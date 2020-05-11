 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   In 1987, the world watched as 'Baby Jessica' was rescued from a well. Where is she now? Sting wants to know   (msn.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Rescue, half years, 18-month-old Jessica McClure, cave rescue of the young soccer team, The Rescuers, The Rescuers Down Under, Baby Jessica, difficult rescue mission  
•       •       •

1195 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 3:17 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I vaguely remember that back in the day. I wonder if that would even make news nowadays. A lot of seemingly trivial stuff made headlines news back then. I mean I'm glad Baby Jessica made it and all (spoiler alert) but that was a really big deal for a while because reasons.

It's like the Amy Fisher thing. So some broad from Long Island shot a guy. I never understood why that was a story except maybe she was related to Princess Leia.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The entire rescue ordeal was covered live on CNN, America's first - and at that time only - 24-hour news network.

Those were the farking days.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lassie remembers
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She was hiding in a barn.
 
Burchill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Burchill: [66.media.tumblr.com image 640x480]


Sending love down well
Youtube nbhiLbT_yGo
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jessica is probably fine, but the person that pulled her out?  Not so much unfortunately.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does it though?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: I vaguely remember that back in the day. I wonder if that would even make news nowadays. A lot of seemingly trivial stuff made headlines news back then. I mean I'm glad Baby Jessica made it and all (spoiler alert) but that was a really big deal for a while because reasons.

It's like the Amy Fisher thing. So some broad from Long Island shot a guy. I never understood why that was a story except maybe she was related to Princess Leia.


Amy shot Joey's wife.

In the face.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Before the interwebz and 24 hour news coverage, it was interesting to witness how the story grew on the evening news. It went to middle of the broadcast, to third lead story, to second, to top story, and then breaking news and live coverage. They preempted a 1st Season episode of TNG for the live rescue. I was fascinated and ticked at the time because it was New Trek.

/episode was "Home Soil"
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meh, the boys stuck in the cave in Thailand was much more suspenseful.
 
fishmeal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: I vaguely remember that back in the day. I wonder if that would even make news nowadays. A lot of seemingly trivial stuff made headlines news back then. I mean I'm glad Baby Jessica made it and all (spoiler alert) but that was a really big deal for a while because reasons.

It's like the Amy Fisher thing. So some broad from Long Island shot a guy. I never understood why that was a story except maybe she was related to Princess Leia.


You have to understand the 1st question of journalism: "Is there good art to accompany the story?".

Baby Jessica was a big deal because the video was compelling.  Without video for the 6:00 news, it isn't a story.

Likewise Amy Fisher.  She was attractive and the whole thing took place in a big media market (plus "Long Island Lolita" sounds cool).  If she looked like Honey BooBoo and lived in Topeka, no one would have heard of her.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought the world had gone mad with an obsession over that story, with otherwise serious reporters demeaning themselves by covering it. Seems positively sane by 2020 standards.
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Headline News (Parody of "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm")
Youtube dU95v23MQ4c


/earlier times mid 90's simpler times
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She lives in "greenwood" (Midland) Texas, and hates the publicity. She can't even really remember all that much about it which is probably for the best. Lots of nastï oil well leftovers out that way to this day.

Disclaimer: I lived in Greenweed for @ 4 years, 4 years too long.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 640x485]


Thanks for explaining the headline.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Murflette: [Fark user image image 422x750]
Does it though?


Is that picture zoomed or what that looks small?
Need scale
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember reading about Jessica years ago but don't remember hear doing partcularly well. Good to see things aren't as bad as I remember.

The article compares it to the Thai soccer team, but I'd go with those Chilean miners in 2010.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When she married, there was talk that the groom was only interested in her for trust fund.

I'm ashamed that I know that.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: I vaguely remember that back in the day. I wonder if that would even make news nowadays. A lot of seemingly trivial stuff made headlines news back then. I mean I'm glad Baby Jessica made it and all (spoiler alert) but that was a really big deal for a while because reasons.

It's like the Amy Fisher thing. So some broad from Long Island shot a guy. I never understood why that was a story except maybe she was related to Princess Leia.


They even made TV movies of the whole deal. I lived in Texas back then, so it was covered even more.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

caution: The article compares it to the Thai soccer team


The people on the plane who eat each other?
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Best joke I ever heard was on a morning radio show. They were talking about Baby Jessica and how she was married with kids of her own now. Offhand, one of the hosts deadpanned "I bet she's on city water."
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: caution: The article compares it to the Thai soccer team

The people on the plane who eat each other?


ate
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Aged 34, her Facebook lists that as her former job, with her profile now reading "stay at home mum".

Did falling down the well give her a British accent?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.