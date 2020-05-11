 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Entomologist unimpressed by murder hornet scare: "What about mosquitoes?"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
5
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, what about them?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The first time someone detects 'rona virus in a sample collected from a mosquito the public freakout shall be both swift and stupid AF.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: The first time someone detects 'rona virus in a sample collected from a mosquito the public freakout shall be both swift and stupid AF.


Yeah, what about Zika and West Nile?

Do we expect to be constantly outraged/worried about everything at once? We would all be dead within 2 years of strokes, heart attacks, ulcers, etc. That's usually why governments give people jobs to worry about it, so we don't have to.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Being in a state with tarantula hawk wasps, bark scorpions, gila monsters, and 13 species of rattlesnake; none of which have ever given me any trouble; I'm not much concerned.
 
