(Law and Crime)   Owner of house under construction in Ahmaude Arbery case said nothing was stolen. And the defense of the brave shooters is now that it doesn't matter because he was trespassing and then ran away because he totally knew the police had been called   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If he had on a diaper full of stolen gold doubloons, still wouldn't have justified the murderin'
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sad that people feel the need to defend them.

The only person who should be defending these racists is their lawyer
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And the defense of the brave shooters is now that it doesn't matter because

he was black and they are white, and when a white man can't do whatever he pleases to a black man without reprisal, the world's just not worth living in

Let's be honest, here.  They don't see it as murder.  They see it as shooting a coyote that was too close to the chickens.  And it wouldn't be a problem if not for all these bleeding-heart folk not-from-round-here who got all upset because they don't realize that coyotes eat chickens.
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Sad that people feel the need to defend them.

The only person who should be defending these racists is their lawyer


True of any trial
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Sad that people feel the need to defend them.

The only person who should be defending these racists is their lawyer


Ironically, it was apparently their lawyer who leaked the video of the attack.  Because he thought it would help them.

/personally, I'm OK with it if they have a shiatty lawyer
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was 'resisting a citizen's arrest', according to one of the statements. Think about that for a moment.

If three jugheads hunted you down, would you let them have their way with you or would you run for your life? And who deputized these idiots?

This was nothing more than a hunting trip for those assholes and they murdered someone in the process. They should face the music and the local sheriff needs to 'splain to a grand jury why they handled this in such a cavalier manner.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People who steal from construction sites don't do it while jogging by the site, they pull up in a pick up truck or van at night and load it up.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The guy who took the video is getting death threats.  Witness intimidation is a very serious crime and it might be time to make an example out of someone.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phenn: He was 'resisting a citizen's arrest', according to one of the statements. Think about that for a moment.

If three jugheads hunted you down, would you let them have their way with you or would you run for your life? And who deputized these idiots?

This was nothing more than a hunting trip for those assholes and they murdered someone in the process. They should face the music and the local sheriff needs to 'splain to a grand jury why they handled this in such a cavalier manner.


He wasnt even running for his life.

From his perspective, he was out for his morning jog, and three maniacs jumped out of a pickup waving a shotgun and yelling "get on the ground n****r!" Of course he fought back.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: People who steal from construction sites don't do it while jogging by the site, they pull up in a pick up truck or van at night and load it up.


Of course their excuse would be that he was "casing" the joint. There's always a way they can twist the truth to fit their narrative.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The guy who took the video is getting death threats.  Witness intimidation is a very serious crime and it might be time to make an example out of someone.


Of course he is. Those two good-ole boys were about to get away with murder if it wasn't for that meddling videographer.
 
schubie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: phenn: He was 'resisting a citizen's arrest', according to one of the statements. Think about that for a moment.

If three jugheads hunted you down, would you let them have their way with you or would you run for your life? And who deputized these idiots?

This was nothing more than a hunting trip for those assholes and they murdered someone in the process. They should face the music and the local sheriff needs to 'splain to a grand jury why they handled this in such a cavalier manner.

He wasnt even running for his life.

From his perspective, he was out for his morning jog, and three maniacs jumped out of a pickup waving a shotgun and yelling "get on the ground n****r!" Of course he fought back.


I can't watch the video. Did they really yell that?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

incendi: If he had on a diaper full of stolen gold doubloons, still wouldn't have justified the murderin'


Why a diaper?  Is that the traditional way to carry doubloons?  I've never had to figure it out because I've never had doubloons.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That video just makes me sad and angry beyond words.

Yeah, he trespassed... I'm kinda shocked a black guy would do that in a cracker-ass neighborhood like that.. But to kill him for it? I could do that and you'd just say "Hey, please leave." or "interested in buying the place?"

No, you chase him down so you can play cop and you kill him because he freaks out that you are pointing a shotgun at him. I'd freak out too. And the entire time I was watching that I was hoping he would get that shotgun and blow them both away.

I can only hope these nasty scumbags go to prison for life.

I can't.... That poor family having to see their son killed like that.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The guy who took the video is getting death threats.  Witness intimidation is a very serious crime and it might be time to make an example out of someone.


Something tells me that it's the locals sending death threats.  They like keeping pigment challenged locals scared, and the national focus on this jeopardizes that.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

incendi: If he had on a diaper full of stolen gold doubloons, still wouldn't have justified the murderin'


Black guy.  That is all that there needs to be to justify the murderin' in Georgia.  It is their sacred culture and heritage.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

incendi: If he had on a diaper full of stolen gold doubloons, still wouldn't have justified the murderin'


They struggled over the shotgun that the son was holding when stopped Arbery to "talk to him".  Still murder, IMO.

