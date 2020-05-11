 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   As he winds down Florida's stay-at-home order while the pandemic continues to rip through the US, we imagine Governor DeSantis standing astride an alligator cage, hollering at the rest of the country to "hold my beer and watch this"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DeSantis is a joke
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

solokumba: DeSantis is a joke


If Ron DeSantis represents the widespread stupidity and ignorance of the populations within his state, then why did people vote for him?
 
sjayp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weak Dem candidate made it very easy
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: solokumba: DeSantis is a joke

If Ron DeSantis represents the widespread stupidity and ignorance of the populations within his state, then why did people vote for him?


Uh...I do believe you answered your own question there.
 
donh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: solokumba: DeSantis is a joke

If Ron DeSantis represents the widespread stupidity and ignorance of the populations within his state, then why did people vote for him?


Asked and answered
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: solokumba: DeSantis is a joke

If Ron DeSantis represents the widespread stupidity and ignorance of the populations within his state, then why did people vote for him?


The same reasons "they" voted for Corrine farking Brown for decades: spite, hate, stigginit to 'the man', et c.; politics without reason. When the Bell Curve has the smart people as an absolute minority, and the mediocre people as the majority with a decent helping of idiots to spare, Democracy becomes slavery to whomever can best manipulate those stupid masses.

This is why we need to go back to a true Republic, take away the right to vote from easily swayed people (women, Baptists, minorities) and go back to successful entrepreneurs electing the best and brightest from amongst themselves as the real leadership.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: solokumba: DeSantis is a joke

If Ron DeSantis represents the widespread stupidity and ignorance of the populations within his state, then why did people vote for him?


People in other countries say the same thing to us about Trump.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Mike_LowELL: solokumba: DeSantis is a joke

If Ron DeSantis represents the widespread stupidity and ignorance of the populations within his state, then why did people vote for him?

People in other countries say the same thing to us about Trump.


As they should.
 
professor_tom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love America and I fully support the right of anybody to fight to the death over a Popeye's Chicken Sandwich*.
(I'm also a fan of Shark Week: Man vs Shark)

Have fun at the beach.

* after signing a disclaimer, of course, and no automatic weapons

-- rights~responsibilities
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60K+ tourists showed up in Georgia, a week after they started reopening. Georgia's not doing so well.

But they're going to be a shiny coin next to the pile of shiat that's Florida, once the tourists hammer the state upon their "reopening."

Don't care. I'm at the other side of the country, indoors, and staying that way for months yet. Tired of listening to eager morons begging and yelling for their "right" to sicken & die.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Mike_LowELL: solokumba: DeSantis is a joke

If Ron DeSantis represents the widespread stupidity and ignorance of the populations within his state, then why did people vote for him?

People in other countries say the same thing to us about Trump.


And they were right.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which of you farkers wrote that piece?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get it WaPo, you don't like DeSantis.

/me either.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drove in last night after spending the weekend in South Carolina (where they're REALLY not taking this seriously).  At the border they pulled everyone off into an unused weigh station to ask where we were traveling from.  Didn't even have to come to a complete stop.  From what I've read, if you're coming from NY, NJ, CT, or LA you're told that you need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Absolute security theater.

Also, no one from Louisiana would enter Florida on I-95 unless they really missed a turn somewhere.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Teabagging the Alligator" needs to be a thing.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. don't go out if you are sick.
2. wash your hands
3. for whatever reason if you sneeze or cough, wear a mask.
4  wash you hands
5. stay away from each other.
6. wash you hands.

New York number's show more people are getting sick from staying home. getouttahere.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: But they're going to be a shiny coin next to the pile of shiat that's Florida, once the tourists hammer the state upon their "reopening."


As someone who work(ed) for the biggest theme parks in FL that aren't Disney, I agree. The theme parks are farked. Cocoa and Daytona are good for surfing but otherwise just go to CA for the beaches. Miami's ok but if you want to get killed in a gang shooting again, just go to CA.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: solokumba: DeSantis is a joke

If Ron DeSantis represents the widespread stupidity and ignorance of the populations within his state, then why did people vote for him?


Just spitballing, but the other guy was black.  List Obama's good deeds then try to equate that with the hatred for him among ignorant southerners.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"But as he begins to end Florida's stay-at-home orderwhile the covid-19 pandemic continues to rip through the United States..."

I don't know if you can say it "continues to rip through". The numbers are going down quite a bit lately, yesterday there was only 20k new cases, and New York had less than 2000, they were averaging 25-30k per day at one point. It's not like it's going to stop any time soon, even this year, unless there's a cure or vaccine. At some point we have to start letting people get on with their lives.
 
Cataholic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Mike_LowELL: solokumba: DeSantis is a joke

If Ron DeSantis represents the widespread stupidity and ignorance of the populations within his state, then why did people vote for him?

Uh...I do believe you answered your own question there.


