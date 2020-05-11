 Skip to content
(The Union Leader)   What's more impressive, getting pulled over twice for speeding in 13 minutes or a Honda Pilot can go 111 mph?   (unionleader.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that he got it up to 111 in 13 minutes is
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call bulls***t... there's no way that a Honda Pilot got past 70mph
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: that he got it up to 111 in 13 minutes is


Gender bias detected
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother got two speeding tickets in her life. They were within one mile and five minutes.m of each other. Got pulled over for speeding, left, turned onto another goad and got caught by another cop.

She was doing what she thought the speed limit was in spite of it changing years early due to new residential developments in the area.  Let's just say she should not have been driving by that point in her life.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The G force must have been incredible.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, a Honda Pilot can go over 70MPH. I routinely drive at 80 when traffic permits in the express lane. As for the 111 MPH claim???  I washed mine yesterday, and got it up to 110 to dry it off. We have this rather long freeway on-ramp that is a little over a mile long. There was no traffic, so I pushed it. The car went fast and got dry. And no ticket was to be had.  And there was a few MPH left on the table, but I was running out of on-ramp. I believe it would go over 120 if I had enough room.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need another tag.  "Dumass" is just too weak to describe meth-driven hyperbolic stupidity like this.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: Yes, a Honda Pilot can go over 70MPH. I routinely drive at 80 when traffic permits in the express lane. As for the 111 MPH claim???  I washed mine yesterday, and got it up to 110 to dry it off. We have this rather long freeway on-ramp that is a little over a mile long. There was no traffic, so I pushed it. The car went fast and got dry. And no ticket was to be had.  And there was a few MPH left on the table, but I was running out of on-ramp. I believe it would go over 120 if I had enough room.


I went 110 in my 1977 Honda Civic.  It was not a sane thing to do, but there was some downhill involved.  At 110 the ride was silent.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: Yes, a Honda Pilot can go over 70MPH. I routinely drive at 80 when traffic permits in the express lane. As for the 111 MPH claim???  I washed mine yesterday, and got it up to 110 to dry it off. We have this rather long freeway on-ramp that is a little over a mile long. There was no traffic, so I pushed it. The car went fast and got dry. And no ticket was to be had.  And there was a few MPH left on the table, but I was running out of on-ramp. I believe it would go over 120 if I had enough room.


No one believes you.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One crime at a time, people!

/glad they got that crap off the street
//good thing it wasn't green
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFK Shot First: Yes, a Honda Pilot can go over 70MPH. I routinely drive at 80 when traffic permits in the express lane. As for the 111 MPH claim???  I washed mine yesterday, and got it up to 110 to dry it off. We have this rather long freeway on-ramp that is a little over a mile long. There was no traffic, so I pushed it. The car went fast and got dry. And no ticket was to be had.  And there was a few MPH left on the table, but I was running out of on-ramp. I believe it would go over 120 if I had enough room.


There are a lot of vehicles that can go over 100 mph. But there are also a lot of vehicles that should not be driven above 100 mph.

I think the Pilot falls into the latter category.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My VW bug got up to about 115 mph, the engine was doing over 5500 rpm.
The engine was not stock, but the trans had a stock gearing ratio.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: I call bulls***t... there's no way that a Honda Pilot got past 70mph


Why does every post have someone dispute the speed of vehicles able to obtain?????
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 529x406]

The G force must have been incredible.


I'm in Love With a stripper
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 must meet
 
gp23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japanese cars have a speed limiter that restricts them to 112 mph.   Not sure what year they implemented this.   I'm guessing this pairs with the common passenger tire "S" speed rating which is also 112 mph.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. I remember in 1990 or so, I rented a Chevy...Corsica? to take a trip from Portland, ME to somewhere in NY to see a concert with my friends. Not the sportiest of cars, but I was used to driving a busted-ass '82 Toyota Corolla Tercel, and this was a brand-new car, so I was pulled over by a State Trooper for doing about 82 mph in a 55, in Connecticut. A $300.00 ticket.

Cop pulls away, we pack a bowl, I start driving again, and just before we light up, BOOM, cop lights behind us. Same State Trooper, this time 85 in a 55. He walks up and shouts "ARE YOU PLAYING F*CKING GAMES WITH ME!?!?!" Didn't give me a second ticket, but made it very clear that if I had been going 86, he could arrest me and bring me in.

