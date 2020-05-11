 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Majority of Americans disapprove of Coronavirus protests, have strong feelings against peeing into the wind, tugging on Superman's cape   (king5.com) divider line
45
    More: Obvious, Protest, AP-NORC poll finds, Americans favor, defiance of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Adam Blann, new poll, Mark Roberts, Public Affairs Research finds  
•       •       •

452 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 12:02 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's possible to protest in a non-reckless, non-threatening manner. But if you choose to be reckless and threatening, don't be surprised when you drown out your own message and attract scorn instead.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if you do got a two-piece custom-made pool cue?
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn plague rats are a threat to everyone.
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: It's possible to protest in a non-reckless, non-threatening manner. But if you choose to be reckless and threatening, don't be surprised when you drown out your own message and attract scorn instead.


Can I be reckless or threatening?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aren't we done with 1000 person surveys purporting to "represent America"? I really thought after 2016 people would would start with a little larger sample sizes...
 
portnoyd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are things we should protest and this ain't one of them.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If this was the cold war, all those plague rats would be beaten up and rounded up as soviet agents trying to destroy the US from within.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No shiat. When you show up armed, it turns people off. You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Imagine that -- most Americans would rather sit around at home in their underwear for 6 months than protest alongside literal Nazis.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.
 
Sneakernets [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x1277]


I haven't really looked at the photos but wow those posters are some classic tea party style derp.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How about pulling the mask of the Lone Ranger ?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I fully support humans getting re-introduced to Darwinism. And by extension, I support the protests.

/I'll be in my CNBR-filtered positive pressure bunker.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: No shiat. When you show up armed, it turns people off. You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.


And you can't win friends with salad.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Aren't we done with 1000 person surveys purporting to "represent America"? I really thought after 2016 people would would start with a little larger sample sizes...


Yeah but when every poll shows support of the lockdowns is beyond the margin of error, then there might be some support for the lockdowns afterall.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: No shiat. When you show up armed, it turns people off. You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.


they just want to show off their gun, and show people how free they are.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

akya: I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.


I'm guessing it's a mix of libertarians who stand against the stay at home order on principle, hardcore right wingers who think this is overblown to make Trump look bad, and people who are genuinely hurting with the economic shutdown and have misplaced anger with the government.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Aren't we done with 1000 person surveys purporting to "represent America"? I really thought after 2016 people would would start with a little larger sample sizes...


You failed statistics, huh?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
wynninghistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Gosh, all this talk of blackouts has made me snap my cap! I'll not have any fat-heads telling me if I can or can't have my lights on! It's my right as an American to have lights! Why neither the Japs nor the Jerrys have dropped any bombs on us anywhere but Pearl Harbor, so this is just fear mongering! I NEED to have my window shades up so I can look out! Your right to feel safe from the "fear" or foreign attack doesn't outweigh my freedom to look out the window! Why, I think I'm going to light up the arc light I have and shine it straight up into the sky. MY FREEDOM!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

akya: I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.


That's very subjective.  A lot of people think that it's not very reasonable to force a business to close and not compensate them for it.  There a lot of things that aren't reasonable about the way things are going right now, and it's pretty ignorant to hand wave them away.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All those dumbsh*ts are mad because their ugly face pubes prevent them from properly wearing a mask.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you want to go out, then go out. But do you have to be such a dick about everything?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: akya: I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.

I'm guessing it's a mix of libertarians who stand against the stay at home order on principle, hardcore right wingers who think this is overblown to make Trump look bad, and people who are genuinely hurting with the economic shutdown and have misplaced anger with the government.


From the photographs, I think few of them are genuinely hurting.  Most of them are middle-aged Anglos, not young working class people.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Aren't we done with 1000 person surveys purporting to "represent America"? I really thought after 2016 people would would start with a little larger sample sizes...


A sample of 1000 is accurate to 3% in a country the size of America if it's a random representative subsample.  Of course, it's hard to get a truly random sample.  Still, the 2016 national polls were indeed accurate within a few percent.  The actual election outcome was a 2% margin, which is smaller than the margin of error, but was favor of Clinton as the polls indicated. The problem is that the outcome didn't hinge on the popular vote, but rather through the Electoral College in a few swing states.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When China first locked down, I asked my dad "can you imagine if this had started here and the USA was asked to lock down?"

Now we don't have to imagine.

/actually, it's better than I thought, but probably because it got to us after we saw what happened elsewhere
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: If you want to go out, then go out. But do you have to be such a dick about everything?


"Going out" in the middle of an ongoing pandemic just to go out is, itself, being a dick about everything.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Frank N Stein: No shiat. When you show up armed, it turns people off. You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.

And you can't win friends with salad.


You ever had a really good chicken Caesar salad? Like one of the ones with more dressing and cheese by volume than lettuce? Let me tell you, debilitating abdominal cramps a side because I can't digest lettuce, it'll bring me anywhere.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Frank N Stein: akya: I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.

I'm guessing it's a mix of libertarians who stand against the stay at home order on principle, hardcore right wingers who think this is overblown to make Trump look bad, and people who are genuinely hurting with the economic shutdown and have misplaced anger with the government.

From the photographs, I think few of them are genuinely hurting.  Most of them are middle-aged Anglos, not young working class people.


Yeah, just like the restaurant in Colorado. The fact that not only did they open their restaurant but bragged about how they were not respecting social distancing killed any sympathy I possibly would have had for them.

Their desperate situation doesn't entitle them to be assholes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For the fark yungins who didn't get the reference


Jim Croce - You Don't Mess Around With Jim (Live) [reMaSter]
Youtube YQrTGE4wwwA
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: It's possible to protest in a non-reckless, non-threatening manner. But if you choose to be reckless and threatening, don't be surprised when you drown out your own message and attract scorn instead.


