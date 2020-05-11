 Skip to content
(WJHL Tri-Cities)   Last call for alcohol? That's a table flippin' and arrestin' (with 'Eeyup' mugshot goodness)   (wjhl.com)
    Crime, Arrest, Pickup truck, Truck, Law enforcement agency powers, Derringer Barton, bar manager, Blakely Marsh  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they would've done here in California, seeing as how all the restaurants are closed. Tough Tennessee men can't handle last call for alcohol. That's pretty  pathetic.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that's a rough 23.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course one of them has his short off.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how is all your hair gone at 23 ???
i am 61 and have way more.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eeyup.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where those two celebrating a victory in a recent greased pig wrestling match?
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does applebees normally attract such many men drinkers? I honestly don't know we don't have them here, our dipshiats drink at country and western bars or home.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally get it, Applebee's is so awesome you just never want to leave.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol is a hell of a drug.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image image 425x541]


Thank you, I love that meme
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So gather up your jackets, and move it to the exits
I hope you have found a friend.

I don't think they found a friend.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: Alcohol is a hell of a drug.


Especially when Irish Eyes are smiling next to Meh Daemon.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
should have been manly men not many men.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: how is all your hair gone at 23 ???
i am 61 and have way more.


Hereditary I'm sure.  One of my cousins was well into the throes of male pattern baldness by age 20.  My brother was pretty much bald by 25.

Both my brother and cousin decided to embrace and shave their domes instead of .... whatever that fella is trying to accomplish.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So gather up your jackets, and move it to the exits
I hope you have found a friend.

I don't think they found a friend.


That's okay: the drunk tank will be open until their brothers or their sisters come.
 
el_pilgrim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I wonder what they would've done here in California, seeing as how all the restaurants are closed. Tough Tennessee men can't handle last call for alcohol. That's pretty  pathetic.


Last call at 1030 though? Come on!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: WTP 2: how is all your hair gone at 23 ???
i am 61 and have way more.

Hereditary I'm sure.  One of my cousins was well into the throes of male pattern baldness by age 20.  My brother was pretty much bald by 25.

Both my brother and cousin decided to embrace and shave their domes instead of .... whatever that fella is trying to accomplish.


Dude, I've seen guys with a shiny head at *18*...they were born to be in the Marine Core.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: The Googles Do Nothing: [Fark user image image 425x541]

Thank you, I love that meme


As do I.  In my younger days there were many nights that started innocently enough only to end in ninja battles in the parking lot.
 
Resin33
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The report says Barton was asked to get out of the truck and appeared to be unsteady and have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

This is police report BS for drunk driving arrests, much like "odor of marijuana" is used to justify vehicle searches.

You cannot find a DUI police report that does not state bloodshot eyes or slurred speech in it.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That was some pretty smart foresight on the part of Applebee's to purchase tables that wouldn't be damaged when flipped.

It's almost as if they knew that at some point in the future a couple of trailer trash drunks would be in the restaurant, lose it on last call and start flipping tables.

/after three beers
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Being pissed off about last call at Applebee's is 30 points on that "Are you an alcoholic" quiz.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

padraig: And of course one of them has his short off.


Cop: "Why don't you have a shirt?"
Ronny Dobbs wannabe: "Why don't you have a shirt ossifer?"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Resin33: The report says Barton was asked to get out of the truck and appeared to be unsteady and have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

This is police report BS for drunk driving arrests, much like "odor of marijuana" is used to justify vehicle searches.

You cannot find a DUI police report that does not state bloodshot eyes or slurred speech in it.


Ironically, you can't find a drunk driver without bloodshot eyes and booze on their breath.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I dunno how many guys it takes to toss me out of a bar but I know how many they were gonna use.

/paraphrased. Don't feel like looking it up.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Barton allegedly told officers he had drank three beers..."

Maybe that's how Barton put it, but a professional writer should know better. (Had drunk)
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Aunt Bee is gonna give 'em a whuppin' when they git home
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This kinda shiat is why no one wants you in the Avengers.
 
boozehat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I dunno how many guys it takes to toss me out of a bar but I know how many they were gonna use.

