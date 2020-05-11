 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Seems like a great time Indian and Chinese soldiers to get into a fistfight   (theguardian.com) divider line
33
    More: Facepalm, Tibet, India, Sino-Indian War, Indian army, Chinese soldiers, Narendra Modi, Bhutan, high-altitude standoff  
•       •       •

762 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 9:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it ended with one Chinese soldier, dressed all in white, silently and calmly walked into the middle of the brawl and Kung-Fued the shiat out of everyone.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I bet it ended with one Chinese soldier, dressed all in white, silently and calmly walked into the middle of the brawl and Kung-Fued the shiat out of everyone.


Send in Arjuna.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I bet it ended with one Chinese soldier, dressed all in white, silently and calmly walked into the middle of the brawl and Kung-Fued the shiat out of everyone.


That brother was fast as lightning.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I bet it ended with one Chinese soldier, dressed all in white, silently and calmly walked into the middle of the brawl and Kung-Fued the shiat out of everyone.


And everyone was still hungry an hour later.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it is not a nukular fistfight, who cares? They've been having skirmishes since before Chinese history began.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Supadope: UberDave: I bet it ended with one Chinese soldier, dressed all in white, silently and calmly walked into the middle of the brawl and Kung-Fued the shiat out of everyone.

That brother was fast as lightning.


Came here for this - leaving satisfied.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indian border dispute? Was the audience as festive as usual?

India-Pakistan border ceremony - BBC
Youtube NC9NeJh1NhI
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I bet it ended with one Chinese soldier, dressed all in white, silently and calmly walked into the middle of the brawl and Kung-Fued the shiat out of everyone.


cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size

with each attacker patiently waiting their turn...
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline at least one word
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: As long as it is not a nukular fistfight, who cares? They've been having skirmishes since before Chinese history began.


Good thing world wars are never kicked off by something random like an archduke getting assassinated...or a border incident  :)
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they nuke each other, is it time to Drink's fault?


TRUMP!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China and India summed up in one soldier each:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Shabooboo:

with each attacker patiently waiting their turn...

Ip man vs 10 Japanese Black belts Parody 2010
Youtube n7wvKD-7L1k
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish this was every war ever.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: Mr. Shabooboo:

with each attacker patiently waiting their turn...

[YouTube video: Ip man vs 10 Japanese Black belts Parody 2010]


You!!!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: pup.socket: As long as it is not a nukular fistfight, who cares? They've been having skirmishes since before Chinese history began.

Good thing world wars are never kicked off by something random like an archduke getting assassinated...or a border incident  :)


For that particular war the actual trigger wasn't important at all - it was going to get triggered within a year with or without the archduke incident.

I don't see China or India being anywhere close to the situation in which Europe was at the time.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14 Beers at Chili's.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I bet it ended with one Chinese soldier, dressed all in white, silently and calmly walked into the middle of the brawl and Kung-Fued the shiat out of everyone.


In all fairness, the Chinese are known to settle disputes between large groups feuding among one another in other ways.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Better a fist fight than a shooting fight.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So begins the great take-out war of 2020.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: China and India summed up in one soldier each:

[Fark user image 592x355]


Ohh aren't they so darling...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Then they all rolled around together in a sweaty naked pile
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UberDave: I bet it ended with one Chinese soldier, dressed all in white, silently and calmly walked into the middle of the brawl and Kung-Fued the shiat out of everyone.


I don't know... India's not to be underestimated in the one-man-army department.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
they seem to be shaking their dick in everyone's direction here lately
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Indians threw stones at the Chinese, but then, as in their nature, went and took them back.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I wish this was every war ever.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Then they all rolled around together in a sweaty naked pile


Oh man.

That sounds sehxay......
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brizzle365: BigNumber12: China and India summed up in one soldier each:

[Fark user image 592x355]

Ohh aren't they so darling Darjeeling...

[i.pinimg.com image 497x615]
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: UberDave: I bet it ended with one Chinese soldier, dressed all in white, silently and calmly walked into the middle of the brawl and Kung-Fued the shiat out of everyone.

[cdn.pastemagazine.com image 550x269]
with each attacker patiently waiting their turn...


Watch any movie Yuen Woo-ping had a part in and you'll see crowds of armed men standing around doing absolutely nothing during a fight. The Crazy 8 fight in Kill Bill is one of the worst offenders.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.