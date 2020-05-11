 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   Today's New Yorker cartoon says it all   (newyorker.com) divider line
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The early worm gets the bird.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
michaelmaslin.comView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Colorado is open, if 80% of people are wearing face masks the risk is reduced significantly enough for it to be safe but I am not seeing that when I get out. 
Wave 2 is gonna be fun.
Fark user imageView Full Size

We were pretty close too. June 1st like the rest of the world with proper testing in place would have been it, but instead we get states vs other states in a warzone of bullshiat with no top down direction.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't hear any experts saying it is safe to go out, I hear republicans and their death cult.
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I don't hear any experts saying it is safe to go out, I hear republicans and their death cult.


THIS
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [michaelmaslin.com image 290x240]


I'd like to see that complaint get rectified.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Second mouse gets the cheese
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What reputable experts who don't directly work for the Trump administration are saying that?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But it is safe to go out, so long as you take proper precautions.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [michaelmaslin.com image 290x240]


How Kafkaesque.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What is that pig complaining about? Lipstick?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Christ, what an asshole that bird is.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PreMortem: I don't hear any experts saying it is safe to go out, I hear republicans and their death cult.


Astroturfed protests didn't sway your opinion?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's going to be a lot of political high-fiving over the next few months, especially heading into election time, pretending this thing has run it's course and all anyone is seeing is small flare ups. Take a look at the little peak at the beginning and the month, then the big peak.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Try to dismiss this with the usual "but it was a different pandemic" "but we know so much more now" "but we're so much more prepared" and so on.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'My word! How approprié & amusing.'
 
Spego
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Second mouse gets the cheese


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oblig
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: What is that pig complaining about? Lipstick?


One doesn't dissect gossamer.
 
