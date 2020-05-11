 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Iranian training accident kills 19 and wounds 15, showing the dangers of untrained use of the clone stamp tool   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Scary, Iran, Persian Gulf, United Arab Emirates, Iran's army, Strait of Hormuz, friendly fire incident, Iranian missile, training exercise  
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess on the bright side for them, the anti-ship missile seems to do a good job of farking up a ship.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mukster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That was one helluva Photoshop! 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lol. Classic headline
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's like hitting the cart on the driving range.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They have accidentally shotdown a passenger jet and now damaged a ship.  They all need a stand-down and comprehensive missile safety training.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jubeebee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Before:
After:
[citation needed]
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: They have accidentally shotdown a passenger jet and now damaged a ship.  They all need a stand-down and comprehensive missile safety training.


Next up:
way south
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I guess on the bright side for them, the anti-ship missile seems to do a good job of farking up a ship.


It's an oddly similar incident to when China lobbed "training" missile at a Taiwanese fishing boat.


/Probably from the same batch of missiles.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: It's like hitting the cart on the driving range.


Only the cart is a warship... and the golf ball is a missile...  and the dent exploded killing a few guys.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: They have accidentally shotdown a passenger jet and now damaged a ship.  They all need a stand-down and comprehensive missile safety training.


BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are different branches of their government and military competing on who can step on their own dick the hardest here lately?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
zimbomba67
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now let us all bow our heads and please cue the sad trombone.
 
