(Twitter)   I'm not sure they thought their cunning protest all the way through   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't they do squats and push-ups at home?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they'll look good at their funerals
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Can't they do squats and push-ups at home?


It takes all the fun out of liftbroing.
 
joshiz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This protest has a hard time limit of 26 minutes.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay fit and healthy until you're dead!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man - I pushed out some squats this morning, I tell yadda-yadda-rama-lama-ding-dong...
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This pandemic has definitely exposed a bunch of farking morons, I guess the humor factor has been nice.
People are going to die, but hey, funny dipshiats!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearwater?  Is Covid caused by thetans now?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reckless, my favorite form of disregard.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only sympathy they get from me is that there are a bunch of dicks with bots buying up every weight that becomes available at every store both on and offline and posting them for insane markups.

Body weight workouts get you so far, resistance bands have limitations.  I get it as I'm taking this time to try and shed a lot of weight and had to resort to the bands because I'm not shelling out $1,000 to some douche with a hoard of $200 dumbbell sets, fark that guy.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many are out there? 50?

Meanwhile....
McDonald's, Starbucks and other fast-food workers strike across Florida, demanding more coronavirus protections

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/coron​a​virus/jobs-economy/os-bz-coronavirus-m​cdonalds-strike-20200506-3oc3ig3j4nhhx​hvnlvvtytqlhq-story.html
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MST3K - Square Master
Youtube Qk_B25la5QI
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: The only sympathy they get from me is that there are a bunch of dicks with bots buying up every weight that becomes available at every store both on and offline and posting them for insane markups.

Body weight workouts get you so far, resistance bands have limitations.  I get it as I'm taking this time to try and shed a lot of weight and had to resort to the bands because I'm not shelling out $1,000 to some douche with a hoard of $200 dumbbell sets, fark that guy.


Is there that much demand for weights?
Seems like someone with bots is going to be the ballast king of the neighborhood for quite a while.

Honey?  What happened to our bank account?
I cornered the market on weights!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Clearwater?  Is Covid caused by thetans now?


Yes. All illnesses are caused by thetans. But I have good news! For only 199.99 I can audit your thetan levels.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd really like it if outdoor lap-swim pools to open. Keep the locker-rooms closed, deck-change only, one per lane, even lanes rest on the east side, odd lanes rest on the west side, and reservations to ensure no over-crowding.

I'd really like it, but have you met people?  That shiat don't work.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Can't they do squats and push-ups at home?


Exercising is a lot like praying for these peoples: they want as many peoples as possible to see them doing it.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sir Paul: I'd really like it if outdoor lap-swim pools to open. Keep the locker-rooms closed, deck-change only, one per lane, even lanes rest on the east side, odd lanes rest on the west side, and reservations to ensure no over-crowding.

I'd really like it, but have you met people?  That shiat don't work.


Even ignoring covidiots chest-bumping on the side of the pool to own the libs, I doubt it would be cost-effective to only have the pool open and maintained.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wondering how the Crossfit cultists are handling this quarantine.  I bet they're still secretly sneaking into their "boxes" in their never-ending effort to be insufferable and injure themselves.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I've been wondering how the Crossfit cultists are handling this quarantine.  I bet they're still secretly sneaking into their "boxes" in their never-ending effort to be insufferable and injure themselves.


It's like a speakeasy but we call it a speakhard. You probably couldn't handle it but absolutely must stop by.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Devolving_Spud: Can't they do squats and push-ups at home?

It takes all the fun out of liftbroing.


Oh! New word for my vocabulary.  Know a few people I can use it on.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Sir Paul: I'd really like it if outdoor lap-swim pools to open. Keep the locker-rooms closed, deck-change only, one per lane, even lanes rest on the east side, odd lanes rest on the west side, and reservations to ensure no over-crowding.

I'd really like it, but have you met people?  That shiat don't work.

Even ignoring covidiots chest-bumping on the side of the pool to own the libs, I doubt it would be cost-effective to only have the pool open and maintained.


They're having to pay to maintain the pool now, and I can usually get my own lane anyways. Besides, I'm still paying for my closed gym membership because 1) contract written by gym lawyers and 2) I want them to survive and be open when this is done since it's the only pool on my side of town.

Finally, it's the gesture.  Will I be able to swim 6 days a week?  No, but hell yes I will continue to pay for safe swimming one to two hours per week as opposed to zero hours per week.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: DoBeDoBeDo: The only sympathy they get from me is that there are a bunch of dicks with bots buying up every weight that becomes available at every store both on and offline and posting them for insane markups.

Body weight workouts get you so far, resistance bands have limitations.  I get it as I'm taking this time to try and shed a lot of weight and had to resort to the bands because I'm not shelling out $1,000 to some douche with a hoard of $200 dumbbell sets, fark that guy.

Is there that much demand for weights?
Seems like someone with bots is going to be the ballast king of the neighborhood for quite a while.

Honey?  What happened to our bank account?
I cornered the market on weights!


Trust me, I've already started making plans for a nice home gym once all this is done and these assholes are selling everything for pennies on the dollar just to get out of a garage full of boxed up weights.

Here's an article on people stockpiling: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/5-w​e​ird-products-americans-are-stockpiling​-besides-sanitizer-and-toilet-paper-20​20-04-13

Here's one on the use of bots: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/ep​g​ymw/resellers-are-making-dumbbells-and​-hair-clippers-impossible-to-find-onli​ne
 
jefferator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I do that at home.......100 pu in the morning with 200 sit ups....do it again in the evening....

built a lat dip station with 4x4s.....that with a cardio run is good to go right now......WTAF is wrong with these people?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: This pandemic has definitely exposed a bunch of farking morons


But we already had "supporting Trump" to do that.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Devolving_Spud: Can't they do squats and push-ups at home?