You sound like one of them thar libruhl snowflakes to me.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GRCooper: When China first locked down, I asked my dad "can you imagine if this had started here and the USA was asked to lock down?"

Now we don't have to imagine.

/actually, it's better than I thought, but probably because it got to us after we saw what happened elsewhere


Ours is a lot watered down compared to China.

We're still free to move around. China was completely strict and saying you can't go out at all unless it's for groceries, and they had the police enforce it.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Frank N Stein: akya: I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.

I'm guessing it's a mix of libertarians who stand against the stay at home order on principle, hardcore right wingers who think this is overblown to make Trump look bad, and people who are genuinely hurting with the economic shutdown and have misplaced anger with the government.

From the photographs, I think few of them are genuinely hurting.  Most of them are middle-aged Anglos, not young working class people.


Middle-aged people who just saw their retirement savings vanish. I don't want to excuse their behavior, mind you, just trying to understand those people.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No protests in our history habe been free from. Scorn.
 
pdieten [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: akya: I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.

That's very subjective.  A lot of people think that it's not very reasonable to force a business to close and not compensate them for it.  There a lot of things that aren't reasonable about the way things are going right now, and it's pretty ignorant to hand wave them away.


Well, part of the deal when operating a business is, if you want the benefits, you also have to accept the risks. Those risks include getting shut down in a public health emergency because your business provides an opportunity to increase the spread of the disease, for which you might very well not only be shut down but also be found liable in court by injured staff or customers. Why should the state be liable for paying to keep your business running? They didn't create the virus.

And if your insurance company tells you to shut down, it would probably be a good idea to do that, or they might cancel your contract, which would also be bad for your business.

Life sucks. Get a helmet.
 
deniable_increlidibity [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: No shiat. When you show up armed, it turns people off. You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.


I don't know.
"Stay at home, watch netflix, save grandma and yourself" seems a sweeter message than "Kill yourself for walmarts' 2nd quarter" just like "Everyone should be able to get healthcare" should be a sweeter message than "You sick? Die quick!" but the sour messages seem to have a lot of appeal in the USA..
 
tinyarena
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can you imagine if these pussies had actually had to put up with actual hardships like trying to live with WW2 rationing?

We'd all be speaking German right now.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: akya: I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.

That's very subjective.  A lot of people think that it's not very reasonable to force a business to close and not compensate them for it.  There a lot of things that aren't reasonable about the way things are going right now, and it's pretty ignorant to hand wave them away.


Even more people think it's not very reasonable for a government to screw up its responses to both the pandemic itself and its economic consequences.  The stimulus packages so far add up to close to $20,000 for every man, woman, and child in the country, but Trump and the GOP ensured that as little of that as possible would go where it would do the most good.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pdieten: Jeebus Saves: akya: I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.

That's very subjective.  A lot of people think that it's not very reasonable to force a business to close and not compensate them for it.  There a lot of things that aren't reasonable about the way things are going right now, and it's pretty ignorant to hand wave them away.

Well, part of the deal when operating a business is, if you want the benefits, you also have to accept the risks. Those risks include getting shut down in a public health emergency because your business provides an opportunity to increase the spread of the disease, for which you might very well not only be shut down but also be found liable in court by injured staff or customers. Why should the state be liable for paying to keep your business running? They didn't create the virus.

And if your insurance company tells you to shut down, it would probably be a good idea to do that, or they might cancel your contract, which would also be bad for your business.

Life sucks. Get a helmet.


That is such short sighted bullshiat.  And what do we tell the people that lose their jobs?  What about the lost tax revenue?  What about the domino effect of the other businesses closing because their business is in a ghost town?  The state wants your money, demands compliance with their laws, and then tells you to fark off when it's their turn to do something.  And it all falls onto us tax payers to make up for it.  But hey, you voted Democratic so it's not your fault.  Only it is, because you keep making excuses and pointing fingers.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

akya: I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.


Funny thing is, look back 100 years ago and you will see people everywhere wearing masks, and businesses were closed everywhere.  Because people didn't want to die and stuff.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Jeebus Saves: akya: I just can't imagine what kind of person would protest reasonable precautions against a virus that lacks any kind of political beliefs.

But it seems like our country is filled with them.

That's very subjective.  A lot of people think that it's not very reasonable to force a business to close and not compensate them for it.  There a lot of things that aren't reasonable about the way things are going right now, and it's pretty ignorant to hand wave them away.

Even more people think it's not very reasonable for a government to screw up its responses to both the pandemic itself and its economic consequences.  The stimulus packages so far add up to close to $20,000 for every man, woman, and child in the country, but Trump and the GOP ensured that as little of that as possible would go where it would do the most good.


And you know what?  We can deal with that later.  We have to focus on what we do moving forward, not what we should have done last month.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: A lot of people think that it's not very reasonable to force a business to close


Well, a lot of people think homeopathy works, that there's a magic invisible fellow who lives in the sky and grants wishes and also needs your money, that aliens are flying vast distances to do butt stuff to hillbillies, that if the government takes in less revenue in taxes it will take in more revenue in taxes, that "lite beer" is an acceptable beverage, and that Crocs should be worn in public. What a "lot of people" think is generally atrocious nonsense.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: All those dumbsh*ts are mad because their ugly face pubes prevent them from properly wearing a mask.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


The little nose width moustache grew out of the necessity of shaving so soldiers could wear gas masks.  It turned into a badge of honor, like "I survived the Great War".

20-odd years later, they fell out of favor for some reason.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.