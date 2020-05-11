 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   For a mere $1.1 million, you can buy Walt Disney's former Palm Springs home. No word if it comes with his frozen head   (businessinsider.com) divider line
21
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better then his fathers home

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice place.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Nice place.


It's a 1950s ranch style, aka a "tear down"
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty astonishing that the "rich and powerful" lived so modestly in the 50's.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: Pretty astonishing that the "rich and powerful" lived so modestly in the 50's.


That's what I always found so astonishing. Even Graceland is relatively modest.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet some kinky shiat went down in that house...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Probably full of mice.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Pretty astonishing that the "rich and powerful" lived so modestly in the 50's.


Having had a 1950s house, many "nice" California houses at the time were around 1300 square feet, 3 bed/2 bath.

This house is over 2400 square feet, which would have been massive at the time. That being said, this was much more modest than where his peers lived.

Fun fact:  the mansion from the Beverly Hillbillies was the most expensive home in the US as of a couple of years ago.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FUN FACT: Walt Disney married his wife, Lillian Bounds, in Lewiston, ID, in 1925:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walt_Di​s​ney
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
was staying there last july 4 weekend.

7.1 earthquake in ridgecrest sloshed water out of the pool.
 
zez
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love the exterior, but the inside looks to have been renovated in the 90s.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zez: I love the exterior, but the inside looks to have been renovated in the 90s.


the interior is a weird layout and badly decorated.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That pool is sweet. But do we know how many fictional characters Walt dreamed of that never made it to prime time drowned in that pool?  Like Lucky the Lemur?! Never seen again
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Frozen head, you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Frozen head, you say?
[Fark user image image 425x373]


That's my fetish.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How much for just the head?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It comes with a bunch of severed heads. None of them Walt's.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: It comes with a bunch of severed heads. None of them Walt's.


Female heads?

....asking for a friend
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: It comes with a bunch of severed heads. None of them Walt's.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You probably have to find the Antechamber first...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