As to walking around in a home under construction - I've done it.  It may be trespassing and "dangerous" but it's fascination.  It's cool to see how homes are put together (not so great) and to try to figure out the floor plan and imagine what the finished interior will look like and how I would finish it.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Arbery was murdered by racist thugs.  This is a fact.
 
varmitydog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: People who steal from construction sites don't do it while jogging by the site, they pull up in a pick up truck or van at night and load it up.


On the other hand I am curious about construction and sometimes look around in houses that are being built.
I always try to go when someone is there, but sometimes they are empty.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

schubie: I can't watch the video. Did they really yell that?


I didn't pick that up. The video I saw was from one of the perps. You can hear him cock his gun while driving towards the others. It will be used by the DA as evidence.

The family is being represented by Lee Merritt. He is the attorney who represented the family of Botham Jean and he is going for the jugular on this case.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The guy who took the video is getting death threats.  Witness intimidation is a very serious crime and it might be time to make an example out of someone.


Remember this when they tell you about how the letting Bleedin' Jeebus into their hearts and having the Holy Oooga-booga dwelling within them has changed them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PunGent: Gubbo: Sad that people feel the need to defend them.

The only person who should be defending these racists is their lawyer

Ironically, it was apparently their lawyer who leaked the video of the attack.  Because he thought it would help them.

/personally, I'm OK with it if they have a shiatty lawyer


No I want them to have a good lawyer. Don't want some technicality down the road getting them off.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At the very best, it would be what, a misdemeanor charge for trespass? And the owner already said nothing was taken. Plus those asshats didn't witness him inside the construction I thought they saw him running and assumed he was stealing something.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: bighairyguy: The guy who took the video is getting death threats.  Witness intimidation is a very serious crime and it might be time to make an example out of someone.

Something tells me that it's the locals sending death threats.  They like keeping pigment challenged locals scared, and the national focus on this jeopardizes that.


Towns like that are why neutron bombs were invented.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It is curious that he decided to poke around inside a house under construction.

But in looking at the security video, I'm not even convinced that is the same guy.  Although, I guess if there are really that few black dudes in that neighborhood, it must have been.

Does this case doubt on him simply being our for a jog?  I don't know.  And to be blunt, who cares?
These rednecks were totally convinced of this dude's guilt of something, before they started chasing him.

All this video evidence is striking for one obvious reason - regardless of what the jogger was doing, the guys in the truck were already armed and tracking him.  They couldn't have known about him entering that house unless they were already looking and waiting for something like that to happen.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't imagine dude with no pockets trying to rob a house.
But I would be suspicious.
I'd be like hey, I need to talk to you. 
Here's a backpack, do it right.
Wanna borrow my car to get away?
You must be the worst criminal ever.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For all we know the jogger was merely curious about the construction and wanted to have a quick look. I've done it a few times with new homes springing up near me, just to see what's being built. Technically it's trespassing, but being white I've never had to worry about shotgun-wielding hillbillies chasing after me.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That video just makes me sad and angry beyond words.

Yeah, he trespassed... I'm kinda shocked a black guy would do that in a cracker-ass neighborhood like that.. But to kill him for it? I could do that and you'd just say "Hey, please leave." or "interested in buying the place?"

No, you chase him down so you can play cop and you kill him because he freaks out that you are pointing a shotgun at him. I'd freak out too. And the entire time I was watching that I was hoping he would get that shotgun and blow them both away.

I can only hope these nasty scumbags go to prison for life.

I can't.... That poor family having to see their son killed like that.


Depending on local laws, he may not even have been trespassing. In many places a no trespassing sign has to be prominently displayed or you have to be told to leave by the owner before it's technically trespassing and legally actionable. The only crimes here we're committed by the bigoted pieces of shiat that assumed this young black man must be a criminal.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Eightballjacket: People who steal from construction sites don't do it while jogging by the site, they pull up in a pick up truck or van at night and load it up.

Of course their excuse would be that he was "casing" the joint. There's always a way they can twist the truth to fit their narrative.


That would be my assumption if someone was trespassing and having a look around.

I've no idea what kind of person Arbery was or what he was doing on the construction site if that's him in the video but that is rather suspicious behavior.Doesn't justify shooting him. Even if he stole something it wouldn't justify his murder.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: It is curious that he decided to poke around inside a house under construction.

But in looking at the security video, I'm not even convinced that is the same guy.  Although, I guess if there are really that few black dudes in that neighborhood, it must have been.

Does this case doubt on him simply being our for a jog?  I don't know.


Probably depends on the person, but for me it's a natural thing to poke around inside a house under construction.    Some lawyers might even argue such a building is an "attractive nuisance".
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Sad that people feel the need to defend them.

