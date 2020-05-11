 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Surfer killed by shark was said to be passionate about the sport, delicious   (abc7news.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A passionate surfer, friend of nature, chum to shark.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he have a tender heart?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: Did he have a tender heart?


Only a bear would know.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess his company can release a new surfboard design: one with a huge bite taken out of it, in honour.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he died doing what he loved.

Being bitten.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what'd he taste like?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's Delicious?

//the different a comma instead of a semicolon can make
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic double feature.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm clearly biased, but... is this post-Millennial ironic deliberate missing-the-mark humor?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great. Now the sharks will have coronavirus.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You are more likely to be killed by a taco on a Carolina beach than a shark. So beware land sharks driving taco vans, they're extra dangerous, if somewhat rare.

Risk = hazard x probability
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

strapp3r: what'd he taste like?

[Fark user image 600x600]


Try long pig.  And tip your waitstaff.
 
elgrancerdo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, bye.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