The smart choice would obviously have been his vomit and feces encrusted opponent.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: FormlessOne: But they're going to be a shiny coin next to the pile of shiat that's Florida, once the tourists hammer the state upon their "reopening."

As someone who work(ed) for the biggest theme parks in FL that aren't Disney, I agree. The theme parks are farked. Cocoa and Daytona are good for surfing but otherwise just go to CA for the beaches. Miami's ok but if you want to get killed in a gang shooting again, just go to CA.


Miami has had its lowest murder rate in decades, but if that's your bag Jacksuckvile is *always* ready to comply, as their kill rate is still going strong. A shooting a day or your money back! Incidentally, the best surfers in the world come from Jax Beach, because if you can handle that glassy shiat, you could surf a tugboat wake or basically anywhere.

Daytona has been farked since the hurricanes devastated everything from I-95 down I-4 through Whorelando in 2003 - 2004; they never recovered from that. Geez, there were blue tarps on rooves from St. Augustine to Ormond Beach on south for a solid decade. It looked like Meth Grand Central after that, almost like NYC in the early '80s bad.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Mugato: FormlessOne: But they're going to be a shiny coin next to the pile of shiat that's Florida, once the tourists hammer the state upon their "reopening."

As someone who work(ed) for the biggest theme parks in FL that aren't Disney, I agree. The theme parks are farked. Cocoa and Daytona are good for surfing but otherwise just go to CA for the beaches. Miami's ok but if you want to get killed in a gang shooting again, just go to CA.

Miami has had its lowest murder rate in decades, but if that's your bag Jacksuckvile is *always* ready to comply, as their kill rate is still going strong. A shooting a day or your money back! Incidentally, the best surfers in the world come from Jax Beach, because if you can handle that glassy shiat, you could surf a tugboat wake or basically anywhere.

Daytona has been farked since the hurricanes devastated everything from I-95 down I-4 through Whorelando in 2003 - 2004; they never recovered from that. Geez, there were blue tarps on rooves from St. Augustine to Ormond Beach on south for a solid decade. It looked like Meth Grand Central after that, almost like NYC in the early '80s bad.


That entire thing was fun to read!

Whorelando...hahaha
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Speaking of Alligators, does anyone know where I can get 5lbs of tenderloin or tail meat with shipping for under $81?
 
TurdblossomTrump
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Florida has actually done a lot better than most places, and far better than most doomsayers predicted.
All despite DeSantis. Not because of him.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Does Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis know what he's doing?"

I thought when a headline asked a question, the answer was always No...

Works in this case, most certainly.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Znuh: [Fark user image 850x566]


I am here?  It's 2020, not 1918.  Are you a lost time traveler?
It's 102 years later, and it's a different type of virus in a different type of world.
GTFO with that fearmongering nonsense.  Apples & Oranges.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am up to 8(!!!) infection requests from various Trumpist acquaintances using the herd immunity argument. Posting my frustration here is keeping me from saying "come over and let me hit box you to death as I cough."

I've actually been quite sick despite not being emergency room sick, but it's hanging on like no disease I've ever had.

I don't think it's a death wish. It feels more Like wanting to prove the dear leader right. I never realized before how important it is for many people to have competent role models to help them know how to behave. The wheels aren't even off the cart yet, and some of these people are quite willing to risk death for a haircut. Pathetic.
 
Shakesperience [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: solokumba: DeSantis is a joke

If Ron DeSantis represents the widespread stupidity and ignorance of the populations within his state, then why did people vote for him?



Racism.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I think people should know that the worst-case scenario thinking has not proven to be true."

The worst case scenarios were about doing nothing or nearly nothing.  Those scenarios were created so they would not happen.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "But as he begins to end Florida's stay-at-home orderwhile the covid-19 pandemic continues to rip through the United States..."

I don't know if you can say it "continues to rip through". The numbers are going down quite a bit lately, yesterday there was only 20k new cases, and New York had less than 2000, they were averaging 25-30k per day at one point. It's not like it's going to stop any time soon, even this year, unless there's a cure or vaccine. At some point we have to start letting people get on with their lives.


I do not know if it is still true but a few days ago cases were going up if you removed New York.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Florida has also been lying about it's numbers.

https://www.businessinsider.com/flori​d​a-officials-stop-publishing-coronaviru​s-death-toll-data-2020-4
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: I am up to 8(!!!) infection requests from various Trumpist acquaintances using the herd immunity argument. Posting my frustration here is keeping me from saying "come over and let me hit box you to death as I cough."

I've actually been quite sick despite not being emergency room sick, but it's hanging on like no disease I've ever had.

I don't think it's a death wish. It feels more Like wanting to prove the dear leader right. I never realized before how important it is for many people to have competent role models to help them know how to behave. The wheels aren't even off the cart yet, and some of these people are quite willing to risk death for a haircut. Pathetic.


If they are attractive and of the correct gender for your pleasures, you could honor some requests by getting down. It is the way
 
