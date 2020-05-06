 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Apparently some people still think Amtrak is a viable form of transportation and are still traveling the country using it during the pandemic   (nytimes.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In some corridors, it's a very viable form of transportation. Plenty of commuters depend on Amtrak.

The long-haul routes are certainly debatable in their "necessity." Novel (in the US), but probably not necessary.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd still rather take the train than fly.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Calling the movie "just Planes and Automobiles " doesn't sound nearly as catchy.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are we expressing generic outrage about what we imagine to be happening or is there data on the hazards of train travel? Obviously it's a good time to avoid travel and exposure/exposing a new circle of contacts but if for some reason you have to travel, a train might be better than a plane. It's not clear to me.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I'd still rather take the train than fly.


This.
In addition to everything else, you can do social distancing on a train.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Joe USer: I'd still rather take the train than fly.

This.
In addition to everything else, you can do social distancing on a train.


Unless, you know, the train is full.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Germany tried this once.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with passenger trains.

Other than the fact that most Americans don't take them seriously.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, and we can't "pull a plane" on your mom, Subs.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thinking about... her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
yes subby, people still need to travel.
 
rka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait until subby gets wind of the NYC MTA.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I strangely live directly adjacent to a railroad track and if one were to attempt to travel long distance across the nation with adequate spatial distancing it would be near ideal.  But then you got that hobo singing Jimmy Crack Corn
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I quite like taking the train from buffalo to NYC.  Not during a pandemic, of course, but otherwise it's pretty cool.  Plus, I hate flying.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Amtrak is a necessary part of our national security.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I'd still rather take the train than fly.


For anything within 500 miles Amtrak is FAR superior to flying.  Pre-COVID i was alternating between Toronto and Chicago about every other weekend.  It will be a while before I get on a train again though.

If only we had high-speed rail cross country...
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If a train ride was cheaper than a plane ticket, I'd do it
 
