 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland 19)   Just leave the red flag up and I'll get to ya   (cleveland19.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, home, way, investigators  
•       •       •

958 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 3:03 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: back in the day when I lived in Arizona, there was this little mountainside artsy town that was (and still is) a former mining town named Jerome.

Now this was back in the 80s or 90s and no one could figure out who was dealing drugs all over the region.

So the DEA partnered with the Jerome Police Department to figure out who the drug dealers were.

A few moths later, the DEA announced their arrests: the entire Jerome Police Department.

Turns out if you needed drugs you just called up the popo and they sent a car around to your house, delivered the drugs and collected the cash.

No one caught into this for years.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on three charges of trafficking in cocaine.

Good job Darcy, you had like 50 words in the article, could you have bothered to proof read?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

What an acetabulum might look like...
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Her ashtabula will be in a sling for this.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The truck should have given her away:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Darcy Spangler is the perfect name for this criminal/violation

I hope there is some sort of drug named in her honor.

"Give me an ounce of Darcy Spangler, also. The in-laws are staying the weekend."
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Snow helped her complete her route.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Selling them or using them because she looks like she's on them
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.