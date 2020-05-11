 Skip to content
(NPR)   Community supported argiculture is booming: "We had a reporter call here and say, 'We want to see some produce rotting in the field and milk going down the drains...And I said, 'Well, actually, that's -not- what's happening' "   (npr.org) divider line
Kazan [TotalFark]
it would be nice to have more CSAs that don't subscribe to the market bullshiat environmental disaster that is "organic" farming.
 
invictus2
Japanese Human Milking!
Youtube IgrTPtwyQ3A
 
Subtonic
invictus2: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IgrTPtwy​Q3A]


Welp. That's something I'm definitely not going to click on at work.
 
OldJames
Did the reporter next ask if they farmer could stage that, because they can't sell a story that isn't full of fear?
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
ftfa: '"We had a reporter call here and say, 'We want to see some produce rotting in the field and milk going down the drains,' " said Judith Redmond, a longtime farmer in California's Capay Valley, northwest of Sacramento. "And I said, 'Well, actually, that's not what's happening in the Capay Valley.' "

Lazy reporters assuming outcome before talking to actual farmers...
 
WastrelWay
Well, the economics of producing food means that "produce rotting in the fields and milk going down the drains" is something that happens all the time. Someone's not telling the truth.
 
MBooda
This is Trump's Holodomor.
The Red Zone [BareFark]
Supported local farmers heavily the past few summers.  Got my own home and garden now, but will still utilize them for the things that require space and time I don't have.
/Local guy has stellar garlic
//Wish it was easier to garden Wisconsin year round
 
