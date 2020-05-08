 Skip to content
(AutoBlog)   The moral of the story is, if you're 5 years old and steal your parents' car, you get a free ride in a Lamborghini   (autoblog.com) divider line
19
    Five-year-old Adrian Zamarripa  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is a 5 year old stealing parents?  And why are we letting pirates write headlines?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mods, if you are going to alter the headline after the thread already has a comment, could you at least remove the comment referencing the poorly written headline?

/For reference, the origional headline was: "The moral of the story is, if you're 5 years old and steal your parents, ar, you get a free ride in a Lamborghini"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The success principles that he displayed were magnificent to me," Nevis said.

This sounds exactly like the sort of person who would drive a matte-black Huracan.
 
OldJames
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What if I'm 38? Can someone test for my age and report back? If it goes bad, I'll see in on the Fark main page.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That looks safe & legal.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [Fark user image image 800x450]

That looks safe & legal.


"That motherfarker's in my seat!"
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kid should have refused, stating that he wanted to get a real Lambo, an Aventador.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's it, I am stealing my moms car.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Man, kids these days have it so easy."
 
6nome
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When you book a 5 year old, do you use Dr. Suess?
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kid looks 11.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Mods, if you are going to alter the headline after the thread already has a comment, could you at least remove the comment referencing the poorly written headline?

/For reference, the origional headline was: "The moral of the story is, if you're 5 years old and steal your parents, ar, you get a free ride in a Lamborghini"


You can report your own posts for deletion, just be clear about the reason you want them to be deleted.

/it's funnier to leave them though.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pfft..... child's play. This kid stole a fighter jet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: Kid looks 11.


This!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ That kid's going to have a heart attack by age 12.
// fast food is bad for you
/// maybe he has gland issues
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldJames: What if I'm 38? Can someone test for my age and report back? If it goes bad, I'll see in on the Fark main page.


The results are in, and well, you're Old, James.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The success principles that he displayed were magnificent to me," Nevis said.

I don't find anything to be impressed about. If he were my kid (1) he wouldn't look like a tub of lard, (2) if he stole my car I'd be really, really pi$$ed. Punishments galore would follow.

I don't reward bad behavior.

BigNumber12


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Man, kids these days have it so easy."

I recall that fat fark. Drove and wrecked his grandma's SUV, taking down some parked cars and then spouted that wrecking things was fun. Walked around in front of the cameras like he was a little big stuff and his grandma looked like once she got him home, he was gonna have to sit on a pillow for a week.

Who raises kids like these? If i had stolen my Dad's truck, wrecked it or not, he'd have gotten me home and spanked the shiat out of me, then grounded me. (Note, I said SPANKED and not BEATEN. There is a difference.)

BTW, notice the pug nose peeking out of his mother's arms? Reminds me of a porker.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The kid needs a bike before he explodes.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a hard 5.
 
lamric
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: Musikslayer: Kid looks 11.

This!

[Fark user image 800x450]

/ That kid's going to have a heart attack by age 12.
// fast food is bad for you
/// maybe he has gland issues


Make a Wish Foundation does some wonderful work.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

