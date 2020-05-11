 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   Typically Donald Trump has to sleep with a T-Rex and Fauci gets to sleep with a widowed First Lady. Wait do these books exist in the same shared universe?   (mediaite.com) divider line
8
    More: Giggity, Alisyn Camerota, White House, American people of Italian descent, recent interview, Psychology, CNN's John Berman, 1941 births, Sally Quinn  
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 6:00 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For a minute there, I thought that Subs was implying that Donny slept with a Teddysaurus Rex and I kinda wanted one too (as in a teddy bear, but a T-Rex instead of a bear).

/ But, Subs seems to be indicating dinosaur sexy time....
 
Summercat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think the first is a Tingleverse reference
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I want my 30 seconds back. I thought that we were going to get a ChuckTingle cover. Boooooo.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn, Trump is good !   Living in the sub-consciousness of millions of people, rent free..  I bet they get serious tingles when they see him on TV.... even more than seeing a clean-cut negro with creases in his pants!
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Summercat: I think the first is a Tingleverse reference


Schmerd1948: I want my 30 seconds back. I thought that we were going to get a ChuckTingle cover. Boooooo.


I'm not going to look up the cover art while at work, but I think the Tingler you're looking for is Domald Tromp Pounded In The Butt By The Handsome Russian T-Rex Who Also Peed On His Butt And Then Blackmailed Him With The Video Of His Butt Getting Peed On.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dr. Fauci's voice is like an unsanded block of wood floating in a river of geritol delight
/Grandma porn!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anfrind: Summercat: I think the first is a Tingleverse reference

Schmerd1948: I want my 30 seconds back. I thought that we were going to get a ChuckTingle cover. Boooooo.

I'm not going to look up the cover art while at work, but I think the Tingler you're looking for is Domald Tromp Pounded In The Butt By The Handsome Russian T-Rex Who Also Peed On His Butt And Then Blackmailed Him With The Video Of His Butt Getting Peed On.


Thanks...I think. Martini first, then Tingle. Oh my.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Summercat: I think the first is a Tingleverse reference


I checked to see if Chuck Tingle has released a Fauci inspired book yet. He's done a few related to the outbreak, but as of yet no Fauci. I did see this and I think I now know where some of my Amazon credit is going if my keyboard Kindle can handle the links in gamebooks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm also very pleased to see that he is still counter-trolling the Sad Puppies.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.