(Abc.net.au)   Russia bypasses Italy and UK in Covid cases with record increase. With catch up with US totals from today in only (tap tap carry the 2) 35 days. But they won't catch up standing still   (abc.net.au) divider line
25
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly not helping enough people out of windows.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried bombing hospitals instead?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Since they're unable to hack into the virus, they're powerless to stop it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Come on, Covid. Take out Putin. I believe in you.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Assuming their data is not doctored too much, their dead are still far fewer, their CFR is on par with Germany, not Italy or the UK.

/ We'll get a better picture when they start digging the graves
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
clearly they need better hackers.

HACKERMAN'S HACKING TUTORIALS - How To Hack Time
Youtube KEkrWRHCDQU
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, almost forgot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clearly they need more saunas and vodka.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Brazil is handling things very well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russian COVID-19 cases top 200,000 - Chinadaily.com.cn

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image

The City of Wuhan is about the same size and has about the same population as New York City.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wuhan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Yor​k​_City

It's where the disease originated.

Yet I'm to believe that NYC has more deaths (https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/​co​vid-19-data.page, totaling 6,182 as of 2020/04/13 at 13:12 UTC when I checked)

than all of China?
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/?utm_campaign=homeAdUOA? Totaling 3,341, same Bat-day, same Bat-time).

That's simply not credible, especially given the state of healthcare in China, where Traditional Chinese Medicine  (TCM) is often used instead of modern, science-based medicine simply because of cost considerations.

The government of the People's Republic of China is lying.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a leader, you don't really make it into the Russian history books unless you've precipitated the death of at least one million of your citizens.  Putin has his legacy to think of.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You can always tell who understands statistics and who doesn't by how they talk about COVID-19.  Specifically when they think it's significant that the US has X times more cases than <Insert country with 1/Y the population of the US)

Oh, the US has 1.3 million cases and Spain only has 225K?  Bad US for having 5 times as many cases as Spain.  US Population 330 million.  Spain population 47 million.  US has 7x Spain population... Oh...  US has 5x as many cases as Italy or UK?  US has 5x population of Italy or UK.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Brazil is handling things very well.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Oy vey.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LewDux: The government of the People's Republic of China is lying.


78.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A friend of mine sent me this on facebook about two months ago.  Hasn't aged well at all.

Why Russians don't get CORONAVIRUS! 100% TRUE (ENG SUBs)
Youtube RWN1CAD5P_g
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: A friend of mine sent me this on facebook about two months ago.  Hasn't aged well at all.

[YouTube video: Why Russians don't get CORONAVIRUS! 100% TRUE (ENG SUBs)]


But be careful; it's a farking earworm
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Putin to Trump...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Click Click D'oh: You can always tell who understands statistics and who doesn't by how they talk about COVID-19.  Specifically when they think it's significant that the US has X times more cases than <Insert country with 1/Y the population of the US)

Oh, the US has 1.3 million cases and Spain only has 225K?  Bad US for having 5 times as many cases as Spain.  US Population 330 million.  Spain population 47 million.  US has 7x Spain population... Oh...  US has 5x as many cases as Italy or UK?  US has 5x population of Italy or UK.


Look at cases per capita.
USA 4140 per million pop
Spain 5735 per million pop
UK 3286 per million pop
Russia 1517 per million pop
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where do you think all the hoarded PPE is going? Cuomo and Newsome don't have the pee tape, troll farms OR a bunch of Spetsnaz thumb breakers ready to dangle Donnie out a window until he pays up.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Click Click D'oh: You can always tell who understands statistics and who doesn't by how they talk about COVID-19.  Specifically when they think it's significant that the US has X times more cases than <Insert country with 1/Y the population of the US)

Oh, the US has 1.3 million cases and Spain only has 225K?  Bad US for having 5 times as many cases as Spain.  US Population 330 million.  Spain population 47 million.  US has 7x Spain population... Oh...  US has 5x as many cases as Italy or UK?  US has 5x population of Italy or UK.


The biggest problem with comparing infection rates between countries is different countries are doing better jobs testing than others. Deaths per million are probably a better comparison because people dying of respiratory failure are being pretty comprehensively tested.

Another issue is that the US is a very, very big place and different areas were hit vastly differently than others. Looking at, say, New York versus looking at Hawaii will give you vastly different pictures.
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Click Click D'oh: You can always tell who understands statistics and who doesn't by how they talk about COVID-19.  Specifically when they think it's significant that the US has X times more cases than <Insert country with 1/Y the population of the US)

Oh, the US has 1.3 million cases and Spain only has 225K?  Bad US for having 5 times as many cases as Spain.  US Population 330 million.  Spain population 47 million.  US has 7x Spain population... Oh...  US has 5x as many cases as Italy or UK?  US has 5x population of Italy or UK.


Couldn't you just have posted the definition of per capita and been done... And made more sense.

But when the submitted headline is a clusterfark why bother?
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Russia 1517 per million pop


Yeah, no one believes the numbers coming out of Russia anymore than they believe Chinas numbers.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Russia's death #'s aren't inline with other countries. Most likely deaths are being classified as other causes. Polonium, elevators, suicides, etc.

Other countries to watch are Turkey,  Brazil, and India

Brazil 162K cases and test rate of 1600 per million pop. Compare to other countries that have >30K in tests per million pop.

Same story in India, only 1100 tests per million pop.

Turkey started very late in reporting numbers, countries all around it were reporting positive cases. I question the numbers.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Click Click D'oh: AnEasyTarget: Russia 1517 per million pop

Yeah, no one believes the numbers coming out of Russia anymore than they believe Chinas numbers.


I think the way to get the truer numbers will be to take other vital statistics. Compare 2020 deaths against average deaths for last 5 years. Yale Health as done some preliminary work on it.

Other ways will be mobile phone subscriber numbers. And Vehicle registration numbers might aid insight.

It takes super large coordination to get all of the stats to align to cover up true deaths.
 