The only person who should be defending these racists is their lawyer


And that should be an underpaid, over case loaded public defender.

varmitydog: Eightballjacket: People who steal from construction sites don't do it while jogging by the site, they pull up in a pick up truck or van at night and load it up.

On the other hand I am curious about construction and sometimes look around in houses that are being built.
I always try to go when someone is there, but sometimes they are empty.


I did that when I was a kid.  But the crew left no materials, or tools behind to be taken.  I'm not sure why a crew would leave stuff out like that.

dodecahedron: Of course their excuse would be that he was "casing" the joint. There's always a way they can twist the truth to fit their narrative.


I bet the trio was casing the place, and didn't like someone else snooping on their future loot.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just can't picture what you'd steal from a construction site that you could conceal in jogging clothes and also keep jogging. Did they think he made off with a piece of sandpaper?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chariset: And the defense of the brave shooters is now that it doesn't matter because

he was black and they are white, and when a white man can't do whatever he pleases to a black man without reprisal, the world's just not worth living in

Let's be honest, here.  They don't see it as murder.  They see it as shooting a coyote that was too close to the chickens.  And it wouldn't be a problem if not for all these bleeding-heart folk not-from-round-here who got all upset because they don't realize that coyotes eat chickens.


Last week when CNN was in the neighborhood some brave residents went out and fired of their guns to stiggit
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are there really people here who have never walked through a house under construction?

If that were a capital crime, not one kid in my neighborhood would have made it to adulthood.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I just can't picture what you'd steal from a construction site that you could conceal in jogging clothes and also keep jogging. Did they think he made off with a piece of sandpaper?


Anyone who sticks sandpaper in their jogging shorts is making a very serious mistake.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm hearing that the black guy might have committed a misdemeanor, so guess it's all good?  Otherwise can someone explain why that matters?  Was he eating Skittles, too?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes he trespassed.  But trespassing isn't a felony which is what you need to make a citizens arrest in Georgia.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SansNeural: durbnpoisn: It is curious that he decided to poke around inside a house under construction.

But in looking at the security video, I'm not even convinced that is the same guy.  Although, I guess if there are really that few black dudes in that neighborhood, it must have been.

Does this case doubt on him simply being our for a jog?  I don't know.

Probably depends on the person, but for me it's a natural thing to poke around inside a house under construction.    Some lawyers might even argue such a building is an "attractive nuisance".


After I posted that, I read more of the thread, and it seems that a lot of people agree with you.  For the record - me too!

I have gone into construction sites so many times I can't even remember.  Because, yeah, it's fascinating.

When the house across the street was being built, I brought my 5 year old son with me because HE wanted to see it...
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I just can't picture what you'd steal from a construction site that you could conceal in jogging clothes and also keep jogging. Did they think he made off with a piece of sandpaper?


Nah, that doesn't make sense.  The most valuable sandpaper is the really fine grit and they won't be using any of that at that early stage of construction.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Look, even if they can't pin a shoddy video of a construction site on him, rest assured they'll dig deep and find out he once had one Miller Lite then drove to the store to buy some cigarillos and that'll be a wrap.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is the law on trespassing in Georgia? Everywhere I know the law is only trespassing if the owner/occupant of the property tells you to leave.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: HotWingConspiracy: I just can't picture what you'd steal from a construction site that you could conceal in jogging clothes and also keep jogging. Did they think he made off with a piece of sandpaper?

Anyone who sticks sandpaper in their jogging shorts is making a very serious mistake.


The correct place is to put them in your shirt. You are not a true marathoner until your nipples bleed.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: dodecahedron: Eightballjacket: People who steal from construction sites don't do it while jogging by the site, they pull up in a pick up truck or van at night and load it up.

Of course their excuse would be that he was "casing" the joint. There's always a way they can twist the truth to fit their narrative.

That would be my assumption if someone was trespassing and having a look around.

I've no idea what kind of person Arbery was or what he was doing on the construction site if that's him in the video but that is rather suspicious behavior.Doesn't justify shooting him. Even if he stole something it wouldn't justify his murder.


People wander into homes under construction all the goddamn time. It may technically be trespassing, but it's a frequent occurrence. TFA states that several other (white) people did the same thing at the same house with nary an eye batted by anyone. I've done this numerous times, with no intention of making an offer on the house. Just curiosity because you don't get to see the guts of a house very often. I'm white, though, so - as was mentioned above - I've never been chased down the street by armed hillbillies who "just want to talk."
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a lot of new construction in my neighborhood, and while running I have sometimes poked my head into half built houses because I'm curious about size, floorplan, etc.

Of course, I'm white so I've never been lynched for it.
 
