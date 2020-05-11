 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   El Sobrante man arrested for killing 90-year-old grandmother. And for those who don't speak Spanish, 'El Sobrante' means 'The Sobrante'   (abc7news.com) divider line
    More: Sick, San Francisco Bay Area, Contra Costa County, California, Bay Station Deputy Sheriffs, 90-year-old woman, Richmond, California, Martinez, California, Pinole, California, medical-police call  
derpes_simplex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've never understood these assholes who earn themselves a life sentence just to shave what, 2-3 years off somebody else's life?
 
Marine1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Things really went downhill for him once he left Green Day and was replaced by Tre Cool.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: I've never understood these assholes who earn themselves a life sentence just to shave what, 2-3 years off somebody else's life?


?
It can be hard taking care of the elderly. I've done it. Did not kill them, but it is very stressful.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
El Sobrante is a funny descriptor.

It literally means "The Leftover Male" or "Mr. Surplus".
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are days I'd do anything to have my grandmother back. Just a thread jack. It's been nearly a year and the pain is still there. But I was lucky to an amazing grandmother.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I imagine one can assume that the man had a bit too much tequila and was not sobrante.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

solokumba: derpes_simplex: I've never understood these assholes who earn themselves a life sentence just to shave what, 2-3 years off somebody else's life?

?
It can be hard taking care of the elderly. I've done it. Did not kill them, but it is very stressful.


I mean I wasn't suggesting it was an actual calculus these people were either performing or failing to perform.  It was more of a rhetorical observation.  TFA doesn't mention anything about him being a caregiver.  They do say that they're not going to identify the victim, but that they charged her grandson.  So her name is Lisa S. or L. Simpson or something.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: I imagine one can assume that the man had a bit too much tequila and was not sobrante.


Nah, man. That's not the way it works. That's not the way an... You know what? Fark it. I'm outta here.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh the things I could tell you I've done in El Sobrante. Anyone who's been to El Sob knows what I'm sayin'
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: solokumba: derpes_simplex: I've never understood these assholes who earn themselves a life sentence just to shave what, 2-3 years off somebody else's life?

?
It can be hard taking care of the elderly. I've done it. Did not kill them, but it is very stressful.

I mean I wasn't suggesting it was an actual calculus these people were either performing or failing to perform.  It was more of a rhetorical observation.  TFA doesn't mention anything about him being a caregiver.  They do say that they're not going to identify the victim, but that they charged her grandson.  So her name is Lisa S. or L. Simpson or something.


There are a lot of caregivers out there. Some lack the responsibility to do so.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
Bueno... Sobrante
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image image 263x200]
/oblig


About damn time.

/thank you for your service
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: solokumba: derpes_simplex: I've never understood these assholes who earn themselves a life sentence just to shave what, 2-3 years off somebody else's life?

?
It can be hard taking care of the elderly. I've done it. Did not kill them, but it is very stressful.

I mean I wasn't suggesting it was an actual calculus these people were either performing or failing to perform.  It was more of a rhetorical observation.  TFA doesn't mention anything about him being a caregiver.  They do say that they're not going to identify the victim, but that they charged her grandson.  So her name is Lisa S. or L. Simpson or something.


The farking state of journalism.  I assume (ass u me) that they didn't identify the victim because the family hadn't been notified yet...but they identified the suspect by full name, age, location, and familial relationship to the victim.  So that's how the family found out she was dead.
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Oh the things I could tell you I've done in El Sobrante. Anyone who's been to El Sob knows what I'm sayin'


East Bay gang bangin'?
Barfed from the smell of San Pablo Bay at low tide?
C'mon! How awesome was it?!
 
