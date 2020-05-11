 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Fåppinglædi   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    China, Yuan Dynasty, Guangdong, Chinese social media, explicit video of a woman, pornographic clip, Han Chinese, Overseas Chinese  
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No video linky? No linky, no happen.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No linky, no pointy.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
TFA's original headline was a good choice.  A bit obvious, I guess, but still well done.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not "Shlickinglædi"?
 
Lipo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: No video linky? No linky, no happen.


Just search for "water spray at Ikea"

Not that I'd know anything about that.
 
freidog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media

Depending on how attractive she is, this could be the worst censorship China has ever done on the internet.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

freidog: uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media

Depending on how attractive she is, this could be the worst censorship China has ever done on the internet.


Mynd you, Fåppinglædies Kan be pretti nasti.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, she has lost some social status points.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The first few times I read the headline, I read "video" as "video game," so I'm a bit disappointed.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She misheard and thought we were all supposed to be practising self-stimulation. Easy mistake to make.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did she use this:

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The video is still available on a website that you might call a "hub" of pornographic materials, under the title "Water spray at IKEA". I skimmed through it (it's 16 and a half minutes long) and it's more amusing than anything else. For research purposes, of course.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Did she use this:

[i.ebayimg.com image 500x500]


That would make her an Allen wench...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Did she use this:

[i.ebayimg.com image 500x500]


Looks like two people could use that, and offset enough to avoid covid contamination.
 
wxboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She can't be that hot.  She packs flat.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Did she use this:

[i.ebayimg.com image 500x500]


That's the key to wind up the tension and unlock the release.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Did she use this:


Fark user imageView Full Size



I dunno, this is IKEA, not Westworld.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Talk about burying the lede:

"severely violated socialist core values," There's no workers' paradise without self-pleasure.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's the point, points?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lipo: Just search for "water spray at Ikea"


Is she the Chinese Cytherea?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bork Bork Bork!
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wxboy: She can't be that hot.  She packs flat.


media.giphy.comView Full Size


Could be worse...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This feels like a Chinese government set up to illustrate why the people need to be censored and policed.
See if we don't protect you, look what shame will come to your ancestors.
 