/paraphrased. Don't feel like looking it up.


Did they break a chair over your leg?
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WTP 2: how is all your hair gone at 23 ???
i am 61 and have way more.


Luck of the draw. Mine started going at 16 so I've just been shaving it since about 20. Occasionally I get questions about why I don't use ( ___insert name of hair-growing drug here___ ) and my answer is threefold:

1) If it can regrow hair, what are the side effects? Well they're not good, from what I understand.

2) Why would I pay money to get that medication just so that I can go back to paying additional money for haircuts, shampoo and the time and effort required to do both?

3) This is tremendously low-maintenance and far less trouble than having hair. When I had hair it was really thick and I kinda looked like Tom Cruise...which when you're a 13 year old boy, is pretty awesome. But when I got older, I noticed it was just a lot of trouble to keep from looking like Jimmy McNulty, especially if you drive around with the windows down. And then you just kind of look like a mess.

I'm not tremendously vain or anything, but if it's there, it seems like you have to do something with it. I don't like to go around looking like either Vince Shlomi or Matt O'Dowd, so I'm not really sure what else I'd do with hair.

So I figured...better to just shave it and go with that. It works much better for me.


Egoy3k: Does applebees normally attract such many men drinkers? I honestly don't know we don't have them here, our dipshiats drink at country and western bars or home.


The general perception (AFAIK) is that people who get falling-down-drunk at Applebee's are generally perceived as lifelong habitual losers. Basically they can't go anywhere without getting completely smashed and just go walking through life carrying a case of Miller High Life and wearing their high school letterman jacket.
 
manunkind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: WTP 2: how is all your hair gone at 23 ???
i am 61 and have way more.

Hereditary I'm sure.  One of my cousins was well into the throes of male pattern baldness by age 20.  My brother was pretty much bald by 25.

Both my brother and cousin decided to embrace and shave their domes instead of .... whatever that fella is trying to accomplish.


Regret. His hair "style" is called regret.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Does applebees normally attract such many men drinkers? I honestly don't know we don't have them here, our dipshiats drink at country and western bars or home.


They were banned from Country Joe's Yee Haw bar?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With a first name like Derringer, they're lucky he didn't shoot up the place.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was a bartender at Applebees in 1994. Happy Hour was 10-close. I guess these guys expected to get more than a couple of $3 Bud Lights before heading home to their f*kkkin old ladies and wild pack of little sh*ts always wantin this or wantin that, goddamnit daddy's had a hard day tintin windows down at PJs Auto Oddissee. Y'all don't even f*kkin understand! Shut the F*k up, Sheila, I come home when I'm GOOD-N-GODDAM-READY!!

/it is East Tennessee...
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
can't believe they wouldn't let them keep the MAGA hats when taking the mug shot. F*cking fascists.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Denny's with a liquor license.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cowgirl Toffee mysteriously absent from thread.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Resin33: The report says Barton was asked to get out of the truck and appeared to be unsteady and have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

This is police report BS for drunk driving arrests, much like "odor of marijuana" is used to justify vehicle searches.

You cannot find a DUI police report that does not state bloodshot eyes or slurred speech in it.

Ironically, you can't find a drunk driver without bloodshot eyes and booze on their breath.


a particular individual: FTFA: "Barton allegedly told officers he had drank three beers..."
Maybe that's how Barton put it, but a professional writer should know better. (Had drunk)


Three drinks should be enough to put a 150lb man into DUI territory in Tennessee, and I suspect those "drinks" are assumed to be pretty weak.  No idea if our manly men only tip the scale at 150lb (still a chance at 23).

I wouldn't expect "bloodshot eyes" without at least doubling the Tennessee DUI limit (.08%).  There doesn't seem to be a separate (higher) DWI level.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice a pattern in any area known as the "tri-cities"?

Y'all tried to be a city...
 
Huntceet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gene pool skimmer trash.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Does applebees normally attract such many men drinkers? I honestly don't know we don't have them here, our dipshiats drink at country and western bars or home.


Creekside, East Freedom. Been serving since 1753
 