It takes all the fun out of liftbroing.


Yeah, who is going to see them flexing in the mirror at home?  Who's going to tell them "sick quads man"?  Its defeating their purpose of working out, not to stay healthy, because the people doing that are still doing it at home, but for other people to see how good they look while lifting heavy things.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think this is the kind of gym they really miss...


/Not that there's anything wrong with that..
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: The only sympathy they get from me is that there are a bunch of dicks with bots buying up every weight that becomes available at every store both on and offline and posting them for insane markups.

Body weight workouts get you so far, resistance bands have limitations.  I get it as I'm taking this time to try and shed a lot of weight and had to resort to the bands because I'm not shelling out $1,000 to some douche with a hoard of $200 dumbbell sets, fark that guy.


Try some gymnast rings and elevated feet. You can do a lot more with body weight than most people would imagine.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can't their husbands just buy them a Peloton?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

uncleacid: [Fark user image 360x289]


Planet Fitness's psychotic obsession with the relatively small meathead culture of some gyms always seemed to me to send the message that they were running a gym for the sort of person who could just meet their exercise goals at home with a stationary bike and a few situps each day.

Like the idiots in this protest, for example.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Go ahead and allow the gyms to open. If your gym opens, cancel your membership immediately.
 
varmitydog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Among their other uses, many gyms in Florida are places where homeless people get a membership so that they can take shower.  I can see those folks being upset.
After a couple of months without a shower one wouldn't have a whole lot of problems with the social distancing thing.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Devolving_Spud: Can't they do squats and push-ups at home?

Exercising is a lot like praying for these peoples: they want as many peoples as possible to see them doing it.


And most of them pay for lawn care, and then drive to the gym to pay to have someone to tell them to workout.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still no protests down at the rendering factory demanding they reopen it for the workers.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Devolving_Spud: Can't they do squats and push-ups at home?

It takes all the fun out of liftbroing.


"Do you even cough, bro?"
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Antifat
 
lithven
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 225x225]
I think this is the kind of gym they really miss...


/Not that there's anything wrong with that..


grokca: Can't their husbands just buy them a Peloton?


So is this intended to be a socially acceptable kind of homophobia and bigotry?

/yes using "they're gay, hur dur" as in implied insult is always unacceptable--at least it should be
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey meat heads, gyms are not essential.
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: The only sympathy they get from me is that there are a bunch of dicks with bots buying up every weight that becomes available at every store both on and offline and posting them for insane markups.

Body weight workouts get you so far, resistance bands have limitations.  I get it as I'm taking this time to try and shed a lot of weight and had to resort to the bands because I'm not shelling out $1,000 to some douche with a hoard of $200 dumbbell sets, fark that guy.


If only there were other ways to lift heavy things.  A pipe and a couple of 5 gallon buckets and you can make a nice adjustable weight set.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You also got to love all those protesting social distancing directives by gathering in large groups and following none of the recommendations.

"We don't need government guidance!" by demonstarting that yes, you specifically, do need government guidance.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Can't they do squats and push-ups at home?


And look cool in front of who? Their dogs? Anyways, some of us prefer to do squat at home.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Saw on Twitter: That's like protesting the lobby of KFC being closed while you sit on the sidewalk eating the bucket of extra-crispy you just got in the drive-through.
 
Corneille
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just think, all these healthy people in hospital and intubated, dying of nothing.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some of us don't have room at home for a treadmill or a stationary bike or a garage to keep weights in.

All that said, yeah, why these dorks can't work out at home, like the rest of the "open up my conveniences I'm bored at home!" protests, only underscore the bullshiattery of their protests.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It probably wouldn't kill some of these gymbros to change up their workouts for a while anyway...do something different for a while dudebro.

I am no longer able to lift heavy things and put them back down...so instead i am doing a 45 minute sculpting routine everyday...it is much easier on the joints
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll just keep walking around town playing Pokemon, hiking in the woods, and stretching/yoga at home.  I figure if the host is in her late 60's and that much stronger/more flexible than I am, she's doing something right.
 
kabloink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gosh, I wonder what businesses are behind this "grass roots" protest.  I can't wait for the militia guys to show up demanding they open the florist shops.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Can't they do squats and push-ups at home?


That's pretty much the point - the fact that they are doing this in front of the capital demonstrates that they don't need gyms to re-open to exercise, since they can do this anywhere.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: The only sympathy they get from me is that there are a bunch of dicks with bots buying up every weight that becomes available at every store both on and offline and posting them for insane markups.

Body weight workouts get you so far, resistance bands have limitations.  I get it as I'm taking this time to try and shed a lot of weight and had to resort to the bands because I'm not shelling out $1,000 to some douche with a hoard of $200 dumbbell sets, fark that guy.


Given that I'm through paying gyms, having all the local playgrounds closed kind of sucks. In normal times, you can make use of some playground equipment to do pull ups and dips, which are body weight exercises that don't have too many limitations for most people. Press ups, in which you do a handstand with your feet supported by a wall, lower yourself 'til your head touches the floor, then go back to lockout, do remain an option, although it seems like many people can't even do 1 rep. There are also things you can do to improvise weights. After they started removing weight sets from correctional facilities, inmates began obtaining garbage bags and sometimes even plastic jugs. These they filled with water, and used for resistance exercise in their cells. No reason you couldn't do that at home. If you're particularly ambitious, have some tools, and can figure out how to build the necessary form, it should be possible to cast your own weights with concrete, too.
 
