(AP News) Ever on the bleeding edge of the virus fight, the White House declares we should test a million nursing home residents and staff. Fark: in the next two weeks (apnews.com)
39
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need a million tests A DAY.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, we're all counting on you
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they taking a look at it?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good plan.

Also.... we should manufacture a bunch of swabs and stuff so we can do that.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck sticking a foot long Q-tip up some dementia patient's nose.
 
The Red Zone [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got local testing upon request this week.  Not sure how manyweeks that took after the promise from above. I'm sure this will happen with the same level of timelines.....

/ Prayer is about as reliable as gubmint promises
// One million monkeys with one million typewriters
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I so love it when this idiot makes grand proclamations, turns around to the state governors whom he's royally screwed, and says, "...OK, get to it, folks!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem. One day you're good. Next day you aren't. Just ask Katie.

Take no test. Get no answer.  You can then die of something non viral. Won't make anyone look bad.  Obama really emptied the place out, you know?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, the good news is that we tested all of the senior citizens in this nursing homes and they are all negative. The bad news is that we didn't test that new orderly."

/more like dis-orderly
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We "should." I assume that means that when we inevitably fail to follow through on yet another grand proclamation, you will take responsibility? Given the gravity of the situation and the literal life-or-death stakes some would call for ritual suicide, but I believe a simple resignation would suffice.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, of course, you know that TrumPence are going to refuse to wear masks.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: Good plan.

Also.... we should manufacture a bunch of swabs and stuff so we can do that.


We should get some bids first, though
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
should have been done before but bleh hope they can actually help.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AKA: we realized our malfeasance might directly kill off much of our most dependable voting block

trump and his party care for no one but themselves. They make it apparent daily.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admittedly, the nursing home nearby is the epicenter of our local outbreak. Something like 80% plus of the 150+ cases can be traced directly to it. It might not hurt the start there nationwide... 

Bonus if the most susceptible among us can be tested and treated as quickly as possible
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: And, of course, you know that TrumPence are going to refuse to wear masks.


It messes up Trump's makeup
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We need a million tests A DAY.


Times 20
 
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And here is the real reason why he wants nursing homes tested next week;

"We conducted 3 million tests last week when the economy opened back up, and the only positive tests were found in nursing homes.  So no more masks, hospitals, or stimulus checks or unemployment ANY MORE...
you're all on your own and we can start having rallies and WWE in every town again...America is safe...thanks to me...Donald J. Trump."
 
dbaggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It is a good idea, and it can be done in the stated timeframe.    Trump is the worst human on Earth, and this is also a good thing to do.

I just wish there was someone left in the White House that could plan and execute such a directive.  Loyalty to Trump, and competence, are the empty set.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah we should do this, we could do this.

But we have right wingers in positions of authority, so they'll just let all those people die. It's the only thing right wingers are good at that's not cousinfarking and meth.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"President Donald Trump is insisting his administration has "met the moment" and "prevailed" on coronavirus testing."

Welp, that's good enough for me.

Off to fb to own the liberals with this new fact.

(Sure, Trump will call it "fake news" when asked about it tomorrow, but for now, I get to feast on the anguish of those commie libs. Delicious.)
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Are they taking a look at it?


We'll just have to see what happens.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No one is actually listening to the white house any more, are they?

I mean, granted we all have Trump hair now, but that's the extent of the commonality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "Well, the good news is that we tested all of the senior citizens in this nursing homes and they are all negative. The bad news is that we didn't test that new orderly."

/more like dis-orderly


bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

noitsnot: No one is actually listening to the white house any more, are they?

I mean, granted we all have Trump hair now, but that's the extent of the commonality.

[Fark user image 750x563]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neongoats: Yeah we should do this, we could do this.

But we have right wingers in positions of authority, so they'll just let all those people die. It's the only thing right wingers are good at that's not cousinfarking and meth.


I'm sure Jared will try to test people in red state nursing homes.  Unless they are blah people.  It will look good, save lives, pull in votes, and punish the right people.  Win all around.

Jared will also botch it, like he botches everything.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You farks are just so against Trump if he said the sun will come up tomorrow you'd dream of a way to turn off the sun.

This is exactly is what is needed given a majority of deaths so far have come from nursing homes.  It's where we should have been focusing attention for a while instead of draconian measures trying to protect the less vulnerable all across the entire nation.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dbaggins: It is a good idea, and it can be done in the stated timeframe.    Trump is the worst human on Earth, and this is also a good thing to do.

I just wish there was someone left in the White House that could plan and execute such a directive.  Loyalty to Trump, and competence, are the empty set.


Empty statements and impossible proclamations aren't "good" - they're meant to confuse the folks hearing them, who think that, because Trump said it, why, it'll be so and we can then bump his approval rating up a couple of points.

