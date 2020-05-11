 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inquisitr)   German man re-enacts The Terminal in honor of Tom Hanks' coronavirus fight   (inquisitr.com) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Edgard Ziebat, Delhi, s Indira Gandhi International airport, wanted criminal, New Delhi, German man, Indira Gandhi  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 4:51 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he's an AfD or NPD supporter, they can keep him.
 
drxym
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"But not Ziebat; he's a wanted criminal in Germany, with active warrants out for his arrest for "several cases of assault and other crimes registered against him," said the airport spokesperson. "

Air Karma regrets to announce the indefinite cancellation of all its flights.
 
Victoly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
RIP

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There are so many peculiar details of this story which just don't check out
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.