michael Buffer introducing Leeroy, and have him come busting in doing whatever right in the middle of the Jeeeeeeeeeeeeenkins
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I shall mention this during raids tonight.....

/EQ
// Not WoW
/// WoW.. just...WoW!


Is EQ still around and being played? Man, I haven't logged on to that in about a decade. I loved that game for several years.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More dots, more dots, ok, stop dots.


WHAT THE F*CK?!?!?


/different meme
//same game
///also funny
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

realmolo: xrayspx: Snapper Carr: I was kind of disappointed to learn it was faked.
I definitely experienced my share of Leeroy Jenkinsesque shenanigans in my MMORPG days

I just learned it was faked a couple of weeks ago.  They said something like "It didn't occur to us that people wouldn't think it was staged".

Huh?  I used to see dumb stuff like that all. the. time.  on Counterstrike servers in the early days.

Man, Counterstrike in the early days ('98 - 2000) was FUN. Every server had tons of maps in the rotation, and you had the VIP missions, and TONS of players at all hours...good times.

It was never the same after that. It turned into what I think of as the "Street Fighter"-style of competition - everybody playing knows all the right moves, all the time. It's a contest to see who can come closest to perfection in executing the "correct" moves. Bleh.

It's the curse of all multiplayer games, really. At some point, the optimal strategy is discovered, and any other strategy is going to lose. Takes the fun out of it.


I punched out while it was still beta, but I did run servers for a couple of years and it was super fun.  I think Beta 5 there were some big unpopular changes, and I lasted maybe 6 months after that.  I tried getting back into it after a year or so away, but it really wasn't the same.  My skills had dulled a bit, and as you say, it was all just a marginal, incrementally iterating march toward "Perfection".
 
jst3p
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Snapper Carr: I was kind of disappointed to learn it was faked.
I definitely experienced my share of Leeroy Jenkinsesque shenanigans in my MMORPG days

I just learned it was faked a couple of weeks ago.  They said something like "It didn't occur to us that people wouldn't think it was staged".

Huh?  I used to see dumb stuff like that all. the. time.  on Counterstrike servers in the early days.


The calculating the odds and the fact that they were WAY overgeard for that instance both made it clear that it was fake the first time I saw it.

I thought it was awesome, don't get me wrong, but clearly staged.
 
jst3p
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rev.K: More dots, more dots, ok, stop dots.


WHAT THE F*CK?!?!?


/different meme
//same game
///also funny


Yeah, that one is real and very funny.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phalamir: durbnpoisn: What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?

Yes.  The questions was World of Warcraft, but the answer referenced Leeroy Jenkins.  It was the one and only time Jeopardy managed to have a question/answer in the same decade it was relevant.


They had a whole category on Fark.

/oh, relevant
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK, thanks, I never really understood the context of this farking thing.

Boy, that situation sure seems familiar. A bunch of people standing around, trying to figure out a plan to succeed at conquering a perilous threat, then some farking idiot runs in and farks it all up.

Really familiar. Depressingly familiar.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phalamir: Iworkformsn: phalamir: durbnpoisn: What's this got to do with Jeopardy?  Did I miss something?
Was that a question on the show?

Yes.  The questions was World of Warcraft, but the answer referenced Leeroy Jenkins.  It was the one and only time Jeopardy managed to have a question/answer in the same decade it was relevant.

It sounds like you don't understand what Jeopardy is.

Yes.  I do understand it is a gameshow aimed at people on Death's rope-line.


If you think Jeopardy is bad, try watching Wheel of Fortune. From my observation, it is a favorite of the comatose and near-comatose. And as for Family Feud ... people unfortunate enough to be forced to view that only WISH they were dead.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The first time I saw this, I would never have imagined Leeroy becoming the president some day.

/go ahead, drink
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I still laff when I see that video.
I asked my son if he had ever heard of Leroy Jenkins.
He said, "Duh, I'm not completely uncultured."
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://techraptor.net/gaming/news/wo​w​-15th-anniversary-event-heralds-return​-of-leeroy-jenkins

Looks like there's a 15th anniversary 'event'
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Mr. Shabooboo: I shall mention this during raids tonight.....

/EQ
// Not WoW
/// WoW.. just...WoW!

Is EQ still around and being played? Man, I haven't logged on to that in about a decade. I loved that game for several years.


Absolutely.. Come on back...There is a free to play path..The world has gotten a LOT more complicated
in the last 10  years though... The last full expansion of content released a couple months ago...
There are now various specialty servers with time lock progression, free trade, vote locked progressions,
etc. as well as the standard servers and roleplay..
 
Tman144
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Snapper Carr: I was kind of disappointed to learn it was faked.
I definitely experienced my share of Leeroy Jenkinsesque shenanigans in my MMORPG days

I just learned it was faked a couple of weeks ago.  They said something like "It didn't occur to us that people wouldn't think it was staged".

Huh?  I used to see dumb stuff like that all. the. time.  on Counterstrike servers in the early days.


I mean, the calculated chance of survival kinda gives it away...

/32.33%
//repeating
///(of course)
 
