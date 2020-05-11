 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   National leader announces easing of Coronavirus restrictions, even as daily infection figures are peaking, shifting responsibility to regional governors. No, not that one - but it might as well be   (aljazeera.com) divider line
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collapse in oil prices must be hitting hard...
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're kind of a team, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily infection figures have been peaking?

Yesterday was the lowest new daily cases we've had in the US since March 29th.
 
LesterB
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HeadLever: Daily infection figures have been peaking?

Yesterday was the lowest new daily cases we've had in the US since March 29th.


Can always count on the grey-2 and grey-1 folks to derp without opening the article. Y'all seldom disappoint.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good! As long as we keep the protected rich class safe, all will be well. Those that are above us need to keep from being near us so that they will not be infected. Please remember, those that are are above us, we are probably all infected and you should continue to fear us. Ignore those that try to use so called logic and ridiculous statistics. We all know that well vetted statistics are the enemy of the true elite. Just continue to buy widgets from China or someplace that the sells other widgets from some exotic local. It's probably made way better than some poor American slob could make those widgets. Besides who are you to judge? It's got the popular logo on it so your people will congratulate you.

Please remember that so called, "essential workers" is just code for the sacrificial. Others will fill the positions that the sacrificial perform immediately upon their demise. There are plenty of chatel to serve you. The ignorant still think they have a choice in life. Its so ridiculous. They are given a number at their birth and under the threat of violence will continue to produce for you until their end. They serve and they will continue to serve. What they want does not matter at all.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LesterB: HeadLever: Daily infection figures have been peaking?

Yesterday was the lowest new daily cases we've had in the US since March 29th.

Can always count on the grey-2 and grey-1 folks to derp without opening the article. Y'all seldom disappoint.


No shiat right? What they think doesn't matter at all. Why should they have any opinion at all? Our rulers know what is best for us and we should not let any so-called "person" have any power.

I'm sorry. I know I need to do my duty and go buy some widgets that I think will satisfy the hollow feeling in my soul. When the widget finally arrives my life will finally have meaning. I have ordered the perfect widget.

Besides, if I am wrong, I'll just return that widget that will give purpose to my life back to the amazonians.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
so who wants to keep it closed until no one is sick of anything ?
i think most are sick of it being closed.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is a lot of wishful thinking going on with regards to this virus.

The only way to solve the economy is to solve the virus.
 
