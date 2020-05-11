 Skip to content
(KSTU FOX 13)   A sensor on your smartphone may soon able able to tell you whether you have COVID-19 within 60 seconds   (fox13now.com)
42
    More: Cool, Utah, Salt Lake City, Massood Tabib-Azar, working prototype, Tabib-Azar, lead engineer, different virus, Healthy Together app  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, Jan.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I invented one of those last week.  It's twice as fast for half the price.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a prototype.  It's also handy when eating eggs or bland soup...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine also lets your car get an extra 10 MPG.  If it's electric, it'll just add to the range instead.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What percentage of headlines have the word "may" in them these days?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High tech snake oil.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but it's supported by ads so I'm (cough)  not (cough) gonna install (cough) it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one that is a lot more accurate. Just enter your name, SSN and click submit.

It will tell you in 10 seconds.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hardforum.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I have one that is a lot more accurate. Just enter your name, SSN and click submit.

It will tell you in 10 seconds.

It will tell you in 10 seconds.


XXX-XX-XXXX

Ok, now what?

Username checks out, BTW.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

HA!.I don't have a smart phone...So according to mango moron  logic, that means I can never
catch it...
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: What percentage of headlines have the word "may" in them these days?


It may be as high as 97%.
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Where have I heard this story before...
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**cough**theranos**cough**

/I need to get that cough looked at
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

burninbeaver: [Fark user image 425x283]
Where have I heard this story before...


Shakes tiny impotent fists of rage
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Idiocracy: You've Got Hepatitis! Aww!
Youtube CDLGSlzQUGs
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've developed a test at the hospital. Rub your left nipple, then rub your right nipple. See if one gets harder than the other. Now look into the camera and say "oh god, male nurses are soooo hot" and do it again. Please send videos to me, care of Fark.com.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Will it also tell you:

"You're a goner in 60 seconds..."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I have one that is a lot more accurate. Just enter your name, SSN and click submit.

It will tell you in 10 seconds.

It will tell you in 10 seconds.


I am offering the same service for free. Just post your name, date of birth, and social security number on this thread!

/please don't
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone stole some Iranian virus detecting tech.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tl;Dr?
Researcher:
Wouldn't it be great if we had a device that is kinda like the one I'm actually working on, except instead of detecting Zika, which nobody seems to care much about these days, it detected CoVid? That would be a great way to get a ton of grant money!

Research Grant:Here have $200,000.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I have one that is a lot more accurate. Just enter your name, SSN and click submit.

It will tell you in 10 seconds.

I am offering the same service for free. Just post your name, date of birth, and social security number on this thread!

/please don't


You need my bank & credit card info as well right?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

holdmybones: What percentage of headlines have the word "may" in them these days?


May, might, could, possibly, suggests.

9 out of 10 dentists recommend this toothpaste. You will be fired if you don't wear that mask that is recommended.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

burninbeaver: [Fark user image image 425x283]
Where have I heard this story before...


*tom waits voice on*
but i have very important dupes on my board of directors.
*tom waits voice off*
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fox news? ✔
Utah? ✔
Gives your unverified medical data to someone somewhere? ✔

*closes tab*
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Covid in 60 seconds?
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, now we'll get Siri doing Deadpool jokes?

"You have COVID-19 and will be dying soon."
"Siri, how long have I got?"
"5"
"5 what?"
"4"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've made an app that can make your dick bigger. Better yet it's ONLY $5.99!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Will it also tell you:

"You're a goner in 60 seconds..."


In Vin Diesel's voice
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: holdmybones: What percentage of headlines have the word "may" in them these days?

It may be as high as 97%.

It may be as high as 97%.


and 74% of all statistics are made up on the spot.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And notifies the authorities in 59 seconds...

Maybe y'all didn't notice this one with all the hullabaloo goings on

Coronavirus survivors banned from joining the military
PERMANENTLY BANNED

The military has some pretty good labs, I wonder what their results are showing
You may not want to advertise that you have this virus,  j/s
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The plan is to have a working prototype in two months before submitting it for clinical trials, which are expected to last another month, so hopefully in three months time this will be something any of us can use.

Seems they also have a time machine.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Will the FDA race to stop it?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do serious medical engineering companies use arduino boards?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is a grammar deviation which really bothers me, since I see it so much now.

The correct phrase is 'A sensor on your smartphone may soon be able to tell you within 60 seconds whether you have COVID-19 '
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I invented one of those last week.  It's twice as fast for half the price.


I have a magnet you slip on to your fuel line that does this all ready....
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They say these things are awfully loud...
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tinyarena: And notifies the authorities in 59 seconds...

Maybe y'all didn't notice this one with all the hullabaloo goings on

Coronavirus survivors banned from joining the military
PERMANENTLY BANNED

The military has some pretty good labs, I wonder what their results are showing
You may not want to advertise that you have this virus,  j/s


So there IS an upside.
 
OldJames
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you give me a group of people that all have the virus, my camera app can identify them immediately
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bunk. BUNK I SAY

Researchers say if someone were to breathe, cough, sneeze, or blow on the sensor, it would be able to tell if someone had COVID-19.
If the virus is present, the DNA strands in the sensor would bind to the virus' proteins and electrical resistance is measured in the device, signaling a positive result.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OldJames: If you give me a group of people that all have the virus, my camera app can identify them immediately


A camera? pfft.  My app detects coronavirus using one simple question:

Do you have COVID 19?

/not responsible for bad input.
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Dork Gently: holdmybones: What percentage of headlines have the word "may" in them these days?

It may be as high as 97%.

and 74% of all statistics are made up on the spot.


74% of statistics MAY be made up on the spot.
 
