(ABC7 New York)   "This is Houston, and there are crazy drivers, and I never would have expected to see them going through a cemetery. Especially when everyone was there to pay their respects during a patriotic flyover"   (abc7ny.com) divider line
29
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wouldn't expect that?  That's par for the course around here man (Houston).  The drivers around our city are the perfect examples of "me first", "me in front" and "you'll wait on me" attitudes.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone yelled, "They're already dead!", but she kept going.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm excited to see airplanes these days too, but I never thought of desecrating a grave at the same time.

/does more research
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave was minding his own business on his motorcycle one foggy late night in a town which will remain unnamed. A police car came up behind him and he ran a calculation in his head:

It's Saturday, and it is after midnight.
These guys know they can safely approach me and screw with me.
They are fishing for a DUI, and will check me down to see if I have any drugs.
I have a baggie on me, but it's not drugs. It's just low grade weed.
They are going to pull me over, and I cannot outrun a radio.
They haven't put the lights on yet.

Dave then calculated the fog was thicker near the river and turned.
The cop turned.
Pea soup street.
Dave took the hard left into the cemetery path knowing the stone pillars were 48" apart and the cop car was wider.

The lights came on shortly after the airbags deployed.

Dave exited the cemetery on the opposite side, and took the back way home.

No idea why I told you that story.
It never happened.

I wasn't even there.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Dad, knocking over a gravestone is bad luck"
"Really, I heard good?"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She left a wake of dead bodies in her path.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Women drivers, amirite fellas?

/This premise brought to you from 1962.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Obviously this dude has never driven on the I-45 Memorial Speedway.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Having driven in Houston:

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Minivans on fire off the shoulder of 45. I watched paper tags flutter in the dark near the westpark tollway. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to drive.

I've never driven anywhere else where the drivers were so spiteful, stupid, and/or oblivious. It's normal here to indicate you are going to make a lane change and have the other driver speed up to block you when they see your blinker light just out of principle. I've seen the hov lane backed up for like a mile with a pickup truck sideways blocking the entire lane and trying to turn around like that scene in Austin powers.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shostie: Obviously this dude has never driven on the I-45 Memorial Speedway.


Isn't there a proposal to get rid of that section of interstate?  That would be nice but I think the proposal is a farking tunnel over by the stadium.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The person in subby's headline has never been in a cemetery when Pokemon Go spawns a perfect IV Snorlax by a back plot.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Having driven in Houston:

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Minivans on fire off the shoulder of 45. I watched paper tags flutter in the dark near the westpark tollway. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to drive.

I've never driven anywhere else where the drivers were so spiteful, stupid, and/or oblivious. It's normal here to indicate you are going to make a lane change and have the other driver speed up to block you when they see your blinker light just out of principle. I've seen the hov lane backed up for like a mile with a pickup truck sideways blocking the entire lane and trying to turn around like that scene in Austin powers.


Usually while the jackasses have a beer in one hand and cell phone in the other, steering with their knees.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Having driven in Houston:

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Minivans on fire off the shoulder of 45. I watched paper tags flutter in the dark near the westpark tollway. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to drive.

I've never driven anywhere else where the drivers were so spiteful, stupid, and/or oblivious. It's normal here to indicate you are going to make a lane change and have the other driver speed up to block you when they see your blinker light just out of principle. I've seen the hov lane backed up for like a mile with a pickup truck sideways blocking the entire lane and trying to turn around like that scene in Austin powers.


I have noticed that there is a steady increase of shiaty drivers as the percent of pickups and large SUVs goes up.

Probably because it is idiotic to use a large utility vehicle as your everyday car, because they are designed for moving large loads slowly and not for being quick and agile, the way people try to drive them.
 
drtgb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
mathamagical
Having driven in Houston:

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Minivans on fire off the shoulder of 45. I watched paper tags flutter in the dark near the westpark tollway. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to drive.

I've never driven anywhere else where the drivers were so spiteful, stupid, and/or oblivious. It's normal here to indicate you are going to make a lane change and have the other driver speed up to block you when they see your blinker light just out of principle. I've seen the hov lane backed up for like a mile with a pickup truck sideways blocking the entire lane and trying to turn around like that scene in Austin powers.

One word- Boston.
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And this ass thinks all the other people were the asses for being there and impeding the route she wanted to otherwise drive.
 
Intel154
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UberDave: You wouldn't expect that?  That's par for the course around here man (Houston).  The drivers around our city are the perfect examples of "me first", "me in front" and "you'll wait on me" attitudes.


I was once on a MetroBus that cut across 4 lanes on I-10 to make the HOV lane.  Bus Driver had his Safe Driver award proudly displayed.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mathamagical: I've never driven anywhere else where the drivers were so spiteful, stupid, and/or oblivious. It's normal here to indicate you are going to make a lane change and have the other driver speed up to block you when they see your blinker light just out of principle. I've seen the hov lane backed up for like a mile with a pickup truck sideways blocking the entire lane and trying to turn around like that scene in Austin powers.


That pretty much describes it.  Using signal to change lanes?  No, that's too much physical and mental effort apparently.

