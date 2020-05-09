 Skip to content
 
(I Heart Radio 1190 KEX)   Oregonians allowed to temporarily pump their own gas as a nation burns   (1190kex.iheart.com) divider line
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every fricking time I'm on Oregon, I forget about that dumb law and have an awkward encounter at the pump.

I should probably rephrase that, but fark it.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may think you're better off by having self-serve gas stations, but you're only fueling yourself.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but wouldn't it be wiser to have only one person touching the gas pump instead of everyone?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Started with full-service and have pumped many a gallon in just about every state in the USA, my only concern with other people managing the pumps in Oregon is an odd tendency for people to insist my van needs to pull up to a gasoline pump, as it is too quiet to be a diesel.

/Happened multiple times
//not an American diesel
///who'd have guessed they don't have to be loud?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Every fricking time I'm on Oregon, I forget about that dumb law and have an awkward encounter at the pump.

I should probably rephrase that, but fark it.


How YOU doin'...?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stibium: Correct me if I'm wrong, but wouldn't it be wiser to have only one person touching the gas pump instead of everyone?


Every station has multiple attendants and they sanitize the nozzle in between fills.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Every fricking time I'm on Oregon, I forget about that dumb law and have an awkward encounter at the pump.

I should probably rephrase that, but fark it.


That's Portland for you.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stibium: Correct me if I'm wrong, but wouldn't it be wiser to have only one person touching the gas pump instead of everyone?


It's anywhere from one to six guys running around the pumps depending on where you go. They also take your money/cc. So getting your change/cc back is probably like touching every pump.
At least they've been wearing masks and gloves so there's less chance of they themselves being sick... Maybe.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

natazha: Stibium: Correct me if I'm wrong, but wouldn't it be wiser to have only one person touching the gas pump instead of everyone?

Every station has multiple attendants and they sanitize the nozzle in between fills.


I've literally never seen them sanitize anything.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thankfully, I filled up right before the lockdown and haven't had to get gas since.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Thankfully, I filled up right before the lockdown and haven't had to get gas since.


Same. Part of me wonders if that's bad for the car though.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And yet they complain that their gas prices are so high.  Pumped my own at $1.65/gal today.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Thankfully, I filled up right before the lockdown and haven't had to get gas since.


I imagine that you get great gas mileage!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Every fricking time I'm on Oregon, I forget about that dumb law and have an awkward encounter at the pump.

I should probably rephrase that, but fark it.


Just remember to stay in your car and ring out loud and clear to the attendant, "Pump me, my good sir, if you'd be so kind!!!"
 
phishrace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Thankfully, I filled up right before the lockdown and haven't had to get gas since.


Gas can go bad after a few months. The cheaper the gas you buy, the faster it goes bad. Might want to top it off with some good high test when the lockdown ends.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: And yet they complain that their gas prices are so high.  Pumped my own at $1.65/gal today.


Washington  and California are self-serve and they're no cheaper.  It's not labor costs that stack up, it's the various taxes that keep it at that level.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

phishrace: DittoToo: Thankfully, I filled up right before the lockdown and haven't had to get gas since.

Gas can go bad after a few months. The cheaper the gas you buy, the faster it goes bad. Might want to top it off with some good high test when the lockdown ends.


My battery died but that's about it. I'll have to get gas sometime this week.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought Oregon relaxed that law years ago.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Having solved a problem they invented in the first place...
 
TwoGingers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hy-Vee started offering to fill up the tank for us here in the Midwest. Funny it's completely opposite.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The times I've been in Oregon, I pull up to the pump, stand there waiting for an attendant. They come out removve the nozzle, and I just glare at them... then they hand me the nozzle. I'm not allowing them pour gas on my motorcycle! If I'm in a car, I let them do their thing.

phishrace: DittoToo: Thankfully, I filled up right before the lockdown and haven't had to get gas since.

Gas can go bad after a few months. The cheaper the gas you buy, the faster it goes bad. Might want to top it off with some good high test when the lockdown ends.


This.

Yes, especially if it is a high ethanol blend.
Get a bottle of this and follow the directions, it works.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


(water in the tank can come merely from condensation)
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Such cognitive dissonance here. People biatching that the government should make sure people have jobs. They do this, primarily as a job creation effort, and everyone biatches. Some of you seem no smarter than the covidiot protesters. Make up your damn minds already.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Such cognitive dissonance here. People biatching that the government should make sure people have jobs. They do this, primarily as a job creation effort, and everyone biatches. Some of you seem no smarter than the covidiot protesters. Make up your damn minds already.


This. Now I've gotten used to it and can't understand why the backward states make you get out of you car. Gas station attendants are generally pretty friendly around here so it's winwin.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phishrace: DittoToo: Thankfully, I filled up right before the lockdown and haven't had to get gas since.

Gas can go bad after a few months. The cheaper the gas you buy, the faster it goes bad. Might want to top it off with some good high test when the lockdown ends.


Buy some fuel stabilizer. Higher octane gas also goes south at the same rate of regular grade.

If your car uses regular gas, and you're going to park it for a bit, then fill up with ethanol free fuel if it's available in your area.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: And yet they complain that their gas prices are so high.  Pumped my own at $1.65/gal today.


LOL, California and Washington have higher gas prices than Oregon.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AbuHashish: I thought Oregon relaxed that law years ago.


Only in rural areas.
 