Didn't speed for the rest of that trip. Didn't pay the ticket, either, until I tried to get a driver license in NY a few years later. The fine was up to about $450 by then.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gp23: Japanese cars have a speed limiter that restricts them to 112 mph.   Not sure what year they implemented this.   I'm guessing this pairs with the common passenger tire "S" speed rating which is also 112 mph.


That applies to the Japanese domestic market.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see what's hard to believe here. Th Pilot is a modern vehicle (meaning it needs to have decent aerodynamics to get an adequate MPG rating, despite being a little boxy) and it makes 250 horsepower.

I had older cars with half that much horsepower that would do nearly 130.
 
bongon247
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: My VW bug got up to about 115 mph, the engine was doing over 5500 rpm.
The engine was not stock, but the trans had a stock gearing ratio.

[Fark user image 500x611]


Nice bug...
(.o \ ! / o.)
 
drewogatory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My wife's CRV will cruise happily at 95 for hours straight. Pretty noisy however. I do it every time we go from Newport to Phoenix. It would probably do 110 no probs. Take awhile though. What it really needs is a better trans or at least an external cooler.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WoolyManwich: I call bulls***t... there's no way that a Honda Pilot got past 70mph

Why does every post have someone dispute the speed of vehicles able to obtain?????


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gp23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: gp23: Japanese cars have a speed limiter that restricts them to 112 mph.   Not sure what year they implemented this.   I'm guessing this pairs with the common passenger tire "S" speed rating which is also 112 mph.

That applies to the Japanese domestic market.


My U.S. made Honda is limited to 112 mph.  I bounced off of the limiter many times driving it on the autobahn.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
About a decade or so ago, I got my 2006 Scion xA up to 105 MPH on more than one occasion.  About 95% of vehicles sold in the US in the last 20 years can get up to the 105-110 MPH range, at least.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: gp23: Japanese cars have a speed limiter that restricts them to 112 mph.   Not sure what year they implemented this.   I'm guessing this pairs with the common passenger tire "S" speed rating which is also 112 mph.

That applies to the Japanese domestic market.


From a page on The Tire Rack website, Tires speed-rated S are guaranteed safe to 112 MPH, or 180 kph, if not damaged or overloaded.  European law requires that the car's speed be limited to the speed rating of the tires it is sold with.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
111 in a Honda Pilot? Sure, as long as you don't have to negotiate any curves.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: vudukungfu: that he got it up to 111 in 13 minutes is

Gender bias detected


I never assume gender.
Unless it's a girly car.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: I call bulls***t... there's no way that a Honda Pilot got past 70mph



According to Honda, the V-6 in the Pilot makes 280hp @6000rpm.

What makes you think it can't do 111mph?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: WoolyManwich: I call bulls***t... there's no way that a Honda Pilot got past 70mph


According to Honda, the V-6 in the Pilot makes 280hp @6000rpm.

What makes you think it can't do 111mph?


Most humans cannot tolerate the high pitched frequency of a sewing machine at 6000 rpm, and would back down
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I once got my mom's '73 Pinto hatchback over 100, so anything is possible I guess.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Englebert Slaptyback: WoolyManwich: I call bulls***t... there's no way that a Honda Pilot got past 70mph


According to Honda, the V-6 in the Pilot makes 280hp @6000rpm.

What makes you think it can't do 111mph?

Most humans cannot tolerate the high pitched frequency of a sewing machine at 6000 rpm, and would back down


For a lot of motorcycles, that's just normal around town engine speed. Redline is more like 15,000rpm.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Yes, a Honda Pilot can go over 70MPH. I routinely drive at 80 when traffic permits in the express lane. As for the 111 MPH claim???  I washed mine yesterday, and got it up to 110 to dry it off. We have this rather long freeway on-ramp that is a little over a mile long. There was no traffic, so I pushed it. The car went fast and got dry. And no ticket was to be had.  And there was a few MPH left on the table, but I was running out of on-ramp. I believe it would go over 120 if I had enough room.


The tubes say it'll do 130.

Back in the early 90's I worked for a rental car company.  Between Orlando and Melbourne I got a brand new Mitsubishi Galant 4-banger close, if not all the way, to 135.  It took a long time to get there and a sneeze would have knocked it out of overdrive and possibly blown the motor but I got one up that fast.

/We also rented 5.0 liter Mustangs
//For some reason the boss didn't like me driving those off the lot
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The state must be hurting for money. New Hampshire cops almost never pull people over for speeding.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