And you forgot about how *no one* can drive a steady speed.  Yes, that exists all over the country but here it is almost always for one of two things - 1) to stay *just* ahead of you or 2) to hover in your blind spot so you can't "get away".
 
whosits_112
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Intel154: UberDave: You wouldn't expect that?  That's par for the course around here man (Houston).  The drivers around our city are the perfect examples of "me first", "me in front" and "you'll wait on me" attitudes.

I was once on a MetroBus that cut across 4 lanes on I-10 to make the HOV lane.  Bus Driver had his Safe Driver award proudly displayed.


Did you remember to wear your brown pants that day?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
those necromancers are always causing trouble
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Intel154: UberDave: You wouldn't expect that?  That's par for the course around here man (Houston).  The drivers around our city are the perfect examples of "me first", "me in front" and "you'll wait on me" attitudes.

I was once on a MetroBus that cut across 4 lanes on I-10 to make the HOV lane.  Bus Driver had his Safe Driver award proudly displayed.

Did you remember to wear your brown pants that day?


Buses generally have right of weigh.

I've lived in St Louis and Atlanta and have driven in South Florida. Nothing fazes me.
 
Pert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drtgb: mathamagical
Having driven in Houston:

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Minivans on fire off the shoulder of 45. I watched paper tags flutter in the dark near the westpark tollway. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to drive.

I've never driven anywhere else where the drivers were so spiteful, stupid, and/or oblivious. It's normal here to indicate you are going to make a lane change and have the other driver speed up to block you when they see your blinker light just out of principle. I've seen the hov lane backed up for like a mile with a pickup truck sideways blocking the entire lane and trying to turn around like that scene in Austin powers.

One word- Boston.


Call me when you've driven around Sicily.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A Dodge Journey is a crossover SUV, not a "minivan," you twits.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've visited Houston a lot.
Pro tip:  If you're only driving 10 miles an hour above the speed limit, you better be in the slow lane.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pert: drtgb: mathamagical
Having driven in Houston:

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Minivans on fire off the shoulder of 45. I watched paper tags flutter in the dark near the westpark tollway. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to drive.

I've never driven anywhere else where the drivers were so spiteful, stupid, and/or oblivious. It's normal here to indicate you are going to make a lane change and have the other driver speed up to block you when they see your blinker light just out of principle. I've seen the hov lane backed up for like a mile with a pickup truck sideways blocking the entire lane and trying to turn around like that scene in Austin powers.

One word- Boston.

Call me when you've driven around Sicily.


Belfast. Actually, Northern Ireland in general. I'm not normally claustrophobic but damn them roads...
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Having driven in Houston:

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Minivans on fire off the shoulder of 45. I watched paper tags flutter in the dark near the westpark tollway. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to drive.

I've never driven anywhere else where the drivers were so spiteful, stupid, and/or oblivious. It's normal here to indicate you are going to make a lane change and have the other driver speed up to block you when they see your blinker light just out of principle. I've seen the hov lane backed up for like a mile with a pickup truck sideways blocking the entire lane and trying to turn around like that scene in Austin powers.


Austins far worse.   A farking highway system that was inadequate 20 years ago before they started inporting tons of shiatty drivers from California bursting at the seams.   Good thing 35 is generally a parking lot, as if it actually functioned as a highway you have about 3 feet on an on ramp to accelerate to an adequate speed.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: mathamagical: I've never driven anywhere else where the drivers were so spiteful, stupid, and/or
And you forgot about how *no one* can drive a steady speed.  Yes, that exists all over the country but here it is almost always for one of two things - 1) to stay *just* ahead of you or 2) to hover in your blind spot so you can't "get away".


Maryland drivers love to sit in your blindspot and tailgate you like some sort of lamprey, but typically can maintain (typically bizarre) speeds.  "Just ahead of you" doesn't last too long, obliviousness is the hallmark of MD drivers, not so much aggressiveness (that's a NoVA thing).

Pert: drtgb: mathamagical
One word- Boston.

Call me when you've driven around Sicily.


I'm curious which is worse, Sicily or Saudi.  At one point, Papua New Guinea had an impressive record (don't bother changing your oil, the half life of cars didn't warrant it).
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cache: I've visited Houston a lot.
Pro tip:  If you're only driving 10 miles an hour above the speed limit, you better be in the slow lane.


Back in the Before Time when I would drive to work, my commute was in 225, a little freeway that stretches from La Porte on the Ship Channel to 610. The stretch between Deer Park and 610 almost never has cops on it. So while the sign says 65 mph most people are doing 80-85.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberDave: You wouldn't expect that?  That's par for the course around here man (Houston).  The drivers around our city are the perfect examples of "me first", "me in front" and "you'll wait on me" attitudes.


Texass in general, actually.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UberDave: Shostie: Obviously this dude has never driven on the I-45 Memorial Speedway.

Isn't there a proposal to get rid of that section of interstate?  That would be nice but I think the proposal is a farking tunnel over by the stadium.


I don't know. Maybe that's a project for the future after they finish the current construction (to be completed sometime in 2043).
 
