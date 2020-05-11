 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Granite Falls man killed in head-on crash. See, that's the danger of applying granite directly to the forehead   (kiro7.com) divider line
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Fark, it's local news! At least they still have local news unlike a lot of places in the USA. Condolences if a Farker's relative or something.

bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Free-dumb!!!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i ignore u
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Granite Falls, slowly he didn't turn...
 
dbrunker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

DanQuayle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
that is not not very far from where the idiot was driving his corvette at 192 mph on a 2 lane road last week
 
ranna [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yikes a know several 30 ish males that could have been going through there...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

