(NBC News)   "We don't want to make it look like we're threatening or intimidating anyone." says the man carrying a bazooka to "protest" North Carolina lock down orders   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We want to put on a smile, shake some hands, and be friendly. An armed society is a polite society.

Because no one would dare assault you with big words and would instead give you the respect you "deserve" while you were carrying a gun, right?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An armed society is only a polite society because everyone's too goddamn afraid to be rude for fear of being shot.

Fear is not the same thing as respect.
 
OldJames
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to shoot one of those. More when I was a kid, but I'd still like to do it now
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, dont worry about that. You look like a complete tool.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The bazooka isn't real. It says INERT on it.

Also that giant machine gun the guy is carrying? It's carved out of wood.

The anime con is that way, dudes
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We want to put on a smile, shake some hands, and be friendly. An armed society is a polite society.

Is that why everyone out in the country waves when you drive by, even if they don't know you?  Do they think I'll shoot them if they don't?
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I. Said. Shake. My. Hand.
 
Error 482
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The damned thing has "INERT" stickers on it. It's not even a functioning weapon. He just wants to pretend he's a big tough guy with a big tough weapon. It's jackass cosplay.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Chickenshiat
 
xalres
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did they interview the moron with a fake M2 made out of wood and toilet parts?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Little penis syndrome.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: The bazooka isn't real. It says INERT on it.

Also that giant machine gun the guy is carrying? It's carved out of wood.

The anime con is that way, dudes


But they look so big and powerful carrying them!  Aren't you impressed?
 
Tymast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bazooka schmo
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I'll tell ya what! When I want to make a small protest and show the world how long my dong is, I carry an AT-4! Not over the top, just subtle enough to get my point across!"

'MURICA!!!
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UberDave: We want to put on a smile, shake some hands, and be friendly. An armed society is a polite society.

Because no one would dare assault you with big words and would instead give you the respect you "deserve" while you were carrying a gun, right?


If someone only has folks be polite to them while they're strapped, they might be an asshole. Just maybe.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A true American.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Conservatism is in no small part a political manifestation of cowardice and why gun fetishists gravitate towards it.
 
Tymast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We want to put on a smile, shake some hands, and be friendly. An armed society is a polite society.

Is that why everyone out in the country waves when you drive by, even if they don't know you?  Do they think I'll shoot them if they don't?


Probably, these are the same bunch that claim the only reason they do not commit heinous crimes is Jesus.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Little penis syndrome.


Less "little penis" and more "pathetic, worthless excuse for a man - someone who is cowering in fear that others will realize how worthless he really is so he refuses to wear a mask to prove he is a Manly Man and carries a guy so others will think he is a Manly Man" syndrome.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ci.memecdn.comView Full Size

/Obligatory
//They don't realise that they've become who they once feared and hated
///Always three
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pretty pathetic. The guy peaked in his teens when he made "Eagle Scout" and apparently it's been downhill since then.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet $10 that he's rollin' coal too.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, I fully respect the right to carry guns. Collect guns, shoot guns, whatever (as long as not at people_. However, grouping together with that many is just so over the top. That is what makes these "protesters" look like jack wagons...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Error 482: The damned thing has "INERT" stickers on it. It's not even a functioning weapon. He just wants to pretend he's a big tough guy with a big tough weapon. It's jackass cosplay.


And one guy has a gun carved out of wood, another is carrying a large pipe wrench.  They're farking trolling for christs sake.  It seems to be working.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmmmm. Do those "inert" stickers work on anything? "No, no, officer, see, this bale of weed is 'inert'. Says so right on the side, there."
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

freetomato: Pretty pathetic. The guy peaked in his teens when he made "Eagle Scout" counted to potato and apparently it's been downhill since then.



/FTFY
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bazooka implies reusable anti-tank explosive launcher from the Second World War. What he's got on his back is very likely a single use empty tube that was very probably a training round.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Assholes
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tymast: Bazooka schmo


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One photo shows a protester carrying what appears to be an AT4 rocket launcher and two pistols in holsters on his waist.

I remember when I was a kid if you mailed in enough proof of purchase stuff to Hasbro you could fill out a little form and their machine would shiat out a custom GI Joe for you.

This guy is call sign Ridiculous Asshole.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: another is carrying a large pipe wrench.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Shut up, crime!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: The bazooka isn't real. It says INERT on it.

Also that giant machine gun the guy is carrying? It's carved out of wood.

The anime con is that way, dudes


And how much you want to bet the hand gun in the shoulder holster is a no firing replica that he got for $80.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's really the rocket you need to worry about, rather than the launcher.

\and more specifically, the warhead
\\although getting hit by the rocket itself will still smart
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
