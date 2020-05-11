 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   In the name of safety, India plans to restart rail operations with restrictions, allowing only people wearing masks to climb on the outside of the train as it barrels through the countryside at high speed   (aljazeera.com) divider line
11
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man are they going to be embarrassed when they finally discover the doors on those carriages.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
herd immunity it is i guess... world is going to be weird with no one in the 70+ demographic.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People clinging to trains must practice social spacing and turn their faces when they cough, sneeze or spit. Ideally they should all have their back to the train at all times except when going through tunnels or into stations.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Front car roof seats are going to cost a premium. All those downwind spots, catching the second hand Coronavirus aerosol, not so expensive.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: People clinging to trains must practice social spacing and turn their faces when they cough, sneeze or spit. Ideally they should all have their back to the train at all times except when going through tunnels or into stations.


I'm picturing a catastrophic chain reaction level of spit-takes...
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: People clinging to trains must practice social spacing and turn their faces when they cough, sneeze or spit, and shiat off the side. Ideally they should all have their back to the train at all times except when going through tunnels or into stations.


It is India, after all.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bluewave69: herd immunity it is i guess... world is going to be weird with no one in the 70+ demographic.


Cases in Canada have been from 0 to 111 years old. Some of the elderly are just fine and will probably survive us all. The real tragedy is the lose of human memory and human dignity. But it's been that way since Prince Gautama was just a tiny microbe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If this teaches Chinese peasants not to spit on the street or floor, it will have been worth it. And I don't care how many times Your Mother has to be sacrificed to the Lord God Mammon. I hate spiting.

I believe that the inside should stay inside and the outside should stay outside, except in rational and necessary cases,
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you think Trump doesn't care about poor people and other losers, imagine how little Modi cares.
 
calbert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Easy to point a finger but India is managing this a hell of a lot better than the US.
 