You know full well that what he just "proclaimed" is going to be next to impossible to accomplish, because we're still brutally short on testing supplies, never mind the fact that testers will have to go to those locations - there's no way we're going to be able to move the seniors to the testing locations, especially given that many are infirm and a goodly number of them are probably infected.

What he's done is basically make a few promises that he can't keep - but that, by making them, he's defended himself against criticism. "He's trying, if only you liberals would just cut him some slack!", or "if only the states wouldn't keep undermining Trump's valiant struggle against our invisible enemy!", or "it's all China's fault that we have to do this, but, no, we're not allowed to call it the 'COVID-19' thanks to the politically correct crowd" or some such.

Fark 'em. I don't care about what he says any more - I care about what he does. And what he does is bupkis.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: You farks are just so against Trump if he said the sun will come up tomorrow you'd dream of a way to turn off the sun.

This is exactly is what is needed given a majority of deaths so far have come from nursing homes.  It's where we should have been focusing attention for a while instead of draconian measures trying to protect the less vulnerable all across the entire nation.


Shut your stupid noise hole.  Several of us have already said in this thread that it is a good idea.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Neat - Fark filters out the stupid, racist term for COVID-19 to "COVID-19." I'll call that a win for the filter, for once.
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess Trump saw his poll numbers with the elderly took a double digit dive.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We need a million tests A DAY.


I read the same estimate. It is one of those things. Yes, that is what we need, but it isn't going to happen because of the lack of preparedness by the Trump administration. We are then left with reality.

Reality. No where near enough testing in general. Definitely not enough to reopen stuff like we are doing now. That leaves the acceptance stage. Hundreds of thousands will die. That is what will happen. It shouldn't have, but here we are.

Where we go from that point is anyone's guess.

I hope for better healthcare coverage, not insurance. A much better safety net, UBI, etc. Paid sick leave (only including sick leave and not familial leave because I am trying to confine my statement). None of this will happen in the current political environment.

The only way it happens is if voters completely ditch the GOP.

VOTE.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Good luck sticking a foot long Q-tip up some dementia patient's nose.


Well theyve been saying trump gets tested everyday so they obviously have a proceedure
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

noitsnot: No one is actually listening to the white house any more, are they?

I mean, granted we all have Trump hair now, but that's the extent of the commonality.

[Fark user image 750x563]


A man's man would shave their head when their gets to this point.

So, I'm pretty sure he's not that manly.

Wouldn't that be a conundrum for manly men and the alpha male that is Trump? And, in turn, their own manliness?

Meh, they're all probably just emasculated anyway. Their manly desires thrown by the wayside.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
President Donald Trump is insisting his administration has "met the moment" and "prevailed" on coronavirus testing.

Trump said anew that everyone who wants a test can get one, though officials later clarified that to everyone who "needs" a test.

So, another lie-fest? Someone should collect all the footage of trump's lies and outright insane statements about the C-19 pandemic and string them together into 1 nonstop string. There's a perfect anti-trump political ad, other than perhaps it's length.

Will no one rid me of this turbulent idiot asshole farkwit dipschitt fool liar thief demented turdling... ahh fark it, I give up!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

noitsnot: No one is actually listening to the white house any more, are they?

I mean, granted we all have Trump hair now, but that's the extent of the commonality.

[Fark user image 750x563]


See, that's where Boris Johnson was a long-term thinker:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: You farks are just so against Trump if he said the sun will come up tomorrow you'd dream of a way to turn off the sun.

This is exactly is what is needed given a majority of deaths so far have come from nursing homes.  It's where we should have been focusing attention for a while instead of draconian measures trying to protect the less vulnerable all across the entire nation.


...yes, because no one thought of it until now. Shush.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: You farks are just so against Trump if he said the sun will come up tomorrow you'd dream of a way to turn off the sun.

This is exactly is what is needed given a majority of deaths so far have come from nursing homes.  It's where we should have been focusing attention for a while instead of draconian measures trying to protect the less vulnerable all across the entire nation.


Civic, they should be testing a million nursing home residents, i dont think people are disputing that. We are mocking him because this is something we should have been doing by late February or early march. This isnt a day late and a dollar short, its months late and millions of tests short. This isnt a situation where trump says the sun will rise in the morning and we try to turn it off to spite him, its a situation where literally everyone else has been saying "the sun is going to rise in the morning and its going to be a scorcher, we should buy some sunscreen" and trump said there is no sun, its just a hoax until the sun came up at which point he said "its honestly not even that bright, it will probably go back down by 7:30, 7:45 tops", then at noon when it hit 105F in the shade he said "gee no one saw this coming, obama really should have bought some sunscreen"
 
