(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Commercial building on edge of collapse. Officials unsure how long the commercial break will take   (kiro7.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Build more affordable apartments and condos

Greedy bastards
 
invictus2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
After these messages
Youtube ywTZ3xgReiM
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Only 30 seconds but they'll repeat it 30 times in an hour.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's all take a moment and experience what must be the shear terror of this and what bearing it may have on our lives.  To be honest, I will be welded to the TV until the building collapses or until I regain my footing.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Expect an "electrical" fire in 3-2......
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Build more affordable apartments and condos

Greedy bastards


The developers build what code allows. If your town is lacking affordable housing, look to the folks who block density changes.  Chances are they have a vested interest in keeping the status quo.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Let's all take a moment and experience what must be the shear terror of this and what bearing it may have on our lives.  To be honest, I will be welded to the TV until the building collapses or until I regain my footing.


Damn.  You can keep your ass glued to the couch for 15 years?  Not bad!  This thing is just going to slowlyrot down, although oncea hole like this opens up, that rot goes a lot faster.

From the looks of that picture, that isn't one of the primary load bearing walls.  The immediate section of roof might come down when it finally separates far enough, but most of the roof is supported by the side walls.

Second, who ever built that needs kicked in the nads.  The corners of those walls were obviously not bolted together to prevent exactly this kind of separation.  Costs about $5 in materials per corner.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
66 words in total. Very riveting story.
 
