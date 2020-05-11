 Skip to content
(WITN North Carolina)   If you do go to the beach, beware of bare bears   (witn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 394x221]


They replaced the cast of Bob's Burgers with Bears?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well with a name like Cape LOOKOUT...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did subby repeat themselves?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cougars, too.
Saw a couple while living on the south OBX.

The four-footed kind, too.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Well with a name like Cape LOOKOUT...


Better there than the Pay No Attention To Your Surroundings Peninsula.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 394x221]


Love this show...favorite is Nom Nom even if he's not a bear

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen a couple seasons of Bare Bears. Good show. Not essential viewing, but lots of fun and the kids will no doubt enjoy it. Would watch again.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B is for Bear

Hillaire Belloc

A moral fable for these desperate times

https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/A_Mora​l​_Alphabet/B_for_Bear
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The previous link is to an incomplete version of the poem. Here's the whole book to make this up to you.

https://www.gutenberg.org/files/40134​/​40134-h/40134-h.htm
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
" Those are bear tracks." " No, those are deer tracks."
Then the train ran over the blondes.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
kiro7.comView Full Size
Beware of the Walruses

(Walri?)
 
